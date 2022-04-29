California, North Bay jobless claims tick downward

Fewer residents in the North Bay and the rest of California applied for unemployment insurance last week, and the roll of those in the state receiving benefits also declined, according to the latest federal figures.

New filings for benefits, not seasonally adjusted, totaled 44,217 for the week ending April 23, down by 2,083 from 46,300 the week before, the Labor Department reported Thursday.

The applications for jobless benefits have been hovering around the pre-pandemic low of just under 44,000 weekly for the past few months.

Continued claims to receive benefits also decreased, down by 12,271, to 351,190 for the week ending April 16, the latest data available.

In the six North Bay counties, new claims last week eased down to 1,341, from 1,458 in mid-April, according to the Employment Development Department.

After hitting a pandemic low in late February and late March, new claims in Sonoma, Solano, Marin, Napa, Mendocino and Lake counties have edged upward in April, peaking mid-month. Mendocino County was the only one in the North Bay to see claims tick upward last week, rising to 120 from 103. Sonoma and Marin had the biggest numerical drops in claims, down by 44 and 40 over the week, respectively, to 386 and 127.