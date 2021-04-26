Subscribe

Category business manager for Napa's Central Valley wins North Bay Forty Under 40 award

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
April 26, 2021

Victoria Reschke

29

Category Business Manager

Central Valley

1810 Soscol Ave., Napa 94533

530-521-9633

www.central-valley.com

Responsibilities with your company: I am responsible for managing our lumber and building materials portions of the business.

This includes managing a replenishment team that procures the products we supply. I am responsible for profitably growing my areas of the business, increasing GM%, maintaining adequate inventory levels, mitigating shrink and cull, and sourcing new suppliers and products.

In addition to managing the business, I am responsible for curating marketing content and creating promotional strategizes that target our core customer. I create monthly marketing tactics to focus on key and seasonal items, as well as, long term promotional tactics that target key areas of our business (for example: decking, fencing, and siding).

How do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty under 40 professional?

I exemplify this through my strong work ethic, my ability to adapt quickly, and my eagerness to be successful.

Years with company: 2.5

Length of time in current position: 2.5 years

Number of companywide employees: 200

Number who report to you: 3

Greatest professional accomplishment: My greatest professional accomplishment is where I am today in my career and the knowledge I have within my industry.

Looking back on the last two and half years, I have absorbed a lot of information. I have been able to take my past knowledge within buying and apply it to what I have learned today.

I have been able to improve processes, profitability growth our business, successfully bring on new programs and create a positive work environment for my immediate team and cross-functional teams.

Greatest professional challenge: My greatest professional challenge has been learning and understanding the lumber and building materials industry.

I did not have previous background in purchasing for lumber or a commodity item.

I had to start completely from scratch learning that there was more than one type of plywood, all the grades/finishes and types lumber, and how the commodity market works and how quickly it can change.

It was at times frustrating but mostly has been and continues to be a great challenge.

Since day one, I have learned something new every day. It takes a lot of strategy, research and educated forecasts to predict your customers’ needs. It feels great to get it right and when you don't, it always is a good lesson to improve for the future. I feel proud of all that I have learned over these past two and half years.

Best advice received: My best advice received during my career was to "just listen.”

It is easy to listen to be ready to respond but it is harder to just listen and digest the information given to you.

At my start with Central Valley I on-boarded myself through meeting with multiple cross-functional teams. I “just listened” to their needs, how they perceive the business, and the areas they believed could be improved. Through this I was able to get a holistic understanding and cultivate my approach to improving and maintaining my responsibility to the business.

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months: The single most important event in my professional life in the last 12 months was successfully navigating through COVID and our supply chain issues.

Everyone was hit hard and it was my job to come out ahead. I continued to strategize and re-strategize on how we could secure product for our customers WHEN they needed it. There was no playbook to guide us through these historic times.

The product was expensive and hard to find, and the customer demand continued to climb. With everyone sheltering in place they all found it the perfect time to finally finish those home projects from decking, fencing, planter beds, and more.

Through strategic planning, thorough communication and strong supplier relationships I was able to increase our board footage growth in redwood by 93%, pressure treated 12%, and fencing 116% over 2019.

What’s the biggest change COVID-19, the restrictions and the economic impact has had on your work and personal life?

The biggest change COVID-19 has had on myself is the way we communicate with one another. I found communicating was essential not only with my family and friends but how we communicate within our business.

I prioritized checking in with family and friends more often than I had in the past, reassuring they are okay and we will get through this, taking time for a long talk and a good laugh.

Through this, I was able to stay close and feel up-to-date with my family and friends even from afar. Relating to work, prior to COVID our team utilized face-face communication and in-person team building to accomplish daily business needs. COVID completely changed that, my team and I had to adjust and learn to utilize virtual trainings, email based communication and updates.

And what’s the biggest lesson you’ve taken from that experience?

Relating to my personal life, the biggest lesson I have taken from this experience is that it is very important to continue checking-in with my family and friends beyond in-person visits.

Make time to pick up the phone, send a letter and say hi. It has kept my mental health strong through this and my families. COVID will have a lasting impact on our lookout on life and how we interact with one another. It is important for us to be cognizant of this and adapt.

Relating to work, the biggest lesson I have taken from this experience is that patience goes hand in hand with communicating. Understanding that not everyone absorbs information the same way and taking the time to thoroughly explain yourself via email or virtually is needed.

My team and I have had to learn how to be engaging with our cross-functional partners through alternative methods of communication, this has required lots of patience! Through this learning we have been able to adapt and continue effectively manage our business.

What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?

Our company is taking multiple steps to ensure our employees, customers and community stay safe through this pandemic.

Those steps include social distancing, limited in-person interactions/meetings, staying up-to-date with COVID guidelines and procedures, and proper COVID policy signage through out our locations.

In addition, we have a small core COVID Strategy Team that I am a part of. This team meets frequently to discuss updated state/federal policies and guidelines, current COVID issues within our company, and we strategize on how we enable these updates to the entire company.

The team has helped create a COVID Playbook, kept our company informed on the most updated pandemic information and are a reliable resource for any questions or concerns.

Aside from COVID, the market has been very volatile over the past year. This has caused a lot of stress in securing inventory and securing inventory when we need it. This stress has been heavily felt by our sales teams through our customers, and on to our purchasing team.

Our team has been essential in ensuring to our cross-functional teams the most updated product information. We have had to think outside the box, supply alternative/similar products to meet our customers’ needs and proactively plan for the future.

By our team keeping a positive outlook and determination on securing and sourcing product it has kept our cross-functional teams morale good through these uncertain times. The more we have successfully communicated the better they understand and together we have navigated through this.

Next professional goal: To become a director of Category Business Management overseeing our lumber and building materials areas of our business.

Education: Degrees in applied science and criminal justice

Hometown: Chico, CA

Community/nonprofit activities: Our company participates giving back to the community and to affordable housing through our "Giving Pledge - 2% of proceeds are donated"

Mentor/admired businessperson: My admired business person is my team. My whole team has multiple years within this industry and since I have started they have been able to teach me a lot. We have been able to utilize each other and expand on our areas of expertise.

They have been able to given me knowledge within the industry and I have been able effectively manage them to perform better, streamline their business processes and improve their business acumen.

You are as strong as your team, and together over these past two and half years have become very strong.

What is your most disliked industry buzzword?

Off the market

Typical day at the office: I don't believe any day is typical, but my main goal out of each day is to make sure our customers have the products they need when they need it.

In a business sense, what is the greatest thing about being under 40; and then what is the worst?

The greatest thing about being under 40 is that I am in my prime stage of my career. I have experience in my career and ample time ahead of myself to continue to develop into the next stage of my career. This is the time I can accomplish what I want out of my career and take it as far as I want.

The most challenging aspect about being under 40, and in my industry, is the "lack" of experience in the industry I have. The lumber and building materials industry holds lots of the tenure and that is regarded highly. My current level of experience in the industry is considered very fresh and new.

Best place to work outside of your office: At home.

Hobbies: My hobbies include gardening, renovating our house (despite my boyfriend not wanting another project), spending time with our two dogs and traveling.

What you wanted to be when you grew up: When I was little I wanted to be a lawyer.

No. 1 thing you want to accomplish by the time you turn 40: My number 1 thing I want to accomplish by the time I am 40 is to become a director within my role and have started a family.

First job: My first job was a part-time bagger at a grocery store.

Social media you most use: Facebook and Instagram

Favorite book: I do not have a favorite book.

Favorite movie: My favorite movie is “Man on Fire.” Denzel Washington is my favorite actor of all time, he never disappoints in any movie he has acted in!

Favorite App: My favorite App is Pinterest.

Favorite after-work drink: A Coors Light.

Last vacation: My last vacation was to La Piedad, Mexico.

What does your mom or dad brag most about you?

My parents brag about how proud of me they are in my career, they enjoy telling their friends that I am a "Lumber Buyer in Napa, CA". They enjoy seeing me continue to grow in my career.

