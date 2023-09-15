Cannabis: Sonoma County Tourism’s next marketing initiative

Key priorities, a review of last year, and a new initiative took center stage at Sonoma County Tourism’s annual meeting, held Sept. 12 at Sonoma State University.

On that last point, Sonoma County Tourism announced it will soon roll out its first marketing effort focused on cannabis.

“This fiscal year, SCT will establish a cannabis-landing page on our website, allow visitor-facing cannabis events on our calendar of events, and also create story ideas for travel writers interested in covering Sonoma County's cannabis tourism offerings,” said Todd O’Leary, vice president of marketing and communications.

Last year, Sonoma County Tourism conducted a multiphase assessment that included hiring Cultivar Strategies, a consulting firm that provides data-driven information about cannabis tourism trends; assembling a taskforce and then presenting the final recommendations to the organization’s board of directors, O’Leary said.

Approvals in hand, O’Leary said work on building the cannabis landing page is expected to begin around the holidays, after the organization’s revamped website is completed later this fall. The website project was first announced during last year’s annual meeting.

Sonoma County Tourism entered its fiscal year 2023–2024 on July 1 with a $9.7 million operating budget, according to Lori Angstadt, vice president of finance and operations. That compares to $9.9 million for fiscal year 2022-2023; and $9.5 million for fiscal year 2021–2022. The organization’s pre-pandemic budget in fiscal year 2019–2020 was $8 million.

The majority of the tourism agency’s funding comes from a 2% assessment on applicable lodging rooms within the Sonoma County Tourism Business Improvement Area.

Last year, Angstadt said, Sonoma County Tourism had a surplus of funds from prior years, largely because of the impact of continued travel restrictions from the pandemic.

“We felt spending those funds at the time would not have had the best benefit for the county,” Angstadt said. “By being strategic with our funding during (that) time, it enabled us in the fiscal (2022-2023) year to run additional advertising campaigns, participate in more targeted trade shows, sponsor community and industry events, and bring the third hour of the ‘Today’ show to Sonoma County in April.”

Spending for the current fiscal year has been divided into four categories: marketing and public relations (38.3%); business development and travel trade (25.1%); administration operations (19.5%); and community engagement (17.1%).

Sonoma County Tourism’s business development department, which is tasked with increasing visitation to the region, had solid sales numbers over the past couple of fiscal years, said Jonny Westom, vice president of business development.

“The destination sales team’s … year over year booking performance increased by 293% from fiscal year 2021-2022 and 2022-2023,” Westom said.

At the meeting, Sonoma County Tourism provided copies of its strategic plan for the next two fiscal years, laying out in detail its priorities that focus on four objectives: Create a resilient organization, drive the economy, engage the community, and solidify its commitment to destination stewardship.

The detailed strategic plan is available for downloading on Sonoma County Tourism’s website.

Cheryl Sarfaty covers tourism, hospitality, health care and employment. Reach her at cheryl.sarfaty@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4259.