California diesel market to escape market turmoil of the Northeast, experts say

California is expected to escape what’s feared to be a gathering storm for a diesel fuel pricing and availability for a part of the U.S. this winter.

The Golden State’s supply of this fuel, used to carry most goods to market via commercial trucks and trains, has rebounded in the past month, according to the California Energy Commission.

It’s good news for local companies that have seen the cost of the fuel about double in the past two years, at a time when firms are under pressure from other rapid cost inflation.

“After wages, diesel is our No. 1 expense,” said Gregg Stumbaugh of Biagi Bros. As corporate equipment director for the Napa-based logistics and warehousing company, he manages a fleet of nearly 300 class 8 truck tractors in seven states. Twenty-eight of those trucks run on compressed natural gas, and one is an all-electric big rig that’s part of a test project.

The cost of gasoline and diesel has surged since fall 2020, after slumping in the early months of the pandemic.

In California, the average diesel retail price peaked at $6.92 a gallon on June 20, up 138% from $3.24 two years before and 69% above the $4.10 average a year prior, according to U.S. Energy Information Administration figures.

But since then, the price has eased 12%, to $6.10 as of Monday. But that’s still 88% higher than the $3.25 two years ago and nearly 28% above the $4.78 last year at that time.

At the same time, the average for regular unleaded gasoline in the state peaked at $6.27 on June 13 and has since fallen 18% to $5.14 a gallon as of Monday. Yet that remained 70% higher than the $3.03 two years ago and 13% higher than the $4.55 a year prior.

“What we’re going to see is diesel and fuel supplies returning to more normal levels over the coming weeks,” said Kevin Slagle, spokesman for Western States Petroleum Association, a trade group for extractors, refiners and retailers in California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada and Arizona. “California and the West didn't really experience those potential shortages like parts of the East Coast did, mostly because East Coast refineries are shipping fuel to Europe.”

‘Lowest they’ve been in memory’

News that diesel supplies nationwide were down to less than a month grabbed headlines in recent weeks.

But U.S. Energy Department officials have pushed back on that interpretation of the data, pointing out that inventories have ranged from a height of around 50 days during the dearth of activity early in the pandemic to lower than the 25 days of supply the Energy Information Administration noted in mid-November.

Yet sounding the alarm again is Rice University petroleum industry economist Mark Finley. During a Tuesday appearance on CNBC, he said that refinery closures in the U.S., China and Europe on top of international trade disruptions from the Russia–Ukraine war continue to push the U.S. toward a dire diesel situation.

“The inventories for this time of year are the lowest they’ve been in memory,” Finley said on the network’s program “The Exchange.”

Indeed, for the week ending Nov. 11, U.S. diesel inventories were 14.1% lower than the same time last year and have been below the five-year pattern for seasonal supply swings since January, according to government figures.

In New England, inventories are much scarcer — 51.9% lower than last year.

In that region, refinery petroleum distillates include not only diesel for transportation and production equipment but also heating oil for homes and businesses.

Early forecasts see potential for a “polar vortex” weather pattern that could send temperatures plummeting in the Northeast. If that happens, demand for heating oil would jump, putting pressure on refinery output of diesel.

Finley said the higher prices embedded in goods and services already have resulted in a $100 billion impact to the U.S. economy this year.

California gets help from renewable fuels

But California diesel fuel inventories, which had been below five-year historical lows earlier this fall, jumped back into the typical range in recent weeks, according to state energy officials.

In mid-November, the state’s diesel stocks were 4.6% higher than last year, according to the California Energy Commission, rising above the five-year historical high this month.

“Some of the refinery maintenance — planned and unplanned — in California between the spring and fall did impact production of diesel fuel but to a lesser extent, compared to gasoline,” commission staff told the Business Journal in an email.

But helping California’s diesel supply, while also creating some production bottlenecks, is the state’s expanding Low Carbon Fuels Standard program, according to the energy commission.