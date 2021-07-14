California Wine Country hospitality pros rebound after pandemic job losses

It's been just days since Moira Gubbins helped reopen The Hivery, a popular co-working and events business whose two locations — Mill Valley and San Francisco — were forced to close at the beginning of the pandemic public health orders in March 2020.

It was a fresh start not only for the business, but for Gubbins, who joined The Hivery in March as general manager of memberships and spaces, as well as director of business development.

Nearly a year and a half ago, the pandemic had forced Gubbins to lock down her Mill Valley-based business, Parties, Parties, Parties (also now known as Moira Gubbins Events), the events company she took over from her mother in 1993.

When the Business Journal interviewed Gubbins more than a year ago, she was looking for ways to generate revenue in her hard-hit industry. Possible strategies included planning smaller, more intimate back yard weddings, or perhaps over video conferencing, until life returned to its new normal.

But that didn’t happen. Instead, she chose to focus on enjoying time with her family and “getting back to the basics in life.”

“We played Ping-Pong, we grilled, we painted, we went on long mountain runs,” Gubbins said. “I had a lot of time to spend with them and think about what I wanted for my next move.”

Now, with the new role at The Hivery, Gubbins has little time to get her own business back up and running.

“It's a big full-time job and it's great,” she said. “I'm in charge of both venues (at The Hivery), creating memberships and being a project manager.”

The Hivery has hired a new staff and designed a new software app so people can book their desks and conference rooms online, Gubbins added.

“So, it's a lot of hospitality and a lot of what I’ve done, just in a different iteration,” she said.

Gubbins’ new job came about as a result of a fateful conversation with The Hivery’s founder and owner, Grace Kraaijvanger. The two are longtime friends and have done some work together in the past, Gubbins said.

“We were sitting around a socially distanced cocktail party during the pandemic and I (told her) I don't know what I'm going to do next,” Gubbins said of the gathering that took place in December. “And Grace sat with that for a while and then followed up and suggested that what I do next is come and work with her. And it was amazing.”

Still, when the offer to work at The Hivery came through, it gave Gubbins pause.

“After doing something for 27 years, it was just a pause to think, ‘OK, I could learn something new,’” she said. “And it was maybe just digging myself out of being out of work for a year and a half.”

But Gubbins quickly jumped back in, she said.

“I'm happy. It’s a really great combination of things that I've done before, so I have some confidence in what I'm doing,” she said. “And I’m also learning something new, which is nice to do coming out of the pandemic, and not just go back to the same thing.”

A friendship also turned out to play a key role for Mona Stallard in landing the position of estate manager for The Ink House bed and breakfast and Secret Indulgence tasting room in Napa Valley, a new joint venture between Jean-Charles Boisset and his wife, Gina Gallo.

When the Business Journal interviewed Stallard in January, she had been exploring a move into project management within the high-tech world, where she worked in an administrative capacity when she lived in San Francisco.

“I actually decided to leave the hospitality industry and go into project management,” Stallard said on July 6. “I started a course to get my project management certification. While I was doing that, I was also interviewing and sending out resumes and just trying to find work.”

Stallard decided to apply for jobs where she had the most experience, the hospitality industry. But even so, it was very competitive and frustrating not getting calls, she said.

Stallard had spent seven years in event planning at hotels, including Hotel Yountville and Villagio Inn and Spa, before hiring on with RMC, an organization that arranges logistical services for groups, both prior to and upon arrival at their destination. Services include, but aren’t limited to, arranging transportation, events, meetings, visits to wineries, and other entertainment and recreational activities. She had been laid off from RMC in May 2020.

“I was holding out hope that I could do a career switch and apply my knowledge toward project management and get my certification,” Stallard said. “But a friend of mine introduced me to Jean-Charles (Boisset) when she found out that he was looking for somebody to head up this joint venture. … We got along great and I met Gina and we got along really well, and it just turned out to be kismet.”

Stallard, who began her role as estate manager in June, said the work covers the breadth of her hotel and wine industry background.

“I'm really enjoying working for Jean-Charles; he is really quite the visionary,” said Stallard, who is now thinking seriously about staying in the hotel industry. “If he decides to expand and buy more hotels, I would love to oversee his hotel properties.”

Stallard said she hopes that is what Boisset decides to do, but doesn’t know what his future plans may be.

But Stallard also realizes the importance of having a backup plan. She plans to complete her studies in project management.

“I still want to finish (the course) because I found that a lot of principles in project management apply to what I'm doing here,” she said.

Cheryl Sarfaty