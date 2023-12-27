Calistoga moves to modify new food truck program

The Calistoga City Council ended a ban on food trucks in city limits in August and approved an ordinance that permits up to three trucks to operate, which went into effect in September. But a number of concerns about the program have arisen in recent months.

The City Council discussed a number of ways to shape up the program on Dec. 19.

Concerns discussed — which came from the community, food truck vendors and city staff — included food truck parking locations and the permit approval process for truck operators.

The council ultimately directed staff to bring back changes that would eliminate Wappo Avenue as an allowable area for the trucks.

They also directed staff to streamline the application process for existing vendors so they aren’t at risk of losing their permits — which they currently need to reapply for each year — when applying in January 2024.

And the members discussed figuring out some way for truck vendors to reserve parking spots, instead of needing to find a spot in one of the few areas they’re allowed.

City Manager Laura Snideman said at the meeting she’s heard a lot about parking problems connected to food trucks since the program came into effect. Concerns from community members varied, she said, including that they didn’t like how trucks could park across the street from residential areas in some places.

But parking spots for the trucks are limited. Food truck vendors are currently allowed to operate only in areas zoned for community commercial and light industrial, and they’re not allowed to operate along the state Highway 128 and Highway 29 roads that run through the city.

Snideman said the food truck vendors have said they occasionally can’t find places to park. They indicate a preferred area to the city, she said, but spots aren’t reserved for them.

“We are currently not allowing them to reserve any spots,” Snideman said. “So some days, we heard, they’ve occasionally had trouble finding a place to park on an allowed street, and therefore they haven’t been able to serve customers at all that day.”

And community members have continued to express concerns about the areas where the vendors currently park.

Resident Bill Squire, for example, said in a public comment that he supported the food truck program and all three of the current vendors, but he had problems with the vendors parking on Wappo Avenue because of traffic and parking issues that had arisen there.

Wappo Avenue is a narrow street and the only area where trucks are allowed that has street parking on one side, he said, which means a parked food truck in that area blocks vision for drivers who already need to “jockey a little bit to come down that street” should two be coming from opposite directions.

Additionally, there are private driveways on the street, which means people looking to park in the limited area have a tendency to pull into those driveways, Squire said.

Another resident, Todd Heth, added that he appreciates the food trucks but thinks there are traffic flow problems in current locations that could hurt people trying to get to the trucks.

“If anybody’s been to any of those locations, you’ll have cars jetting in and out, making illegal U-turns, people jaywalking across streets and so forth,” Heth said.

Council member Kevin Eisenberg said he thought the city needs to figure out a process to approve reserved spots for the trucks. That would potentially help with community complaints as well, he said, given that it would firmly establish consistent locations for the trucks.

As for the discussion on permitting, council members said they didn’t want to see the current food truck vendors to not be allowed to operate should they miss out on a first-come, first-served process.

“I think it’s very hard on these people running businesses to have to leave it to chance or have to get up in the middle of the night in the winter in order to make sure that they’re first in line,” Eisenberg said.

Eisenberg proposed that current vendors should have the right of first refusal for a subsequent permit, with city certification that the vendor has complied with related laws and regulations.

Mayor Donald Williams said he was concerned about other people wanting to have food trucks in Calistoga and effectively being prohibited from that by the city’s process. But he said he wouldn’t feel good about a lottery system because it could possibly cut out the people who are already established and invested.

Williams suggested the city should wait until roughly mid-2024 to consider whether to increase the number of permits in 2025.

Council member Irais Lopez-Ortega said she thought the trucks have been a great asset to the Calistoga community, particularly for the low-income residents and farmworkers. Because the city’s permitting program was new, she said she expected there would be a need to review what’s not working and find fixes.

“This is the first time that we had approved the taco trucks, so it’s a learning process,” Lopez-Ortega said. “It’s not going to be perfect.”

You can reach Staff Writer Edward Booth at 707-521-5281 or edward.booth@pressdemocrat.com.