California Wine Country businesses say they won’t fall to the coronavirus pandemic without a fight

It’s the last supper Aug. 15 for diners at the Tisza Bistro in Windsor.

After a final round of service, the Sonoma County business operated by Krisztian Karkus and Alena Rebik will close a sad epilogue to the challenges they’ve had to overcome running a restaurant in the Wine Country over the last few years.

Their story is a familiar one. Yelp recently assessed how many businesses have been able to stay open during the COVID-19 crisis and found about half of those online accounts were forced to shut down completely like Karkus and Rebik.

The couple opened the restaurant in the Holiday Inn on Old Redwood Highway a month before the Tubbs Fire in 2017.

After having survived that catastrophe, the coronavirus outbreak forced the operators to fight to stay open after temporarily closing. They reopened to a lack of customers going out to eat. The couple marked down their wines at half price. They used their outdoor patio to make their older clientele more comfortable eating out. They also offered takeout and curbside pickup for those eating at home — all to no avail.

“We’ve lost 85% of our monthly revenue,” he said. “Every year, it was something. It’s sad. We had a great network of regulars.”

Karkus is unsure what the couple will do next.

“I don’t know. This was something we did that we loved. I just didn’t want to dig ourselves into a hole,” he said.

Rebik concurred.

“I just don’t see the end of the tunnel,” she said.

The restaurant operator explained that even with setting up the restaurant during the crisis like using the patio, the customers weren’t ordering as much as they would with indoor dining.

“The average check is not what it used to be,” she said.

Business environment expected to worsen

The succumbing to a horrible business environment comes as no surprise to others in the industry, and it’s expected to worsen.

Santa Rosa Metro Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Officer Peter Rumble calls the situation “horrifying,” when he thinks ahead of what his 850 members are facing.

Rumble’s chamber conducted a survey of its own and found that, like Yelp’s study, about only half its businesses expect to remain open through the health and economic crisis.

“What’s hard is that 88% of our communities are based on small business,” he said, further commending these business owners fighting to stay alive.

Santa Rosa Economic Development Director Raissa De La Rosa said the city is trying to do all it can to help keep its 13,000 businesses on its licensing list going.

De La Rosa cautioned the Yelp study that indicated about half of the Santa Rosa area’s 382 businesses that closed temporarily will not open again provides a mere snapshot of how many companies are operating within the city limits.

Still, she believes the study has merit.

“It’s difficult to understand the scope of what the business implications might be. I don’t doubt (Yelp’s) data, but this may be a simplification of closures,” she said. “For the types of businesses and services that list themselves on Yelp, the data stating on Santa Rosa’s MSA is not surprising though.”

The city may undergo its own evaluation, basing its assessment on comparing the number of business license certificates to water bills, sales tax figures and transient occupancy tax amounts, De La Rosa said.

“Every business doesn’t have a ‘brick and mortar.’ We’re fortunate in Sonoma County how diverse our economy is,” she said.

The county’s flagship city is attempting to tackle the monumental quandary by providing assistance in unconventional ways. This includes a pilot program to give more child care options lost in the wildfires to allow parents to return to work without worrying about their children out of school.

From one Wine Country valley to another

The bigger economic picture may await.

“I don’t think many local restaurants have closed yet, said La Toque restaurant owner Ken Frank, who also serves on the Napa Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. “We’re lucky to have a patio now. But when winter hits, it’s going to be hard.”

The current COVID-19 restrictions statewide bar indoor dining.

Frank anticipates the problems to mount since many restaurant customers won’t want to dine outside or in during periods of seasonal rainfall.

Then, there’s the drying up of government small business and stimulus money.

“If we don’t get another round of support from the federal government, it’s going to get ugly,” he said.

As for his fine-dining establishment on McKinstry Street in Napa, Frank is hanging on, while operating with less than half his staff. No banquets are scheduled, and occupancy in town is down in this town considered one of the happiest places on the planet.

“The next few months will be critical,” he said.