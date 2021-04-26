Category business manager for Napa’s Central Valley wins North Bay Forty Under 40 award

Responsibilities with your company: I am responsible for managing our lumber and building materials portions of the business.

This includes managing a replenishment team that procures the products we supply. I am responsible for profitably growing my areas of the business, increasing GM%, maintaining adequate inventory levels, mitigating shrink and cull, and sourcing new suppliers and products.

In addition to managing the business, I am responsible for curating marketing content and creating promotional strategizes that target our core customer. I create monthly marketing tactics to focus on key and seasonal items, as well as, long term promotional tactics that target key areas of our business (for example: decking, fencing, and siding).

How do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty under 40 professional?

I exemplify this through my strong work ethic, my ability to adapt quickly, and my eagerness to be successful.

Years with company: 2.5

Length of time in current position: 2.5 years

Number of companywide employees: 200

Number who report to you: 3

Greatest professional accomplishment: My greatest professional accomplishment is where I am today in my career and the knowledge I have within my industry.

Looking back on the last two and half years, I have absorbed a lot of information. I have been able to take my past knowledge within buying and apply it to what I have learned today.

I have been able to improve processes, profitability growth our business, successfully bring on new programs and create a positive work environment for my immediate team and cross-functional teams.

Greatest professional challenge: My greatest professional challenge has been learning and understanding the lumber and building materials industry.

I did not have previous background in purchasing for lumber or a commodity item.

I had to start completely from scratch learning that there was more than one type of plywood, all the grades/finishes and types lumber, and how the commodity market works and how quickly it can change.

It was at times frustrating but mostly has been and continues to be a great challenge.

Since day one, I have learned something new every day. It takes a lot of strategy, research and educated forecasts to predict your customers’ needs. It feels great to get it right and when you don't, it always is a good lesson to improve for the future. I feel proud of all that I have learned over these past two and half years.

Best advice received: My best advice received during my career was to "just listen.”

It is easy to listen to be ready to respond but it is harder to just listen and digest the information given to you.

At my start with Central Valley I on-boarded myself through meeting with multiple cross-functional teams. I “just listened” to their needs, how they perceive the business, and the areas they believed could be improved. Through this I was able to get a holistic understanding and cultivate my approach to improving and maintaining my responsibility to the business.

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months: The single most important event in my professional life in the last 12 months was successfully navigating through COVID and our supply chain issues.

Everyone was hit hard and it was my job to come out ahead. I continued to strategize and re-strategize on how we could secure product for our customers WHEN they needed it. There was no playbook to guide us through these historic times.

The product was expensive and hard to find, and the customer demand continued to climb. With everyone sheltering in place they all found it the perfect time to finally finish those home projects from decking, fencing, planter beds, and more.

Through strategic planning, thorough communication and strong supplier relationships I was able to increase our board footage growth in redwood by 93%, pressure treated 12%, and fencing 116% over 2019.

What’s the biggest change COVID-19, the restrictions and the economic impact has had on your work and personal life?

The biggest change COVID-19 has had on myself is the way we communicate with one another. I found communicating was essential not only with my family and friends but how we communicate within our business.

I prioritized checking in with family and friends more often than I had in the past, reassuring they are okay and we will get through this, taking time for a long talk and a good laugh.

Through this, I was able to stay close and feel up-to-date with my family and friends even from afar. Relating to work, prior to COVID our team utilized face-face communication and in-person team building to accomplish daily business needs. COVID completely changed that, my team and I had to adjust and learn to utilize virtual trainings, email based communication and updates.