California child care costs among most expensive in US. Here’s how much it typically costs

California is one of the priciest places to access child care in the United States, where it can be more expensive to send your kid to daycare than it is to send them to college.

The state ranks in the top 10 for the most expensive center-based and at-home child care, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation Kids Count Data book, a national trends book reporting on children’s well being. Annual costs range from $11,000 to $13,000 a year.

For comparison, tuition and fees at Sonoma State University come out to about $8,060 a year, according to U.S. News and World Report.

Child care annual costs in the United States has increased by 220% since 1990, according to the foundation. The hike has made it difficult for some parents to cover the costs, forcing some to quit their jobs to instead look after their child.

Here’s the breakdown on costs in California, according to a 2023 study from the Annie E. Casey Foundation:

Top 10 most expensive states for child care

Center-based child care, such as a Montessori school, are usually operated in commercial spaces and not in the owners home. This type of care is also the most expensive option for a parent, on average.

California center-based annual prices ranked ninth most expensive in the nation.

Average annual cost at a center-based child care facility in California:$13,408

According to the U.S. Census, the median household income in California is $84,097 a year, meaning center-based childcare could cost about 15% of this yearly.. For singles mothers the impact is much larger, the foundation wrote.

The study looked at all 50 states and Washington D.C., which ranked No. 1 for center-based care, with an average annual cost of $24,396.

Family-based child care, which is typically operated in the owner’s home, tends to be more affordable than center-based care, but still starts in the five-figure range. California family-based annual prices ranked sixth most expensive in the nation. Washington D.C. again ranked first, averaging $19,291 a year.

Average annual cost at a family-based child care facility in California:$11,607

When taking into account California’s average household income, family-based child care amounts to about 13% yearly.

Below is the full list of the 10 most expensive places in the nation for child care costs, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation Kids Count Data book:

Center-based child care

Washington, D.C. — $24,396 annually Connecticut — $18,156 annually New York — $16,551 annually Colorado — $16,333 annually Connecticut — $18,156 annually Minnesota — $14, 607 annually Nevada — $13,877 annually Rhode Island — $13,462 annually California — $13,408 annually Alaska — $13,046 annually

Family-or-home-based child care

Washington, D.C. — $19,291 annually Massachusetts — $13,344 annually Connecticut — $11,955 annually New York — $11,778 annually Washington — $11,620 annually California — $11,607 annually New Mexico — $10,284 annually Rhode Island — $$10,068 annually New Hampshire — $9,940 annually Hawaii — $9,776 annually

Child care costs in the North Bay

Marin and Sonoma counties have more expensive child care costs when compared to surrounding counties.

Below are median annual child care costs for North Bay counties compared with those for San Francisco, according to Kids Data, a California data website powered by the Population Reference Bureau:

North Bay Business Journal contributed to this report.