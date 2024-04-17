New retailer officially opens in Santa Rosa Plaza with more on the way

Santa Rosa Plaza is set to welcome three new retailers during the second quarter of the year following the recent opening of children’s clothing retailer Carter’s.

Carter’s officially cut the ribbon on its first floor location April 10.

The mall hasn’t had a dedicated store for infant and young children’s clothing since The Children’s Place closed a few years ago.

One of the three new businesses expected to open in the 693,000 square foot shopping mall in downtown Santa Rosa is W. Sweet Cup, an Asian dessert business that will take over the former Starbucks space.

It will offer different kinds of Hong Kong-style desserts such as fruit taro bowls and Taiwan sugar water, according to a news release from the mall.

The mall is also slated to welcome Solemate Sneakers, a Sydney-based sports shoe boutique that started in Australia back in 2012. The shop will open in the next few months in the spot that Champs Sports moved out of earlier this year.

Local personal care brand M & M Kosmetics is also expected to open later this quarter on the second floor, near the food court. According to the business’s Instagram page, the store sells handmade soaps, cosmetics and other personal care items.

Two new food retailers, Gengis Khan Mongolian BBQ and Himalayan Restaurant, have also officially opened in the mall’s food court. Santa Rosa Plaza announced last year it would open a P.F. Chang’s at its B Street entrance later in 2024.

