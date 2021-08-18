California sport fishing boat owners forecast trouble from proposed emission rules

In its mission to aim to clean up the air, protect public health and combat climate change, the California Air Resource Board (CARB) has proposed amendments to its commercial harbor craft emissions regulations that would require many boats to upgrade to cleaner "tier 4" engines with diesel particulate filters between 2023 and 2030.

Central Coast sports fishing boat operators told the San Luis Obispo Tribune in some cases, the upgrade is impossible because of the material of the boats, so it would require operators to replace the entire boat, they say. It could also lead to higher ticket prices for consumers.

CARB says the proposed upgrades would substantially lower diesel emissions from harbor craft — which include commercial fishing boats, charter fishing boats, tug boats, ferries, dredge boats and excursion boats like whale-watching operators.

The regulations include grace periods of up to six years to allow operators to buy new boats, or two years with indefinite renewals until a compatible engine for their current boat becomes available.

Kyle Dyerly, who owns and operates the Phenix, a 45-foot fiberglass sport fisher out of Avila Beach, said he's also concerned about the rules.

"It will effectively shut down sport fishing and whale watching in California — period," Dyerly told The Tribune.

He also pointed to the problem of how hot the tier 4 engines burn.

Because his boat — along with most sportfishing boats in California — is fiberglass, Dyerly said the engine and exhaust would need significant heat shielding so it essentially doesn't melt the boat.

"We'd have to buy new steel boats," he said. "And those are not cheap. It's not like I can bust out a couple million dollars to buy a new boat."