California Wine Country restaurants struggle to get by with takeout only in coronavirus pandemic

Gone are the seven, hand-printed white board menus, replaced by disposable paper take-out lists.

Guests enter to pick up their orders through a no-touch, magnetic screen door. Linda Citti greets her loyal clientele from behind a new service podium. In front of the podium, providing another two feet of separation, is a table covered in white linen. Wine and beer bottles are displayed at one end of the table, a hand sanitizer dispenser and disinfectant wipes at the other.

Such are just some of the changes at Kenwood’s Cafe Citti, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to challenge its owners and staff.

Since October of 1990, Luca and Linda Citti have been “gathering friends and family at table” at their Italian trattoria, situated easy off Highway 12 in the heart of wine country. Because they have relatives in Italy, the couple had been following COVID-19’s tragic progression there. Early in 2020, they sensed what was ahead.

“With the governor’s initial order, we shut down for one day; everyone freaked out. And then we looked around and said, ‘What are we going to do with all this food?’ So we immediately started answering the phone for take-out. At first it was a zoo, but people were supportive and so happy we were open. They were adding 20% and putting $50 in the tip jar,” Linda Citti recalls of the days in March, soon after the governor’s order to curb businesses.

Today, as do many restaurants still open but barred from indoor service, Cafe Citti relies on a loyal following of local residents, some of whom order several times a week. The restaurant also offers free delivery to nearby Oakmont. “Luca makes those deliveries, and the seniors get a big kick out of seeing him,” Citti says of her husband. “He does about half a dozen a day. A lady who sprained her ankle was especially grateful.”

When the surrounding wineries closed early on in the pandemic, lunch business, which had always been robust from workers in the area as well as tourists, dried up.

“Business as usual had gone out the window. It was really hard to plan, and often we had lots of leftover chicken to take home and give to our employees!” Citti says.

When it became obvious that the spring and summer of 2020 was going to be like no other, the restaurant ramped up to provide the best take-out experience possible. At first, only three people were working five days a week, now 10 people are working, but still only from Wednesday to Sunday. Cafe Citti starts taking phone orders at 4 p.m. and is open from 5–7:30 p.m. for pickup, either at curbside or with one patron at a time inside.

“I involved my staff in all decisions from day one, and they were on board to make it successful. Currently working are my husband, myself and my daughter, plus seven others; five of them have been with me 10 years or more. The chef has been with us for 25 years.”

Citti condensed its menu to popular items that require the least amount of labor to prepare. The bread was formerly outsourced, but now house-made focaccia is included with all orders. The dessert offerings have been pared down to homemade tiramisu, biscotti and chocolate mousse. Pizza boxes that can be placed in an oven to reheat, sturdy silverware, new kinds of microwavable containers and paper bags with handles are all in place for the customer’s convenience, but are Linda Citti’s biggest new investment.

“The container thing is a fortune,” she says. “It feels like we are being absolutely gouged by suppliers. The prices have gone up and distributors are having difficulty, although they seem to be catching up now. At first we couldn’t even get paper bags. I hope the attention we give to the packaging will make for a nicer dining experience.”

Cafe Citti is doing 40%–50% of its pre-pandemic volume. The restaurant applied for help financially and received a PPP Loan.

“It remains to be seen how long we can sustain this,” Citti says with a sigh. “We are lucky we have 30 years of a following. If we had just started five years ago, it might be a different story. I had many sleepless nights trying to decide if we should try serving on our patio. Our customers were asking about it, but they don’t understand how much the back end has to change to make that a reality.”

Space for only eight tables, the expense of compostable utensils and plates, the extra servers needed and the sanitizing protocols required caused Citti to conclude that patio dining would not be cost-effective.

“I know it’s disappointing for some people to have a limited menu and no on-site dining, but we have to consider what we can handle safely for our customers and staff. All it takes is one infection.”