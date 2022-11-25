Subscribe

California diesel market to escape market turmoil of the Northeast, experts say

JEFF QUACKENBUSH
THE NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
November 25, 2022, 8:00AM

California is expected to escape what’s feared to be a gathering storm for a diesel fuel pricing and availability for a part of the U.S. this winter.

The Golden State’s supply of this fuel, used to carry most goods to market via commercial trucks and trains, has rebounded in the past month, according to the California Energy Commission.

It’s good news for local companies that have seen the cost of the fuel about double in the past two years, at a time when firms are under pressure from other rapid cost inflation.

“After wages, diesel is our No. 1 expense,” said Gregg Stumbaugh of Biagi Bros. As corporate equipment director for the Napa-based logistics and warehousing company, he manages a fleet of nearly 300 class 8 truck tractors in seven states. Twenty-eight of those trucks run on compressed natural gas, and one is an all-electric big rig that’s part of a test project.

The cost of gasoline and diesel has surged since fall 2020, after slumping in the early months of the pandemic.

In California, the average diesel retail price peaked at $6.92 a gallon on June 20, up 138% from $3.24 two years before and 69% above the $4.10 average a year prior, according to U.S. Energy Information Administration figures.

But since then, the price has eased 12%, to $6.10 as of Monday. But that’s still 88% higher than the $3.25 two years ago and nearly 28% above the $4.78 last year at that time.

At the same time, the average for regular unleaded gasoline in the state peaked at $6.27 on June 13 and has since fallen 18% to $5.14 a gallon as of Monday. Yet that remained 70% higher than the $3.03 two years ago and 13% higher than the $4.55 a year prior.

“What we’re going to see is diesel and fuel supplies returning to more normal levels over the coming weeks,” said Kevin Slagle, spokesman for Western States Petroleum Association, a trade group for extractors, refiners and retailers in California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada and Arizona. “California and the West didn't really experience those potential shortages like parts of the East Coast did, mostly because East Coast refineries are shipping fuel to Europe.”

‘Lowest they’ve been in memory’

News that diesel supplies nationwide were down to less than a month grabbed headlines in recent weeks.

But U.S. Energy Department officials have pushed back on that interpretation of the data, pointing out that inventories have ranged from a height of around 50 days during the dearth of activity early in the pandemic to lower than the 25 days of supply the Energy Information Administration noted in mid-November.

Yet sounding the alarm again is Rice University petroleum industry economist Mark Finley. During a Tuesday appearance on CNBC, he said that refinery closures in the U.S., China and Europe on top of international trade disruptions from the Russia–Ukraine war continue to push the U.S. toward a dire diesel situation.

“The inventories for this time of year are the lowest they’ve been in memory,” Finley said on the network’s program “The Exchange.”

Indeed, for the week ending Nov. 11, U.S. diesel inventories were 14.1% lower than the same time last year and have been below the five-year pattern for seasonal supply swings since January, according to government figures.

In New England, inventories are much scarcer — 51.9% lower than last year.

In that region, refinery petroleum distillates include not only diesel for transportation and production equipment but also heating oil for homes and businesses.

Early forecasts see potential for a “polar vortex” weather pattern that could send temperatures plummeting in the Northeast. If that happens, demand for heating oil would jump, putting pressure on refinery output of diesel.

Finley said the higher prices embedded in goods and services already have resulted in a $100 billion impact to the U.S. economy this year.

California gets help from renewable fuels

But California diesel fuel inventories, which had been below five-year historical lows earlier this fall, jumped back into the typical range in recent weeks, according to state energy officials.

In mid-November, the state’s diesel stocks were 4.6% higher than last year, according to the California Energy Commission, rising above the five-year historical high this month.

“Some of the refinery maintenance — planned and unplanned — in California between the spring and fall did impact production of diesel fuel but to a lesser extent, compared to gasoline,” commission staff told the Business Journal in an email.

But helping California’s diesel supply, while also creating some production bottlenecks, is the state’s expanding Low Carbon Fuels Standard program, according to the energy commission.

Last year, California used 2.5 billion gallons of petroleum-based diesel fuel and 1.2 billion gallons of biodiesel (made from waste vegetable oil and other fats) and renewable diesel (produced from crops such as soybeans).

“These renewable fuels provided incremental supply to truckers, transit districts, and construction companies that more than offset the lower-than-normal production of petroleum-based diesel fuel,” energy officials said.

In 2021, renewable fuels met one-third of California’s diesel fuel demand. But during the first half of this year, that contribution jumped to about 46%.

For the U.S. as a whole, average concentration of renewables in diesel fuel is around 5% by volume, according to the commission.

More renewable fuels on the way

Of the 17 refineries in California, nine produce diesel. But one of them has been offline as it has been shifting over to production of renewable diesel.

The first phase of Marathon’s Martinez refinery conversion project is set to be coming online by the end of this year, according to the energy commission. At that time, it is projected to produce nearly 17,000 barrels per day of renewable diesel, or about 260 million gallons per year. That would equate to roughly 7% of the state’s diesel fuel demand.

And even more renewable diesel production is scheduled to start up by the end of 2023 and early 2024, as Marathon completes phase 2 of its “biorefinery” conversion project and Phillips 66 completes the conversion of its Rodeo refinery to produce renewable diesel.

Those two projects are expected to provide another 1.1 billion gallons per year of renewable diesel, or roughly 29% of total diesel fuel demand, energy officials said.

Buying in bulk

One strategy that some local companies have employed to even out the swings in diesel prices is buying it in bulk.

Biagi Bros. more than a decade ago installed a 10,000-gallon diesel tank at its sprawling 644,000-square-foot wine distribution center in American Canyon and had been adding capacity since, according to Stumbaugh. In recent years, the company starting buying diesel in bulk for its Southern California warehouses.

But although bulk purchases can have lower prices per gallon, doing so also adds costs related to annual inspections and maintenance required under state permits, Stumbaugh said.

Regardless, added fuel costs for the logistics company get passed to a certain degree onto customers, according to Stacey Biagi-Monk, spokesperson for the family-run company

“In order to stay in business in California, we had to include a fuel surcharge,” she said.

Jeff Quackenbush covers wine, construction and real estate. Before coming to the Business Journal in 1999, he wrote for Bay City News Service in San Francisco. Reach him at jquackenbush@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4256.

