California regulations could supersede local moratoriums on utility-scale batteries

NICK MCCONNELL
VALLEJO TIMES-HERALD
March 22, 2024, 12:33PM
North Bay locales with proposals for large battery energy storage systems (BESS)

Vacaville

Petaluma

Novato

Redwood Valley

Despite moratoriums placed on Battery Energy Storage Systems by the Vacaville City Council and Solano County Board of Supervisors earlier this year, BESS installations could still make its way to the county through California Energy Commission approval under a bill known as AB 205.

The bill, signed into law in 2022, creates an approval process for the California Energy Commission for certain green energy projects, including BESS projects of at least 200 megawatt-hours or those that require at least a $250 million investment. Scott Murtishaw, executive director of the California Energy Storage Alliance, said CEC approval under AB 205 would remove the developers' need for county and city approval.

Murtishaw, whose organization represents BESS developers like NextEra Energy and Ampyr (Menard Energy) that have proposed projects in Solano County, said developers would prefer to work with local authorities rather than using AB 205 but do not want to wait two years to start building their projects. Most projects have approved interconnection requests with power grids before they start the land use approval process, he said, meaning they cannot simply move their projects somewhere else.

"There's a strong motivation to do whatever it takes to get the projects up for approval," he said.

Interest in placing BESS systems near the Vaca-Dixon Substation is far-reaching — multiple developers have come forward to start the building process there, including the Corby project by NextEra Energy, which would provide the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission 300 megawatts of energy storage for 15 years. The SFPUC provides over 70% of San Francisco's power and operates CleanPowerSF, which aims to provide renewable energy to the city at competitive rates. In August of last year, CleanPowerSF indicated that it expected the project to be operational in 2025.

"In April 2021, Mayor Breed announced that CleanPowerSF will provide all customers 100% renewable electricity by 2025," according to a CleanPowerSF press release, "five years ahead of the City's original goal of 2030 and 20 years ahead of the State's goal of 2045.

The Vaca-Dixon substation represents both an opportunity for grid interconnection and proximity to an area with high energy demand, both of which Murtishaw said are critical for the viability of BESS projects.

And the statewide conversation regarding BESS is immense — the California Energy Commission has identified energy storage as "a key component in the state's clean energy transition," and has noted that investment in it needs to be prioritized to meet the state's climate goals.

David Hochschild, chair of the CEC, spoke at a staff workshop on Feb. 27 regarding BESS, noting the importance of energy storage to the state.

"California is actually home to the largest and fastest-growing energy storage market in the world," he said, "and this is a good thing for the grid, it's a good thing for grid reliability, it's a good thing for the economy."

Moving to BESS technology will both harden the grid to blackout potential and make the jump away from fossil fuels possible, he said. BESS is important to California industry as well, he said, as lithium production in the state is

"I actually think it's fair to say that energy storage may be the defining clean energy technology of the next decade." Hochschild said, "It's that important."

Eric Knight, siting and environmental branch manager at California Energy Commission, said AB 205 opens an optional and streamlined pathway for the green energy transition in the state of California, marking "the first significant change to the CEC's licensing authority in over 45 years."

The process requires robust public input and rigorous environmental review, Knight said, but would be the only approval necessary to build the plant.

"Under the program, the certificate or license issued by the CEC is in lieu of any permit that would normally be required by local land use authorities and also many state permits," he said.

The process would take nearly a year or less from submission to decision, Knight explained, with a 270-day environmental review and multiple public meetings.

Murtishaw, speaking in the meeting, directly noted developers frustration with Solano County's moratorium.

"What we saw in Solano was really concerning because it was just so generalized and it didn't differentiate anyway between different technology types or zoning regulations." he said, "So, you know, we want to help the counties and local jurisdictions develop better-permitting processes while we can, but in the meantime, we just need to ensure that we're not completely foreclosing the possibility of energy storage development over the next few years."

It's understandable that cities and counties may wish to place some regulations on where BESS installations can be sited, Murtishaw said, but broad moratoriums are not the right approach in his view.

"One thing that we're seeing and that's really concerning to us is sort of this blanket moratorium approach that doesn't recognize any distinctions in the types of zoning designation that parcels may already have," he said. "So of course, if some developer wanted to build a large-scale energy source project in the middle of some residential development on residentially zoned land, that would be problematic and would require a lot of review and zoning adjustment more than likely and a conditional use permit."

Solano County's moratorium has been extended for two years for staff to research the issue, but Supervisor Erin Hannigan noted in that meeting that the county will need to act quickly to maintain local control.

"Either we can determine where they go, or the governor is going to determine where they go," Hannigan said, "and I think it's best if we're ahead of that game"

Vacaville City Councilmember Michael Silva echoed these concerns when the council voted on its moratorium, the duration of which will be decided at another meeting in May.

"If we implement a moratorium there's nothing to stop the state," Silva said, before referring to a moratorium as a "false sense of security."

The council also voted in January to approve the creation of a feasibility study by Larsen and Toubro, a Fairfield-based firm, that would allow the city government to receive more information from a third party on battery storage and other sustainable energy techniques. Limited to public land, the study will cost no more than $184,840 according to city documents.

According to city staff in January, Pacific Gas and Electric contacted the city on May 12, 2023 to say they were "unable to meet the current electrical demand of the new industries preparing to begin operating in the City's Golden Hills and Interchange Industrial Parks." PG&E, the lone utilities provider in the city, is experiencing these issues across the state, the meeting's staff report outlined.

"We would recommend getting the expertise of our consultant before trying to craft regulation for Vacaville," Director of Community Development Erin Morris said. In January, L&T indicated the report would be available in six or seven months.

Asked how AB 205 and the California Energy Commission might affect the moratorium, the City of Vacaville did not respond to multiple requests for comment on this story.

Ada Waelder, a California State Association of Counties Legislative Advocate said that developers want to work with counties throughout this process, but they need to be met halfway. There are limited resources with which to meet safety concerns and technical reviews, she said.

Mariko Geronimo Aydin, Co-Founder and Chief Energy Economist of Lumen Energy said the state needs to increase its capacity for BESS by two gigawatts each year until 2045, and the technology to do so safely is already available.

"Knowledge barriers present a systematic problem here," she said. "Safety events are rare, they are preventable. This is a manageable risk, but energy storage safety is a complex risk management issue that involves many parties."

Those knowledge gaps can be fundamental, she said, including not understanding the difference between thermal runaway, which merely creates the possibility for a fire, and fire itself.

"Even well-funded communities don't necessarily have the staff or the bandwidth to become energy storage experts much less energy storage safety experts on the spot," she said. "But that's what they have to do, they have to learn on the spot."

Vice President for Energy Infrastructure for Hiller Paul Hayes said suppressing fire risk can actually cause higher risks of explosion, and the chemicals off-gassed by the most up-to-date BESS facilities in a fire are not very different from regular fire smoke. While no smoke inhalation is healthy, he said, the chemicals in this smoke are commonly found in smoke.

"There is not anything significantly different between a battery fire and a house fire," he said.

Murtishaw reiterated the need for BESS to meet climate goals in California and stressed that construction needs to start very soon to stay on track for those goals.

"There is no scenario where we can meet our greenhouse gas reduction and climate mitigation goals without increased energy storage," Murtishaw said, adding that for the near term future, the technology used to meet those goals will need to include lithium.

But not all lithium batteries are created equal, he said, despite the safety concerns that have arisen about these facilities after accidents like the one at Moss Landing in 2022. Thermal runaway, which can lead to fires, is an inherent risk of using lithium batteries, but new lithium phosphate batteries have a much lower rate of thermal runaway and much more stable chemistry than previously used lithium-ion batteries.

PG&E conducted a full analysis of the Moss Landing site and has continued to invest heavily in battery storage technology since.

"Energy Safety Response Group conducted and completed a root cause analysis investigation of the Fall 2022 incident," PG&E's report read, "revealing that an equipment installation issue resulting in water ingress caused the battery's cells to overheat and catch fire."

Impacted soils were able to be removed from the Moss Landing site following the fire incident, according to PG&E, and "subsequent testing indicated that water and airborne samples from this event showed minimal environmental impact."

Despite the state-level pathway, Murtishaw said, developers would likely prefer to work with local officials moving forward, given that the process is new and firms are used to working with local officials.

"No one wants to go first if they don't have to," he said.

None of his organization's member companies have yet chosen to start the AB 205 approval process, Murtishaw said, but as they wait longer to start construction without the certainty that local governments will allow them to, it becomes more likely they select that route.

"It obviously becomes an option that is more seriously considered," he said.

