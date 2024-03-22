California regulations could supersede local moratoriums on utility-scale batteries

Despite moratoriums placed on Battery Energy Storage Systems by the Vacaville City Council and Solano County Board of Supervisors earlier this year, BESS installations could still make its way to the county through California Energy Commission approval under a bill known as AB 205.

The bill, signed into law in 2022, creates an approval process for the California Energy Commission for certain green energy projects, including BESS projects of at least 200 megawatt-hours or those that require at least a $250 million investment. Scott Murtishaw, executive director of the California Energy Storage Alliance, said CEC approval under AB 205 would remove the developers' need for county and city approval.

Murtishaw, whose organization represents BESS developers like NextEra Energy and Ampyr (Menard Energy) that have proposed projects in Solano County, said developers would prefer to work with local authorities rather than using AB 205 but do not want to wait two years to start building their projects. Most projects have approved interconnection requests with power grids before they start the land use approval process, he said, meaning they cannot simply move their projects somewhere else.

"There's a strong motivation to do whatever it takes to get the projects up for approval," he said.

Interest in placing BESS systems near the Vaca-Dixon Substation is far-reaching — multiple developers have come forward to start the building process there, including the Corby project by NextEra Energy, which would provide the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission 300 megawatts of energy storage for 15 years. The SFPUC provides over 70% of San Francisco's power and operates CleanPowerSF, which aims to provide renewable energy to the city at competitive rates. In August of last year, CleanPowerSF indicated that it expected the project to be operational in 2025.

"In April 2021, Mayor Breed announced that CleanPowerSF will provide all customers 100% renewable electricity by 2025," according to a CleanPowerSF press release, "five years ahead of the City's original goal of 2030 and 20 years ahead of the State's goal of 2045.

The Vaca-Dixon substation represents both an opportunity for grid interconnection and proximity to an area with high energy demand, both of which Murtishaw said are critical for the viability of BESS projects.

And the statewide conversation regarding BESS is immense — the California Energy Commission has identified energy storage as "a key component in the state's clean energy transition," and has noted that investment in it needs to be prioritized to meet the state's climate goals.

David Hochschild, chair of the CEC, spoke at a staff workshop on Feb. 27 regarding BESS, noting the importance of energy storage to the state.

"California is actually home to the largest and fastest-growing energy storage market in the world," he said, "and this is a good thing for the grid, it's a good thing for grid reliability, it's a good thing for the economy."

Moving to BESS technology will both harden the grid to blackout potential and make the jump away from fossil fuels possible, he said. BESS is important to California industry as well, he said, as lithium production in the state is

"I actually think it's fair to say that energy storage may be the defining clean energy technology of the next decade." Hochschild said, "It's that important."

Eric Knight, siting and environmental branch manager at California Energy Commission, said AB 205 opens an optional and streamlined pathway for the green energy transition in the state of California, marking "the first significant change to the CEC's licensing authority in over 45 years."

The process requires robust public input and rigorous environmental review, Knight said, but would be the only approval necessary to build the plant.

"Under the program, the certificate or license issued by the CEC is in lieu of any permit that would normally be required by local land use authorities and also many state permits," he said.

The process would take nearly a year or less from submission to decision, Knight explained, with a 270-day environmental review and multiple public meetings.

Murtishaw, speaking in the meeting, directly noted developers frustration with Solano County's moratorium.

"What we saw in Solano was really concerning because it was just so generalized and it didn't differentiate anyway between different technology types or zoning regulations." he said, "So, you know, we want to help the counties and local jurisdictions develop better-permitting processes while we can, but in the meantime, we just need to ensure that we're not completely foreclosing the possibility of energy storage development over the next few years."