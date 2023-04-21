Calistoga, Mendocino, Petaluma named among cutest towns in Northern California, says WorldAtlas

Cities in Napa, Mendocino and Sonoma counties have all been chosen as some of the cutest to visit in Northern California, according to travel website WorldAtlas.

Calistoga, Mendocino and Petaluma were recently listed among the 11 Cutest Small Towns in Northern California, in no particular order, by the geography and travel website.

The list, posted on the website April 4, gave a description of why each town named was worth visiting.

Calistoga was listed because of its mud-bath spas and natural hot springs as well as its location among “surrounding lush vineyards (that) call for strolls, relaxing paddling, and picnics among nature,” WorldAtlas stated.

Mendocino earned its spot for its proximity to both the forests and coastline of California, as well as the vineyards and its picturesque town center.

“Mendocino is breathtakingly beautiful, picture-perfect in every way, all wrapped up in its own tiny town charm,” WorldAtlas said in the list.

Petaluma’s historic sights and businesses were referenced as its defining attraction, along with the popular shopping and burgeoning restaurant scene.

WorldAtlas is a website established in 1994 that covers travel, sociology, demography, environment, economics, and politics. It frequently posts lists and rankings of locations and events across the world.

Eureka, Ferndale and Tiburon were among the other Northern California towns listed.

To see the full list, visit pdne.ws/40gNQ7S.