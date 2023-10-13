Backers of proposed Solano County city want voters to weigh in on plan

October 13, 2023
It may take a village to build a community.

Despite coming off a contentious Rio Vista City Council meeting Oct. 3 dominated by negative comments from residents, the CEO of a wealthy tech group buying up land in the North Bay plans to put the dream of California Forever in front of voters by November 2024.

The group plans to turn more than 55,000 acres in southeastern Solano County into an eco-friendly community.

The timing coincides with the next presidential election, when voter turnout is typically higher than in other years.

“We’re planning a voter referendum through the whole county because we think everybody will be impacted — in a positive way. Everyone has a say,” Flannery Associates’ Jan Sramek, a former Goldman Sachs trader, said. “But the new community doesn’t have to be a municipal government.”

The latter response addressed whether the group, which has come under fire for spending almost $1 billion buying up area farms along the Jepson Prairie and Montezuma Hills, would go through the lengthy Local Agency Formation Commission process. Under state law, each county’s LAFCO oversees the boundaries of cities and special districts.

The Cortese-Knox Act governs that often-painstaking legal process for incorporation. It requires a petition signed by a quarter of the registered voters residing in the proposed corporation area and another petition penned by the landowners in the region.

But first, area residents are expected to get their say as early as this month when the Rio Vista, where a sliver of the acreage encompassing the proposed community is located, is set to host town hall meetings to discuss the controversial matter. A date has not been set yet.

In addition, Sramek pledged Flannery Associates will set up local offices in the next few weeks to share the vision of California Forever.

So far, the proposed community is billed as one running on alternative energy sources such as solar power. The area is already home to about 1,000 wind turbines, with leases Sramek said he’d like to keep amid the operating farms. But beyond working with what’s already there, Sramek said he’d like to explore more novel environmental projects such as a desalinization plant like the one under construction in Antioch.

The approach, which is also operating in San Diego County’s Carlsbad, separates salt from water. In the Bay Area, the San Francisco Bay mixes with freshwater from the Sacramento, San Joaquin and other rivers to create the largest estuary on the West Coast. It’s commonly called the Delta.

“That’s one option to look at,” Sramek said, stressing the overall importance of building a community that’s both “sustainable” and “environmental” in nature.

“Then, the question becomes, ‘What happens in the greenbelt?’ This open space, with the community infrastructure, it’s why we bought so much property,” he said.

With parkland and mass transit in and out of the region key parts of the equation, the design team will aim to make the new community pedestrian-friendly, with commerce blended into residential under mixed use zoning.

Sramek said he sees a self-contained “old school type of community,” where work is mixed in with where residents live and play.

“We ask, ‘How do we make home affordable in California?’ Part of that (answer) is the transportation,” he said.

“Imagine living in a community with medium-density (housing) and backyards; a walkable place with different type of good-paying jobs and a mix of homes, shopping and dining where there’s a cafe, a dentist, hair (salon), and a family can use one car instead of two or three,” he said.

Sramek’s vision of an ideal community where he has a home stems from growing up in a rural, walkable town of about 1,000 people in the Czech Republic, where he developed an early love of fishing.

Although the community of farmers hasn’t embraced the idea of the group descending on the area, he’s still optimistic the proposal will be well received. The group’s investors include LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman and Apple founder Steve Jobs’ widow, Laureen Powell Jobs.

But Sramek, out at a few community events the first weekend of October, said, “Ninety percent of the conversations with local residents and local community leaders have been very positive.”

He admits to being “surprised” by the reaction from naysayers who accuse the group of infiltrating their serene way of life by buying up 140 ranches.

Additional hard feelings arose when the investor group filed a legal challenge in U.S. District Court in Sacramento for allegedly conspiring to “collude, price fix and illegally overcharge Flannery,” according to the complaint filed in May.

A motion to dismiss was submitted Aug. 4 by the collective of farmers against Flannery Associates. It remains pending.

“I think there’s a lot of misinformation out there. Once they have the opportunity sit down with us, I feel like the community will come around,” Sramek said.

New neighbors

When the Rio Vista City Council considered whether to sign a conflict consent and waiver that would essentially allow its law firm, Kronick Moskowitz Tiedemann & Girard, to also work on behalf of California Forever, people lined up to speak against the idea and the proposed city.

The idea was shot down when it became evident it would amount to an unpopular move by the council.

Rancher Jeannie McCormack, who has not sold her property to the tech group, criticized how the investors “do business” and suggested the city should not “do anything with them,” she told the council.

“I shudder to think of the years ahead if we’re in the pocket of Flannery. We won’t know what their aims are because they’re very closed mouthed and have isolated the community,” she said.

Still, the council warned angry citizens they may have to welcome new neighbors.

“This train is coming. We need to be a partner,” Vice Mayor Rick Dolk said, referring to the apparent inevitability of the group of investors finding success in their plans.

The sentiment was shared by Mayor Ron Kott, who said he hopes for a meeting of the minds between the residents and the investor group.

Kott also serves on the board of Solano County LAFCO, which may be called upon if the investor group decides to form a municipal government, a process that could take years. Stringent LAFCO guidelines mandate the proposed city demonstrate a “revenue neutral stance,” meaning the amount of revenue received from the city must equal the amount of savings the county would get in tax representation. California’s Proposition 13 passed in 1978 states counties may “no longer alter property tax rates to compensate for lost revenue.”

Then, there are the environmental hurdles, detailed in the California Environmental Quality Act enacted in 1970.

The advantage of forming a municipal government revolves around support from the following services:

  • Police
  • Fire
  • Water and sewer
  • Planning
  • Public works
  • Local parks and recreation
  • Libraries
  • Animal control

Kott said he doesn’t expect the group to pursue that option, adding: “I can’t see them doing that.”

