California Forever starts ballot signature drive on new Solano County city

The time is now ticking for a November ballot effort by a group of Silicon Valley billionaires who want to turn tens of thousands of acres of Solano County farmland into a new community that could be home to hundreds of thousands of residents.

The Solano County County Counsel’s office Thursday approved a title and summary for an initiative by California Forever that seeks to ask local voters this fall whether they would favor the “Rezoning of 17,500 acres of land in east Solano County for a new community.” Doing so is necessary because the county’s 1984 “orderly growth” ordinance requires voter approval for additions to the seven existing incorporated cities.

California Forever, the development arm of Flannery Associates, which has acquired 57,109 acres in the county as of mid-January, is starting its effort to collect signatures to qualify the initiative for the ballot, according to spokesperson Justin Kramer.

At least 13,062 signatures would need to be submitted and verified by early August, and the verification effort could take up to 90 days, election officials said. That authentication timeline could be shortened if a sampling of the signatures finds over 14,368 (110% of the minimum) are valid.

“We remain on track to submit later in spring,” Kramer wrote in an email Friday.

California Forever submitted the draft initiative twice, with the second filing containing a revision downward in the size of the community by 1,100 acres and noting that more local review of the development plans would be required.

A coalition of farming and environmental advocacy groups plus several notable current and former politicians on Friday again criticized the initiative as “misleading.”

“For Solano Together, the multiple amendments to their ballot initiative speak volumes to their rushed and secretive process and the true intent of their development proposal,“ the statement said.

State Sen. Bill Dodd, a Napa Democrat whose district includes Solano, Wednesday issued a scathing critique of the proposed “megacity,” calling the plan “irresponsible urban sprawl.”