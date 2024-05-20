California Forever announces employer commitments

Twelve businesses have signed a pledge expressing interest in what California Forever says will bring jobs to to Solano County if its East Solano Plan is approved by voters in November.

The company also plans to construct 2,000 megawatts of solar panel capacity and 5,000 megawatts of battery energy storage systems, according to an economic impact report from The Blue Sky Consulting Group.

"The key findings are that the project would create 1,383 full-time jobs which would persist for the duration of the phased construction period, estimated at 10 years, and generate $281 million annually over that time period spent on Solano County firms and workers," the impact report reads. "This would make the solar project the largest private employer in Solano County, with the exception of healthcare and Six Flags."

Once constructed, 295 full-time employees in Solano County would be needed to operate the solar facility. Officials say 131 jobs would be created by the project elsewhere in the state. Battery Energy Storage Systems remains under development moratoriums in both Solano County unincorporated areas and Vacaville.

Companies in support

The following 12 companies have expressed intent, according to California Forever:

—Hadrian — A U.S.-based aerospace and defense manufacturing firm partially backed by California Forever investors Andreessen Horowitz.

—Living Carbon — A company developing plants which will better capture carbon emissions.

—Serve Robotics — A San Francisco-based robotics delivery company.

—Meter — An internet infrastructure provider.

—Build Casa — A firm helping Californian homeowners construct ADUs.

—Motive — A fleet trucking management software company.

—Cover — A company designing and manufacturing modern homes.

—Brex — An AI-driven online finance company.

—Instant Teams — Training for military spouses.

—Freethink — An online media organization.

—Plenty — An indoor vertical farming operation

—Zipline — A Drone delivery and logistics company

"If the new community is approved as proposed, this would give us the confidence that there's plenty of room for our business to flourish over the next few decades, both in terms of office and industrial space, and in terms of homes for our employees," the employer pledge released by California Forever reads. "As we enter the new post-pandemic era of work, we are all making decisions about where and how to grow our companies. If Solano County voters approve the project this November, we would be interested in bringing jobs to the new community and finding other opportunities to work together to expand the California Dream."

The release indicates that this is only the first group of firms to express interest in the proposed development, and California Forever expects many more to join them in the coming weeks, months and years.

"These fast-growth businesses are drawn to Solano County because of the qualities that already make it special, combined with the ability to plan their growth based on the 40-year plan for East Solano," the release reads. "Though we are still a few years away from breaking ground, some of these companies have already started negotiating terms for acquiring space to operate in the new community if the ballot measure passes."

The companies, many of which share investors with California Forever, are fast-growing companies looking to invest in the California dream, according to the release.

"Hadrian is building a series of factories across America to enable Space & Defense manufacturers to get parts ten times faster and halve the cost of making rockets, satellites, jets & drones," said Founder and CEO of Hadrian, Chris Power. "We are excited by the vision of amazing neighborhoods located next to a manufacturing zone designed to accelerate innovation in California. If the East Solano Plan was shovel-ready today, we would already be looking at acquiring space for a new factory there."

Living Carbon announced it is "in active talks" with California Forever about building an indoor nursery with a capacity for 10 million seedlings in eastern Solano County.

"Living Carbon uses advanced biotech to grow plants that are more resilient to stress caused by climate change. We work with the inherent power of plants, informed by generations of scientific research, to develop photosynthesis-enhanced trees that grow faster, capture more carbon, and are resilient in high temperatures and drought conditions," Co-founder and CEO of Living Carbon Maddie Hall said.

The company has been hard at work over the last several months to build trust with Solano County residents, Fortney said, and he hopes that this step will help solidify those gains with voters who may be undecided or opposed. Ultimately, he said, there are only two things that can help bolster voters' trust in California Forever: Time and conversations.