California Wine Country conference centers wonder when events will return as coronavirus cases ease

Not only have hotel rooms gone empty during the pandemic, so have meeting room spaces.

With the changes California is implementing for group gatherings indoors as well as outdoors, that could mean an uptick in business for the hotel industry.

At the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa in Sonoma the clientele pre-COVID was evenly split between leisure transient and social events/corporate meetings, according to spokeswoman Michelle Heston

“I think for the remainder of this year we will continue to rely more on leisure transient (business),” Heston said. “Luckily for us, we are a destination, and we have a huge footprint.”

Reunions, weddings, anniversaries and other milestone events are what the resort expects to mostly host in the coming months, with business events being booked at a later date. With the guidelines being so new, the number of future bookings is not available.

“We need to remain very flexible to give our guests options whether it’s leniency with cancellations or more space,” Heston said.

She said alternatives for meetings will be possible, with the potential of some people at the property and others joining virtually, people staying at the hotel but meals all outside. Heston said the goal is to deliver what the consumer wants as people navigate in person meetings going forward.

On the 13-acre site there are 13,000 square feet of indoor meeting space, along the ability to set events up outdoors.

“We will do our best to accommodate the needs of the group. If they say they want to continue with social distancing protocols, we will do our best to accommodate that,” Heston said. “At this time I don’t think we will be doing a vaccination card check. If the state mandates it, we will.”

At the Rancho Caymus Inn in Rutherford, the 2,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space in the past has hosted up to 60 people from corporations like Microsoft, Comcast, Visa and Chevron. It wasn’t uncommon for a company to rent out the entire boutique hotel for events.

But Austin Luther, general manager of the Napa Valley hotel, isn’t sure when companies will want to have employees gather again.

“We have these fancy event spaces and we are looking at what we should do,” he said. “We still want groups. We can move furniture to make sure we are doing what people want. Right now it is overflow dining space with socially distanced tables.”