California Forever revises new-city plan to accommodate Travis Air Force Base

California Forever has revised its effort to get Solano County buy-in for its plan to create a new city, adding further accommodations for Travis Air Force Base near Fairfield.

The company refiled its East Solano Homes, Jobs, and Clean Energy initiative with the Solano County Registrar of Voters on Wednesday. It was last refiled the proposed initiative on Jan. 17, largely to reduce the size of the community and clarify the approval process.

Here’s how California Forever explained the latest update:

"We changed the zoning of 4,200 acres of the new community which are inside the Travis Radar Pattern, and which include both the Kreed and Museum tactical waypoints, to a new 'Travis Compatible Infrastructure zoning classification,'" the company wrote on its site. "This zone only permits (a) infrastructure such as solar farms, energy storage, water treatment, and other similar facilities utilizing location, technology, and design acceptable to Travis AFB, and (b) agricultural and habitat uses."

Some 2,200 acres of residential use land have been removed from the western portion of the proposed new community to create more of a buffer between the base and residential zoning, and all industrial areas have been removed from Travis' radar pattern. The city's downtown has been moved one mile south to remove it even further from the radar area.

"We're committed to being a strong and productive partner to the base and its families for decades to come, and to supporting the critical role it plays for both our national security and for Solano County," the site reads. "Our swift action to modify our plans and the initiative is proof of that unwavering commitment."

According to the new text of the initiative, the new Travis Compatible Infrastructure could include "solar farms, energy storage, water, stormwater, wastewater, solid waste, information communications technology, and transportation infrastructure utilizing location, technology, and design acceptable to Travis AFB as applicable."

Structures within a one-mile radius of the Kreed and Museum waypoints used in training exercises by the base may not exceed 100 feet in height above ground level.

California Forever CEO Jan Sramek has previously said that part of the reason they were secretive about their land purchases over the years was to create a large enough buffer for the air force base.

"The plan was to buy a very large holding in order to allow us to give Travis the security they need, to make this a clean-energy community, to make this a very sustainable community," he said at the company's launch event for the original text of the initiative.

On Monday, U.S. Rep. John Garamendi of California's 8th district told The Reporter that Travis Air Force Base flies training missions over the land that would have been used for the northwest corner of the community, and that any development in the area between Travis Air Force Base and Rio Vista could jeopardize the base's mission, which is critical to national security.

"Travis has developed into the Gateway to the Pacific, and the only Air Force Base on the west coast that can do the kinds of training to prepare pilots to work in a contested airspace and contested airfield. [That work] can only take place at Travis on the West Coast," he said.

Travis serves as the primary logistical center of the Air Force's operations in the Pacific, Garamendi said, and his concerns don't end with flight patterns, as congestion on local freeways could also hamper the movement of materials to and from the base, he said. Garamendi said he was particularly concerned about traffic on highways 12 and 133 and I-80.

"Most of the material and ammunitions that are shipped out of Travis, going both to the west coast and as far away as Ukraine, arrive at Travis by truck," he said.

On Monday, Garamendi alleged that California Forever had not been communicating with the base sufficiently.

"The fact of the matter is they never sat down with the base to discuss in detail how that base operates," he said.

A press representative for Travis Air Force Base declined to comment for this story.