California’s eviction ban ends Thursday. Here’s what relief remains for tenants

GARY QUACKENBUSH
FOR THE NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
September 29, 2021, 6:06PM
As Thursday brings the end of the extended statewide moratorium on evictions, there is a last-minute rush of tenants seeking free federal money to pay 100% of back rent owed during the pandemic and gain protection against court proceedings to evict them.

The Associated Press reported that as of Monday, more than 309,000 California households have applied for assistance, asking for nearly $3 billion. The state has paid nearly $650 million to about 55,000 households so far, and they have approved another $950 million in assistance that is in the process of being paid.

An August report on Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia data put the number of state households in rent default at 6.6%, or 310,000. At an average of $11,400 per renter, that represents $3.5 billion in unpaid rent.

In another report, PolicyLink found that some 900,000 households in the state are behind on rent, averaging $4,600 per renter.

Federal rent assistance funds sent to the state are channeled through counties to dozens of local community agencies for distribution to local renters. Eligibility for this assistance requires a COVID-19 emergency declaration and can lead to receiving payments to cover up to 18 months of back rent payments as well as funds for future rent and also to cover utility payments and medical expenses.

A major concern for tenants and landlords is that fund disbursements have been slow to arrive, creating anxiety among renters willing to pay what they owe to avoid evictions. The deadline for paying back rent owed is March 2022.

Throughout California, tenants cannot be evicted if they met these conditions:

  • Unable to pay rent between April 1, 2020, and Sept. 30, 2021.
  • Submitted a pandemic-related declaration of inability to pay to the landlord.
  • Payed 25% of any rent owed during that time period.

Sonoma County has extended its prohibition on landlords commencing an action in small claims court to recover COVID-19 rental debt until Nov. 1.

In Marin County, the town of San Anselmo has an eviction moratorium in effect through Dec. 31. There’s also a temporary freeze on rent increases until the end of the year in Marin City (Census tract 1290) and tract 1330, which includes West Marin communities of Dillon Beach, Tomales, Marshall, Point Reyes Station and Nicasio plus areas of unincorporated Novato. A temporary rent cap is also in place in the Canal area of San Rafael (tracts 1122.01 and 1122.02).

In Napa County, where the eviction ban ends when the state pandemic emergency declaration ends, an estimated 12.6% of 2,189 rental households were behind in paying rent, according to a county-by-county analysis by Surgo Ventures, a nonprofit that uses data to analyze health and social problems in communities.

Proof of filing is needed

Kathy Kane, director of services at the Community Action Partnership in Santa Rosa, said tenants have found the paperwork difficult and different requirements from jurisdiction to jurisdiction. But she said even if a tenant does not have an approved application for relief, they can avoid or pause eviction.

“What is needed is a proof of filing for this grant as evidence to show landlords that a fund distribution is pending and the application is in progress for the Sonoma County grant program,” Kane said. “In some instances, tenants have received an email or letter stating that their application is being processed.”

Protections for tenants with applications in by Friday

Sonoma County Legal Aid has increased the size of its housing legal team from two to five attorneys plus a case worker, according to Executive Director Ronit Rubinoff. The group has held a number of outdoor meetings with tenants and landlords on their rights and negotiations with each other, especially if money to pay back is in the pipeline.

The organization’s workload is increasing. About 70 new rental cases were added in a single week.

“We are advocates for both tenants and landlords,” Rubinoff said. “While money is available for renter assistance, existing programs don’t help everyone. We are lobbying for more flexibility in the use of these dollars,” she said, adding conflicting regulations between state and local laws make it “challenging.”

The group offers renters free legal services and confidential advice. Those include representing the tenants in court if they get an eviction notice or have had encounters with property owners. But landlords can’t file to remove a tenant or have those cases move froward if a tenant submits a grant application by Friday Oct. 1, according to Susanne Dershowitz, a housing policy attorney for the group. That protection remains in effect through March 31, 2022.

“We have a staff of 40 English and Spanish-speaking professionals ready to help,” Dershowitz said.

Meanwhile, emphasis is being placed on helping delinquent renters navigate a softer landing and better outcomes by working with landlords to find solutions — without having to live with the stigma of being evicted on their official record that could make it difficult to find another home.

Negotiating with landlords

“This is a ticking time bomb and a very frustrating time for landlords,” said San Rafael landlord tenant attorney Yasha Rahimzadeh. “Starting negotiations with landlords is the best thing renters can do. Cooperating with them in a reasonable way can lead to paying the amount owed, or allowing a tenant to remain in a rental unit longer. If renters have no intention of paying back, the best thing for them is to leave. If evicted, this order can stay on their official tenant record for up to a decade making it difficult for them to find other rental housing.”

He said evictions are a time-consuming process for landlords, as is the renter’s response to the eviction complaint. But it may still be possible to get a stay or pause from a judge, even if an eviction is initially granted, as long as the landlord gets some of the money owed. From the landlord’s point of view, it’s all about getting what they are owed, determining when the unit can again be rented or when he or she will be in a position to sell the property.

Rahimzadeh said that if landlords don’t follow the rules regarding how to proceed with an eviction, it can become a tenant-favorable case that could be dismissed or force the landlord to start over. He said that even with cooperation and negotiation, it still can take a month and a half to two months to evict a tenant locally.

Court costs in pursuing this action can be considerable, Rahimzadeh said. Those include preparing a writ, drafting a filing and recording the transaction. These costs can total $1,000 to $2,500 in the Sacramento area and from $2,000 to $5,000 in Marin County. Add to this the ongoing attorney fees of up to $350 an hour or more for handling the above along with consultations, court appearances and related activities.

If a tenant wishes to stay, rent must be paid on time by Friday, and a new lease agreement signed as part of a long-term negotiation process.

“Landlords want to know when they will be paid, when the tenant will leave and when will tenants provide a concrete date and time when they will be out of the unit,” Rahimzadeh said.

He recommends that tenants facing these issues contact Marin County mediation services and legal aid agencies to assist them.

Eviction ban came on top of other protections

For Todd Wenzel, a licensed real estate broker and business lawyer based in Napa, while there are various levels of protection for individual landlords, as well as strong tenant protections on the amount of rents that can be charged under California’s statewide rent control laws in effect since Jan. 1, 2020.

This means that landlords can find themselves in a tough spot when renters cannot pay. When it comes to tenant-settlement agreements, landlords often have to put money on the table as an incentive for renters to leave and also work closely with renters to recover back debt.

Wenzel’s practice largely focuses on clients in Napa, Sonoma, and Solano counties, plus some Contra Costa, Alameda, Mendocino and Humboldt. He is now getting several calls a day from landlords anxious about how to proceed, as both they and tenants can become upset during rental transitions.

“It’s easy to dehumanize landlords, but these are just people facing the possibility of a deluge of evictions coming,” Wenzel said. “Will AB 832 expire or will the legislature come back in another emergency session? There have been several rounds of legislative initiatives (AB 3038, SB 91, etc.), and yet there are still problems for tenants, such as the prospect of landlords suing them in small claims court.”

Debra Carlton, executive vice president for the California Apartment Association, told the Associated Press the eviction moratorium has hurt smaller landlords, many who haven't received a rent check in more than a year and have struggled to keep up with taxes and insurance bills.

Wenzel said the safest bet is for both landlords and renters need to apply for financial aid. If a renter applies alone, he or she receives the money, and the landlord will receive an email notification. However, the owner can apply independently and receive payment directly.

A local source of tenant help is Bay Area Legal Aid in Napa.

When landlords are highly motivated to get tenants to leave, cash incentives that Wetzel has seen offered range from $900 to $17,000, with the average being $4,000–$5,000.

Since it can take two to three months for renters to be out with an eviction, such cashout agreements can be less of a burden than the loss of rent and can see tenants leave in about three to four weeks.

