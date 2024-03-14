California recommends huge cut to Solano County water allocation

A new recommendation from the California State Water Quality Control Board in its Bay-Delta Water Quality Control Plan (Bay-Delta Plan) for the San Francisco Bay/Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta Estuary could see Solano County forced to adapt to a fraction of the water it is currently allocated from Lake Berryessa.

The implications for Solano County cities could be enormous, leaving Solano County with about 25% of its current allocation.

Spanning hundreds of miles from north of Lake Shasta to Fresno, the tributaries of the Sacramento and Sac Joaquin rivers that feed into the San Francisco Bay reach well into the Sierra Nevadas and Central Valley. The State Water Quality Control Board has noted that diminished river flows in these areas are harming fish habitats and are detrimental to the water system as a whole ecologically.

In a presentation from staff at the March 12 Vacaville City Council meeting, officials were clear that moving to 55% "unimpaired flows" — as the new report recommends — would have massive consequences for Vacaville and the whole county.

"The Unimpaired Flows provision proposed in the Plan would limit the diversion, export, or storage of water that would otherwise naturally flow to the Delta, by another watershed," the staff report on the item reads. "This would significantly reduce the amount of water available from Lake Berryessa for anything other than State water use. This could have severe adverse consequences for the City of Vacaville."

The recommendation also mandates a minimum level of 900,000 acre-feet in Lake Berryessa for cold water storage supply for the Sacramento River, leaving Solano County cities agriculture with even less in drought years.

"This requirement would hold back over half of the lake's capacity when the lake is full," according to the staff report. "The remaining amount of water available for delivery to Project cities in dry years would be even less."

Vacaville does, however, receive water from sources other than Lake Berryessa, including the North Bay Aqueduct, which pulls water from the Sacramento Delta, and from groundwater wells in the area, according to the city's website.

Inadequate flows in recent years have led to lower water quality and loss of habitat for native fish, the report indicates, and their populations have begun to decline. Chinook Salmon and Delta Smelt are two species that have lost habitat and dwindled in number as a result of the state's water policy over the years.

This reduction in water use would have serious impacts on health, agriculture, recreation and the local economy, as well as likely forcing cities to place water restrictions and regulations.

"The reduction in available water would have a significant effect on commercial and residential development as basic water demand requirements could not be met," the staff report reads. "Water would not be available to irrigate farmland, parks, or fields, and would only be available to meet basic structural and public consumption, health, and safety needs."

In response to this plan, the Solano County Water Agency is working with the state to to create a voluntary agreement with the state to improve the flow of Putah Creek to raise existing flow contributions.

The council members were clear and united in their opposition to the development, and urged city staff to continue advocating for Vacaville's water allocation.

"I think it's stupid," Vice Mayor Greg Ritchie said. "I think this is the craziest thing. I think California is out of line."

Asked by Councilmember Jeanette Wylie if the board could reverse course, staff indicated that it is possible, especially if it is found that the plan will not benefit at-risk species in the ways they worry it will. Councilmember Roy Stockton said citizens should fight this change as hard as they can, and he expressed frustration with the state for taking control of yet another local issue.

"They're forcing citizens to lose sleep about things that are just God-given rights to them," he said.