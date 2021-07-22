Subscribe

California hotel construction booms, but fewer are planned

GARY QUACKENBUSH
FOR THE NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
July 22, 2021, 11:03AM
Updated 3 hours ago

North Bay hotel construction

The following is a 23-city overview of hotels in pre-construction phases in four North Bay counties.

Marin County

Seven new hotels in four cities:

• Corte Madera: Residence Inn and Evergreen Boutique Motel.

• San Rafael: San Rafael Inn and Home2 Suites.

• Novato: Hanna Ranch Hotel and the Residence Inn

• Mill Valley: Whaler’s Point Hotel in Tamalpais Valley

Napa County

32 projects in five cities:

• Napa: Ritz Carlton Hotel; Montalcino Resort Hotel; Napa Square Hotel; a hotel in the Kohl’s Plaza (redevelopment); the Pendry Hotel; AC Hotel; Napa Valley Wine Train Hotel; Napa Pipe Condo-Hotel; Craftsman Inn; Soscol & Sixth Hotel; Residence Inn; Vineland Station Hotel; Oxbow Hotel; Embassy Suites (addition), Westin Verasa (expansion); Black Elk Hotel; Napa River Inn (expansion); Senza Hotel (addition); Randolph Bed & Breakfast; Cedar Gables Inn (expansion), and the Copia South Hotel.

• American Canyon: Hampton Inn & Suites; Watson Ranch Hotel and Homes2 Suites.

• Calistoga: Calistoga Hills Resort and the Veranda Hotel.

• St. Helena: Adams Street Hotel; Inn at Long Meadow Ranch; Farmstead at Long Meadow Ranch; Vineland Station Hotel; City Hall Hotel and Inn at the Abbey.

• Yountville: A French Laundry Hotel is also planned.

Sonoma County

34 new construction, expansion and addition projects in nine cities:

• Santa Rosa: Hilton Hotel; Hyatt Place; Holiday Inn Express (Airway); Ishaq Trading Corp. Hotels I and II; Residence Inn; Tru by Hilton; Hampton Inn & Suites, and Spinster Sisters Hotel.

• Windsor: Town Green Hotel.

• Rohnert Park: Station Avenue Hotel; Graton Resort (addition); Home2 Suites, and the University Park Hotel.

• Cotati: Reverb by Hard Rock

• Healdsburg: The Healdsburg Avenue Hotel; North Village Hotel; NuForest Mill Hotel, Duchamp Hotel (expansion); Piazza Boutique Hotel, and the Terraces Hotel

• Petaluma: Home2 Suites; Omahony Hotel; the Petaluman, and Dry Creek Rancheria Hotel.

• Guerneville: The Guernewood Park Lodge.

• Sebastopol: French Garden Inn and Hotel Sebastopol.

• Sonoma: Sonoma Creek Hotel; Sonoma Gateway Commons; Hawker Sonoma and an as yet un-named hotel project at 117 and 135 W. Napa Street.

• Kenwood: Resort at Sonoma County Inn.

• Sea Ranch: Sea Ranch Lodge 1.

Solano County

10 projects in three cities:

• Vallejo: The Mare Island Hotel Resort, Napa River Lodge and a proposed hotel at the Solano 360 Fairgrounds (redevelopment).

• Vacaville: Hyatt House, Homes2 Suites, Best Western Plus, and Green Tree Golf Club Hotel.

• Fairfield: Homes2 Suites, Residence Inn and Hyatt House.

Source: Atlas Hospitality Group

Hotel construction is booming across California as well as in the North Bay, according to a new report by a real estate brokerage specializing in such properties.

Fifty-one new hotels with 7,168 rooms have opened statewide so far this year, representing a 38% increase from last year, according to Atlas Hospitality Group.

Statewide, while new hotel openings in the state are up as of this month and 132 are under construction, that’s lower than the 194 reported last July, according the Irvine-based brokerage.

In Sonoma, Marin, Napa and Solano Counties, 83 hotels are in various planning stages, according to the survey. That includes five projects with 537 rooms under construction in the North Bay.

Some of these projects have been permitted for several years, and experts say some may never be completed.

Atlas President Alan X. Reay said there are several factors behind the spike in future hotel planning activity.

“California hotels are enjoying record profits along with record revenues,” he said. “In addition, the trend by those buying existing hotels has pushed prices up to the point where it often makes more sense to build a new one. This growth is poised to occur despite increasing construction, labor and materials costs, as well as higher tariffs on furniture made in China favored by hoteliers. With all factors considered, the cost of building a new hotel has increased 15% to 20%.”

He said low interest rates and the promise of high revenues makes building a hotel a better bet for some developers.

“The pace of buying existing hotels has gone up, but more developers today are investing for the future. In the past, many builders put up new hotels with the intention of selling them right away. Now developers believe in building for the long term as they see California as a very good place to be,” Reay said.

Sonoma County has the largest number of pending hotel build-outs in backlog inventory, including 34 in pre-construction. Napa has 32 hotels in planning stages plus two under construction, and Marin has seven hotels awaiting a construction start date and three now being built. Solano has 10 hotel projects in the square-one category.

The five North Bay hotels now under construction include the AC Hotel in San Rafael, the Hyatt House in Novato; Stanley Ranch Resort and Cambria Hotel and Suites in Napa, and the Four Seasons Resort in Calistoga.

Elsewhere in Northern California, Sacramento County is also in the middle of a hotel building boom. Some 32 hotels with 4,191 rooms are in planning stages, an increase in lodging of 20% over last year. Earlier in 2021, the 124-room Hilton Garden Inn at the Sacramento Airport (Natomas) opened its doors, as well as the 105-room Home2 Suites by Hilton in Roseville.

There are nine additional hotels under construction in the state which will add another 1,045 rooms along with major hotel expansions in the works at both Thunder Valley Casino Resort near Lincoln in Placer County near Sacramento and Cache Creek Casino Resort in Yolo County.

While hotel developers are optimistic as momentum gains strength to fuel a new wave of hotel construction, Reay says that the majority of uncompleted hotel projects still on the record received permits before 2020.

As fixed costs continue to rise, he cautioned that only about 15% of the list of proposed hotels may actually be built if permits have expired or if the cost of construction, especially lumber and steel, access to labor and reasonably priced building supplies is prohibitive, as well as the inability to get bank construction financing.

He said the hotel model is changing with less emphasis on hotels with low margin restaurants and more focus on the residence inn concept with kitchenettes, pools, spas and other amenities.

Developers may also refile for permits to convert original concepts to private clubs or Airbnb-style accommodations with no reception desk, or they may elect to defer or abandon their proposed projects if balance sheets do not pencil out and wait for economic conditions to improve.

At the same time, Reay said there is a shortage of hotels, with 100 or more hotels in California being purchased by municipalities and nonprofits converted to low-income housing units or homes for the homeless in the Home Key project, a grant program for agencies to acquire hotels, motels, apartments, and other buildings to provide homes for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

“Atlas started issuing the bi-annual hotel development survey and separate sales survey 20 years ago using a fully staffed research team to track the market. We’ve never seen a market like this, with the price paid for existing properties selling at up to $2 million to $2.5 million per room in some cases. The market is really in flux and I never would have predicted the unprecedented volume of activity that is creating a bubble in the hotel industry today given the rapid run up of prices.”

He said there are two things that could dampen this rosy outlook, a continuing and deepening recession and an oversupply of hotels that could depress revenue as hoteliers fight for a smaller share of the pie.

North Bay hotel construction

The following is a 23-city overview of hotels in pre-construction phases in four North Bay counties.

Marin County

Seven new hotels in four cities:

• Corte Madera: Residence Inn and Evergreen Boutique Motel.

• San Rafael: San Rafael Inn and Home2 Suites.

• Novato: Hanna Ranch Hotel and the Residence Inn

• Mill Valley: Whaler’s Point Hotel in Tamalpais Valley

Napa County

32 projects in five cities:

• Napa: Ritz Carlton Hotel; Montalcino Resort Hotel; Napa Square Hotel; a hotel in the Kohl’s Plaza (redevelopment); the Pendry Hotel; AC Hotel; Napa Valley Wine Train Hotel; Napa Pipe Condo-Hotel; Craftsman Inn; Soscol & Sixth Hotel; Residence Inn; Vineland Station Hotel; Oxbow Hotel; Embassy Suites (addition), Westin Verasa (expansion); Black Elk Hotel; Napa River Inn (expansion); Senza Hotel (addition); Randolph Bed & Breakfast; Cedar Gables Inn (expansion), and the Copia South Hotel.

• American Canyon: Hampton Inn & Suites; Watson Ranch Hotel and Homes2 Suites.

• Calistoga: Calistoga Hills Resort and the Veranda Hotel.

• St. Helena: Adams Street Hotel; Inn at Long Meadow Ranch; Farmstead at Long Meadow Ranch; Vineland Station Hotel; City Hall Hotel and Inn at the Abbey.

• Yountville: A French Laundry Hotel is also planned.

Sonoma County

34 new construction, expansion and addition projects in nine cities:

• Santa Rosa: Hilton Hotel; Hyatt Place; Holiday Inn Express (Airway); Ishaq Trading Corp. Hotels I and II; Residence Inn; Tru by Hilton; Hampton Inn & Suites, and Spinster Sisters Hotel.

• Windsor: Town Green Hotel.

• Rohnert Park: Station Avenue Hotel; Graton Resort (addition); Home2 Suites, and the University Park Hotel.

• Cotati: Reverb by Hard Rock

• Healdsburg: The Healdsburg Avenue Hotel; North Village Hotel; NuForest Mill Hotel, Duchamp Hotel (expansion); Piazza Boutique Hotel, and the Terraces Hotel

• Petaluma: Home2 Suites; Omahony Hotel; the Petaluman, and Dry Creek Rancheria Hotel.

• Guerneville: The Guernewood Park Lodge.

• Sebastopol: French Garden Inn and Hotel Sebastopol.

• Sonoma: Sonoma Creek Hotel; Sonoma Gateway Commons; Hawker Sonoma and an as yet un-named hotel project at 117 and 135 W. Napa Street.

• Kenwood: Resort at Sonoma County Inn.

• Sea Ranch: Sea Ranch Lodge 1.

Solano County

10 projects in three cities:

• Vallejo: The Mare Island Hotel Resort, Napa River Lodge and a proposed hotel at the Solano 360 Fairgrounds (redevelopment).

• Vacaville: Hyatt House, Homes2 Suites, Best Western Plus, and Green Tree Golf Club Hotel.

• Fairfield: Homes2 Suites, Residence Inn and Hyatt House.

Source: Atlas Hospitality Group

Show Comment

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette