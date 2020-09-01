Subscribe

California Wine Country restaurants struggle to get by with takeout only in coronavirus pandemic

JENNIE ORVINO
FOR THE NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
September 1, 2020, 11:18AM
Updated 9 minutes ago

Gone are the seven, hand-printed white board menus, replaced by disposable paper take-out lists.

Guests enter to pick up their orders through a no-touch, magnetic screen door. Linda Citti greets her loyal clientele from behind a new service podium. In front of the podium, providing another two feet of separation, is a table covered in white linen. Wine and beer bottles are displayed at one end of the table, a hand sanitizer dispenser and disinfectant wipes at the other.

Such are just some of the changes at Kenwood’s Cafe Citti, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to challenge its owners and staff.

Since October of 1990, Luca and Linda Citti have been “gathering friends and family at table” at their Italian trattoria, situated easy off Highway 12 in the heart of wine country. Because they have relatives in Italy, the couple had been following COVID-19’s tragic progression there. Early in 2020, they sensed what was ahead.

“With the governor’s initial order, we shut down for one day; everyone freaked out. And then we looked around and said, ‘What are we going to do with all this food?’ So we immediately started answering the phone for take-out. At first it was a zoo, but people were supportive and so happy we were open. They were adding 20% and putting $50 in the tip jar,” Linda Citti recalls of the days in March, soon after the governor’s order to curb businesses.

Today, as do many restaurants still open but barred from indoor service, Cafe Citti relies on a loyal following of local residents, some of whom order several times a week. The restaurant also offers free delivery to nearby Oakmont. “Luca makes those deliveries, and the seniors get a big kick out of seeing him,” Citti says of her husband. “He does about half a dozen a day. A lady who sprained her ankle was especially grateful.”

When the surrounding wineries closed early on in the pandemic, lunch business, which had always been robust from workers in the area as well as tourists, dried up.

“Business as usual had gone out the window. It was really hard to plan, and often we had lots of leftover chicken to take home and give to our employees!” Citti says.

When it became obvious that the spring and summer of 2020 was going to be like no other, the restaurant ramped up to provide the best take-out experience possible. At first, only three people were working five days a week, now 10 people are working, but still only from Wednesday to Sunday. Cafe Citti starts taking phone orders at 4 p.m. and is open from 5–7:30 p.m. for pickup, either at curbside or with one patron at a time inside.

“I involved my staff in all decisions from day one, and they were on board to make it successful. Currently working are my husband, myself and my daughter, plus seven others; five of them have been with me 10 years or more. The chef has been with us for 25 years.”

Citti condensed its menu to popular items that require the least amount of labor to prepare. The bread was formerly outsourced, but now house-made focaccia is included with all orders. The dessert offerings have been pared down to homemade tiramisu, biscotti and chocolate mousse. Pizza boxes that can be placed in an oven to reheat, sturdy silverware, new kinds of microwavable containers and paper bags with handles are all in place for the customer’s convenience, but are Linda Citti’s biggest new investment.

“The container thing is a fortune,” she says. “It feels like we are being absolutely gouged by suppliers. The prices have gone up and distributors are having difficulty, although they seem to be catching up now. At first we couldn’t even get paper bags. I hope the attention we give to the packaging will make for a nicer dining experience.”

Cafe Citti is doing 40%–50% of its pre-pandemic volume. The restaurant applied for help financially and received a PPP Loan.

“It remains to be seen how long we can sustain this,” Citti says with a sigh. “We are lucky we have 30 years of a following. If we had just started five years ago, it might be a different story. I had many sleepless nights trying to decide if we should try serving on our patio. Our customers were asking about it, but they don’t understand how much the back end has to change to make that a reality.”

Space for only eight tables, the expense of compostable utensils and plates, the extra servers needed and the sanitizing protocols required caused Citti to conclude that patio dining would not be cost-effective.

“I know it’s disappointing for some people to have a limited menu and no on-site dining, but we have to consider what we can handle safely for our customers and staff. All it takes is one infection.”

“We’re just over a year old and we have been shut down by fires for a week and a half, and then had the see-saw of closings and openings this spring from the virus," says Watershed Chef Manager Kyle Swain. (Courtesy Photo)
“We’re just over a year old and we have been shut down by fires for a week and a half, and then had the see-saw of closings and openings this spring from the virus," says Watershed Chef Manager Kyle Swain. (Courtesy Photo)

Marin County: Watershed

Chef-manager Kyle Swain of Watershed in Marin County says it feels like the restaurant has opened three times since July 4, 2019.

“We’re just over a year old and we have been shut down by fires for a week and a half, and then had the see-saw of closings and openings this spring from the virus,” Swain said.

A purveyor of contemporary California cuisine, Watershed is one of three eateries located in the historic Mill Valley Lumber Yard complex at 129 Miller Ave.

Kyle Swain (courtesy photo)
Kyle Swain (courtesy photo)

As the pandemic expanded, the restaurant transitioned immediately to doing take-out, and never closed. Its point-of-sale management platform, called Toast, made it much easier to adjust to online ordering and to manage system logistics.

Before March’s stay-home orders, Watershed had a well-rounded menu of meat on the grill, seafood, pizzas and salads; it simplified to pizzas and salads to go, and then changed again when outdoor dining was allowed.

It took negotiations with management of the Lumber Yard shopping center and cooperation with the other restaurant tenants, Böl Superfood Cafe and Flour Craft Bakery, to begin using the common outdoor area for socially-distanced seating for their respective customers.

“We set up bussing stations, had a bar built, devised efficient counter service. We give people order numbers for their tables, and then we bring the food out to them. Customers enjoy the casualness of it,” Swain said. “In August, it’s a nice place to be outside with a view of Mt. Tam, but we’re already thinking of how to keep it pleasant when the fog comes in, and when the weather changes in a couple of months. Will we get more heat lamps, set up a tent?”

When asked how well people were observing safety protocols, Swain said that there were always a few customers who walked around the complex without masks but protocols are tightening up.

“Of course, all our staff wears gloves and masks. We won’t let anyone sit down before we disinfect tables and chairs; we sanitize the bathrooms every half hour.”

At first Watershed laid off half the service staff and a quarter of the cooking staff. They have brought their personnel back to pre-COVID numbers, with about 30 employees presently. Business is down about 25%.

Most of their patronage is local, but they do get tourists — hikers and cyclists.

“It’s interesting that recently we had some of our best weekends compared to last year,” Swain says. “But we’ve always been a business that caters to the locals. All of our investors, the owners, everyone lives in Mill Valley. We have a sister restaurant called Shoreline Coffee Shop in Tam Junction.”

Like Linda Citti, Swain laments the cost of to-go ware.

“The price is tough. We lose a dollar or two in materials with every order walking out the door.” He added with a laugh, “We should have raised our prices to make up for it.”

Watershed has kept engaged locally through social media and by using posters to advertise around town. Additionally, the restaurant has kept top-of-mind by being part of Feed the Front Lines Marin.

Inspired by Feed the Frontlines NYC, this project works to deliver meals to those essential workers and medical personnel on the frontlines of COVID-19 response. It raises money for the associated costs as well; donations total over $64,000 to date. Other Mill Valley restaurants that provide meals to hospitals, grocery stores, refuse centers, emergency pop-up childcare centers, San Quentin staff and others through Feed the Frontlines Marin are Shoreline Coffee Shop, Bootjack, BÖL, Flourcraft, Mon Reve Chocolate Studio and Juice Girl.

A silver lining chef Swain points to, besides the uptick in business on those several summer weekends, is that Watershed has built an excellent staff. “It’s sad that some restaurants have had to close, but because of that, there is an abundance of talent available.”

Related: Still fighting: Local restaurants won’t go down easily in the pandemic
Chef Morgan Robinson and his wife Irma operate three Southside restaurants in the Napa Valley, including this one at the Century Theater shopping center in Napa. (courtesy photo)
Chef Morgan Robinson and his wife Irma operate three Southside restaurants in the Napa Valley, including this one at the Century Theater shopping center in Napa. (courtesy photo)

Napa County: Southside Napa

Leave it to a Napa Valley familly-owned trio of cafes to offer Domaine Carneros brut sparkling wine with their “Fried Chicken Fridays” to-go special. This combination of class and comfort seems to be the hallmark of Southside, owned and operated by chef Morgan Robinson and his wife, Irma.

Related: Napa and Lake counties lead Wine Country in business reopening

In 2016, the couple opened Southside Carneros on Old Sonoma Road. They subsequently added a location at Stewart Cellars in Yountville featuring a courtyard perfectly suited for wine country celebrations; and last year opened their third cafe across the street from Napa’s Century Theaters.

Evan Dodge, Southside Napa director of operations, with owners Morgan and Irma Robinson (Emma K. Morris photo)
Evan Dodge, Southside Napa director of operations, with owners Morgan and Irma Robinson (Emma K. Morris photo)

Irma Robinson is pleased that all three locations have patios large enough to maximize available space for social distancing. While the cafes have been offering take-out for some time, since California’s Shelter in Place turmoil they have added items — like espresso drinks — not offered before, and have been more proactive in making changes.

“Necessity has made us more apt to experiment,” she said. “For example, we now offer Fried Chicken Fridays every week! Prior to the pandemic, we would not have thought to try it more than once a month, or that it could be so successful,” Robinson said.

Southside also has an extensive line of platters and a well-established online boxed lunch program that has been successful with clients hosting small, socially-distanced gatherings. Meals are individually packaged in eco-compostable boxes with eco-utensils.

“Wineries and companies who want to provide for their staff are thrilled with our boxed lunches,” Robinson said. Still, she noted that their business has decreased by 60%.

Southside received a PPP loan in the second round and their employees, numbering between 40 and 50, have been returning from furloughed status as business levels increase. There are seven open positions currently listed on the Southside website. However, like all restaurant owners trying to survive these days, the Robinsons are plagued with uncertainty.

“We are doing our best to stay informed and keep the business strong enough to preserve jobs and the livelihood of our employees who are experiencing financial difficulties as well. We depend so much on the support of our family, our friends and the people we cook for every day.”

Like Watershed’s involvement with Feed the Frontlines, Southside stays connected locally through their core charities — Cope Family Center and Napa Humane. Their Friday “Dine and Donate” events give patrons the opportunity to purchase a bucket of chicken for a needy family and Southside will contribute all the side dishes.

In August, Southside will support, and staff from all three locations will participate in, a “Walk for Animals” fundraiser. This year the walk will be mostly virtual, but participants will still need to put in the sponsored miles, hoofing it solo or in family units, wearing masks, and with or without their canine companions.

Southside management keeps its clientele informed through an active Facebook page, signage, emails and personal communication. At the outset of SIP, they followed many of the best practices adopted by businesses outside the restaurant industry by issuing a “message to the community.”

This heartfelt missive, still prominent on the website, detailed what to expect and how processes at the cafes would change during the foreseeable future. It concluded, “Our priorities are the health and safety of our employees, customers and anyone else who is part of the Southside family. We are committed to you.”

Show Comment

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine