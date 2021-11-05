Calistoga’s Four Seasons hotel opens

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley has opened with 85 rooms and suites in Calistoga.

With the Elusa Winery at its heart, the resort includes a restaurant and bar, two pools and a collection of creative event spaces for meetings, weddings and other social events, according to the company.

The largest accommodation at the resort is the 3,395-square-foot standalone Estate Villa, with an expansive living area opening to a broad terrace overlooking a private pool and garden, separate media room, indoor and outdoor dining areas, and three ensuite bedrooms. It also includes the collection of Four Seasons Private Retreats. According to SFGate, room rates at the Napa Valley’s first Four Seasons hotel range from $1,200 to $2,500 for a suite. The property’s restaurant, TRUSS Restaurant + Bar, is led by Michelin-starred Executive Chef Erik Anderson.

The Napa Valley Register reported that the resort, though managed and advertised as a Four Seasons property, is called Calistoga 400 Silverado Trail, due to the city's no-chain ordinance. It has been in the works since first approved by the city in November 2012. A groundbreaking was expected in 2014, with an opening predicted for 2015.

The project broke ground in 2015, and it was then announced that Four Seasons had come on board to manage the resort. The resort was then predicted to open in 2018.

"We could not be more excited to welcome guests to Four Seasons Resort Napa Valley," stated General Manager Mehdi Eftekari, who arrived from Manhattan three years ago to oversee the creation of the first Four Seasons within a working winery. "It's been a long time coming, giving us the luxury of time to build a team of truly talented people and put together thoughtful programming that marries the best of the Napa lifestyle with Four Seasons excellence."