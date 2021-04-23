California 'burn bosses' set controlled forest fires. Should they be safe from lawsuits?

Across California, property owners and their "burn bosses" are setting fires. When the weather is cool, calm and wet enough, these planned forest fires are designed to clear overgrown vegetation that could accelerate a wildfire in dry months.

They do this knowing they risk financial ruin from a lawsuit if something goes wrong.

Now, Native American tribes, ranchers, timber companies and conservation groups are teaming up to reduce those liability risks in a battle that pits them against the state's powerful trial lawyers and insurance industries.

New legislation introduced by Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, would buffer state-certified burn bosses — and private property owners on whose land the fires are set — against personal liability lawsuits if a fire escapes and hurts someone or damages property. They could still be sued, but only if the burn was "conducted in a grossly negligent manner."

There is near-universal agreement from scientists and fire officials that intentionally set "prescribed" fires are critical to restoring the health of California's forests and easing the misery of the state's increasingly long fire seasons.

For their part, Native American tribes have known this for centuries. And at least three California tribes support the new legislation, Senate Bill 332.

"There are a lot of barriers out there in the world to being able to scale up our cultural and prescribed fire use in California and throughout the West. And liability is one of the big ones," said Bill Tripp, the natural resources and environmental policy director for the Karuk Tribe.

In legal parlance, gross negligence means someone shows a reckless and conscious disregard for a clear risk of danger, beyond routine carelessness.

The insurance industry, which is opposing Dodd's bill, argues the proposed legislation would let someone off the hook even if their actions are careless.

Seren Taylor, senior legislative advocate at the Personal Insurance Federation of California, said his organization isn't opposed to prescribed fires but thinks Dodd's bill goes too far in absolving a burn boss if a prescribed fire gets loose.

He said burn bosses should "act reasonably" and should be held to that standard. California should try to "make sure we don't have prescribed burns that get out of control." Taylor's organizations lobbies for the major property-casualty insurers doing business in California.

Generally, burn bosses working for Cal Fire and the U.S. Forest Service are protected if something goes awry. But private bosses, working primarily on private land, face the prospect of litigation if a fire gets out of control, said Lenya Quinn-Davidson, who heads the Northern California Prescribed Fire Council.

Gov. Gavin Newsom's $1 billion wildfire budget already includes $65 million specifically for increasing the rate of controlled burns, and the state is currently ramping up its efforts to certify more burn bosses, many of whom can't get insurance to cover them under the current liability standards, Dodd told The Sacramento Bee in an interview Wednesday.

Dodd said the shouldn't be "any opposition to this, given what this state has gone through, and the magnitude of the work that we have to do, and the fact that burn bosses are not able to get insurance readily. (That) could set back the state's ability to burn the amount of acreage that it needs to burn."

Too little fire for too long

Advocates for prescribed burns say the state is paying the price for a century of trying to put out every fire as quickly as possible to protect timber stocks and development. As a result, much of the state's wild places are unnaturally dense with small trees and brush ready to ignite during the state's dry summers and falls, a problem made all the more dangerous as the climate warms.

One solution, advocates say, is to bring fire back when conditions are safer and the fuels aren't tinder-dry, similar to how native Californians prior to European settlement burned large swaths of the state every year to protect villages and keep habitats healthy.

Researchers estimate that prior to the arrival of Europeans, fires burned around 4.5 million acres of land every year, much of them intentionally set. Last year, the state's worst wildfire season in modern history, burned 4.25 million acres.

"If you look at just the scale of the fires that happened in 2020, the scientists are saying that's a pretty close match to how much would have burned in California annually," said Tripp of the Karuk Tribe, one of the supporters of Dodd's bill. "It's just that most of that would have burned at a different time of year when it wouldn't have behaved in such a volatile manner."