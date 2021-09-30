California’s eviction ban ends Thursday. Here’s what relief remains for tenants

As Thursday brings the end of the extended statewide moratorium on evictions, there is a last-minute rush of tenants seeking free federal money to pay 100% of back rent owed during the pandemic and gain protection against court proceedings to evict them.

The Associated Press reported that as of Monday, more than 309,000 California households have applied for assistance, asking for nearly $3 billion. The state has paid nearly $650 million to about 55,000 households so far, and they have approved another $950 million in assistance that is in the process of being paid.

An August report on Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia data put the number of state households in rent default at 6.6%, or 310,000. At an average of $11,400 per renter, that represents $3.5 billion in unpaid rent.

In another report, PolicyLink found that some 900,000 households in the state are behind on rent, averaging $4,600 per renter.

Federal rent assistance funds sent to the state are channeled through counties to dozens of local community agencies for distribution to local renters. Eligibility for this assistance requires a COVID-19 emergency declaration and can lead to receiving payments to cover up to 18 months of back rent payments as well as funds for future rent and also to cover utility payments and medical expenses.

A major concern for tenants and landlords is that fund disbursements have been slow to arrive, creating anxiety among renters willing to pay what they owe to avoid evictions. The deadline for paying back rent owed is March 2022.

Throughout California, tenants cannot be evicted if they met these conditions:

Unable to pay rent between April 1, 2020, and Sept. 30, 2021.

Submitted a pandemic-related declaration of inability to pay to the landlord.

Payed 25% of any rent owed during that time period.

Sonoma County has extended its prohibition on landlords commencing an action in small claims court to recover COVID-19 rental debt until Nov. 1.

In Marin County, the town of San Anselmo has an eviction moratorium in effect through Dec. 31. There’s also a temporary freeze on rent increases until the end of the year in Marin City (Census tract 1290) and tract 1330, which includes West Marin communities of Dillon Beach, Tomales, Marshall, Point Reyes Station and Nicasio plus areas of unincorporated Novato. A temporary rent cap is also in place in the Canal area of San Rafael (tracts 1122.01 and 1122.02).

In Napa County, where the eviction ban ends when the state pandemic emergency declaration ends, an estimated 12.6% of 2,189 rental households were behind in paying rent, according to a county-by-county analysis by Surgo Ventures, a nonprofit that uses data to analyze health and social problems in communities.

Proof of filing is needed

Kathy Kane, director of services at the Community Action Partnership in Santa Rosa, said tenants have found the paperwork difficult and different requirements from jurisdiction to jurisdiction. But she said even if a tenant does not have an approved application for relief, they can avoid or pause eviction.

“What is needed is a proof of filing for this grant as evidence to show landlords that a fund distribution is pending and the application is in progress for the Sonoma County grant program,” Kane said. “In some instances, tenants have received an email or letter stating that their application is being processed.”

Protections for tenants with applications in by Friday

Sonoma County Legal Aid has increased the size of its housing legal team from two to five attorneys plus a case worker, according to Executive Director Ronit Rubinoff. The group has held a number of outdoor meetings with tenants and landlords on their rights and negotiations with each other, especially if money to pay back is in the pipeline.

The organization’s workload is increasing. About 70 new rental cases were added in a single week.

“We are advocates for both tenants and landlords,” Rubinoff said. “While money is available for renter assistance, existing programs don’t help everyone. We are lobbying for more flexibility in the use of these dollars,” she said, adding conflicting regulations between state and local laws make it “challenging.”

The group offers renters free legal services and confidential advice. Those include representing the tenants in court if they get an eviction notice or have had encounters with property owners. But landlords can’t file to remove a tenant or have those cases move froward if a tenant submits a grant application by Friday Oct. 1, according to Susanne Dershowitz, a housing policy attorney for the group. That protection remains in effect through March 31, 2022.