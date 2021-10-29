California North Coast banks, credit unions continue on record, strong growth path

Westamerica Bancorporation reported a slight annual dip in net income to $22.1 million from $22.6 million in the summer period.

Bank of Marin posted a $2.21 million annual drop in earnings for the same period ending Sept. 30, a decline attributed to costs incurred from buying American River Bank.

Amid a hodge-podge economy that cherry-picks its winners and losers, the industry that handles the dough seems to be rolling in it in these days.

With three quarters of it in the books already, 2021 marks a banner year for North Bay banks and credit unions. Second and third quarter results have shown record increases in net income, deposits, membership and loan activity.

This coincides with the national scene, as reports have emerged in the last month that big banks like Goldman Sachs are doing extraordinarily well in the market, despite economic challenges such as price hikes, labor shortages and supply-chain woes. According to a Reuters report, the S&P 500 is predicted to rise over 30% this past quarter compared to a year ago.

Luther Burbank Savings posted on Oct. 27 an all-time high of $24.74 million in net income — about $10 million more than last year’s third quarter results.

As another example, Summit State Bank reported almost a 30% gain in net income in contrast to 2020, only bested by this past second quarter summer that brought in $3.89 million. Much of the third quarter’s strong performance was buoyed by loan growth, President and CEO Brian Reed told the Business Journal on Oct. 27.

Four-county credit union Q2 snapshot $11.2 billion in deposits, up 20%; led by a 126% rise in checking accounts $8.5 billion in loans, up 8%; led by first mortgages 18% higher, despite new auto loans down 3% 616,000 in membership represents a 5% increase Source: California and Nevada Credit Union Leagues

Nine credit unions in Sonoma, Napa, Marin and Solano counties topped many performance barometers in the second quarter ending June 30, with a combined $11.2 billion in deposits that came in 20% higher from the same period in 2020.

According to the California and Nevada Credit Union Leagues, an Ontario-based trade association, membership for these nine credit unions was also up by 5% to a record of 616,000.

Loan volume has increased at a record pace too, with the total of $8.5 billion reported by the regional credit unions, rising 8%.

The financial snapshot includes these North Bay credit unions: North Bay, Sonoma Federal, Silverado, Befit Financial Federal, Solano First Federal, Travis, Marin County Federal, Redwood and Community First.

“What we’re seeing is not just for our credit unions but credit unions across the country. There’s been massive growth. Personal savings rates are at an all-time high,” Community First Credit Union CEO Scott Johnson told the Business Journal.

Johnson added that the continued growth has spilled over into the third quarter by double digits this year.

“It is a tale of two pandemics. First, credit unions were fighting for deposits. Then the pandemic hit, and we had so much, so fast. I guess it’s a good problem to have,” he said.

The chief of Santa Rosa-based Community First believes the growth will continue for the rest of the year.

Though like many financial executives, Johnson is keeping an eye on the “I” word. Inflation, which stands at 5.4%, was predicted as a short-term, nagging financial factor for American commerce. But it has persisted like the pandemic with its Delta variant, sounding alarm bells for economic stakeholders.

Checking accounts dominated the deposit growth, showing a 126% increase of $2.6 billion for the second quarter.

Redwood Credit Union Chief Financial Officer Ron Felder said the explosive deposit growth is a sign that customers remain a little tepid on spending where they used to before.

“As things are turning around, I think people are still being a little cautious, so they have more money,” he said, referring to fewer people eating out or partaking in entertainment venues.

Meanwhile, the amount of money in savings accounts for these nine credit unions has dropped by 7%. The preference in holding that money in checking accounts is prompting the question of whether consumers will spend later as the economy ramps up.

“That seems to be the prevailing question, or basic thought,” said Robert Eyler, Sonoma State University economics professor. “There’s a general sense people are reticent to spend.”

And price inflation on goods and services could very well erode some of these household savings.

“If inflation remains relatively high through 2022 and interest rates on deposits begin to react to that increase, household savings may move toward higher interest-bearing accounts,” Eyler said.

Where many may stash away their money, some are signing documents to use others’. Loan value among the nine regional credit unions was tallied at $8.5 billion. This figure represents an 8% increase from the previous year’s second quarter and a whopping 228% from the summer in 2011.

While auto loans took a dive in an industry smacked by supply-chain problems, first mortgages were the driver here with an 18% increase in the second quarter to $4.4 billion. The uptick in business loans was about half that to reach $601 million among the credit unions in four counties.

“We’re seeing a lot of people either upgrade their home or leave San Francisco for Sonoma County to enjoy a different kind of lifestyle. A lot of the deposits we’re seeing are making their way into home loans,” North Bay Credit Union CEO Chris Call said. “The economy is doing pretty well, considering.”

