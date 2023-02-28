CEO of Marin County’s Canal Alliance says helping Latinos overcome poverty will have a ‘transformative’ impact on society

February 28, 2023
The organization that Omar Carrera leads, Canal Alliance, helps provide Marin County's immigrant community with language skills, education, legal advice, as well as career and social services.

But It Is housing that keeps Carrera up at night.

“The housing crisis in Marin and throughout California should keep everyone up at night, as it has wide-ranging and far-reaching effects,” the 49-year old said. “The lack of housing affordability is affecting all of us directly and indirectly, as the economy and stability of the community are weakening.

“I think the conversation about housing in Marin County is broken. It is beyond one group and one sector to fix this. We need to bring an environmental justice approach to the discussion.”

Carrera rose to the top of Canal Alliance, which operates In San Rafael with a $10 million annual budget, first by taking its English as a Second Language classes as an immigrant from Ecuador who escaped a cascading economic crisis there. In addition to nonprofit leadership, his career path Include consulting and being an entrepreneur.

The following Q&A with the Business Journal has been edited for clarity and space.

What is Canal Alliance doing about the housing issue in Marin County?

I am currently part of the J. Tommy Espinoza Fellowship offered by Raza Development Fund, a cohort of leaders across the country sharing knowledge to help solve the housing crisis.

As part of the program, we recently received a grant of $250,000 over two years, in part to support the hire of a full-time staff position to provide real estate analysis and evaluate property acquisition opportunities. Through this fellowship we also qualify for another $250,000 in enterprise grant funding, along with direct below-market rate project-level equity capital and predevelopment debt financing for eligible affordable housing developments.

This funding will support our efforts to do our part to address the housing crisis by working in two key areas: 1) converting market rate units into affordable units, and 2) building a cross-sector coalition that focuses on short- and long-term solutions.

What goals do you have for Canal Alliance in the next five years?

In 2018, we approved the 10-year vision that contains three key elements. By 2028, Canal Alliance will be:

  1. A leader and expert in helping Latino immigrants and their families to access the pathway out of poverty and effectively partnering with others to grow our impact in Marin and California.
  2. A healthy, sustainable, and innovative organization; a leading place to work in Marin with a physical space that supports its growth, culture, and role in the community.
  3. A leader in shifting perceptions and encouraging civic participation of the Latino immigrant community in Marin County and beyond.

Is it hard to get people to understand why your nonprofit is needed when Marin County has a reputation of being full of rich white people, even though 16% of the population is Hispanic?

It is a common misconception that Marin County is a place where poverty does not exist.

Poverty does exist, although it is often less visible than in other parts of the state or country.

The other misconception is that Marin County is all white. Latinos are a large and growing segment of the population. Latinos form the backbone of the county’s workforce and contribute to the local economy, helping drive growth and innovation in a variety of industries.

But the systemic barriers Latinos face when they try to access education, job opportunities, health care and housing are still not well understood by many people. While the pandemic has helped expose these inequities, it has also deepened them, disproportionately impacting the Latino community.

For instance, many Latino immigrants are essential workers who were unable to work from home during the pandemic. Because they had to continue working to provide necessary services to the community, they were at much higher risk of exposure to the virus.

Latino students faced challenges accessing reliable internet and technology when distance learning was implemented, and Latino families living in overcrowded apartments, often with two to three families in a single apartment, faced a much higher risk of infection.

Education and awareness have been key to engaging the broader community to help us respond to these challenges. By providing information and resources on the issues at hand and raising awareness of the challenges and needs of the Latino community, individuals and institutions contributed more than $3 million that we were able to distribute as direct cash assistance to help families buy groceries, medicine, diapers or pay the rent, when they suddenly found themselves out of work or with significantly reduced work hours.

I deeply believe that if we remove the barriers that prevent the Latino community from reaching its full potential, we will have a transformative and positive impact that will benefit everyone in the county.

What one government regulation would you change and why?

We have to revisit everything from zoning, land use, and building standards code with the understanding that finding a way to increase supply is imperative. We need to offer tax incentives for new construction.

All of this is needed just to increase housing supply. In a highly desirable area like Marin we have to have additional regulations that prevent vulnerable communities from being displaced by augmenting tenant protections, such as just cause eviction laws. To ensure that home ownership is not out of reach for working people, we can expand programs that help first-time buyers with lower down payment and mortgage interest rates.

The lack of availability and affordability of housing limits the active participation of individuals and families in the economy and to contribute to economic growth. It is important for governments, community organizations, and other stakeholders to work together to address the housing crisis and ensure that everyone has access to safe, affordable, and quality housing.

Inaction by our leaders and anti-development sentiment, largely due to a misguided narrative, has created negative outcomes in our communities such as homelessness, overcrowding, and increased stress and financial burdens on individuals and families. It is important for governments, community organizations, and other stakeholders to work together to address the housing crisis and ensure that everyone has access to safe, affordable, and quality housing.

Do you envision a day when Canal Alliance would not be needed?

It would be wonderful to live in a world where nonprofits like Canal Alliance are no longer necessary because we have achieved equity and social justice. In such a world, everyone would have the opportunity to live a fulfilling and healthy life, regardless of their background or circumstances.

However, achieving this goal will require significant effort, sacrifices, and commitment on the part of individuals, organizations, and government agencies.

Until our society can eliminate the root causes of social and economic inequality, Canal Alliance will continue to offer services in support of our mission to break the generational cycle of poverty for Latino immigrants and their families by lifting barriers to their success.

What concerns do you have for Canal Alliance and other nonprofits like it looking out five years?

Inflation and economic uncertainty, lack of affordable housing, climate change, and political polarization are issues that the whole society will face.

But there are other challenges that may be more difficult for the nonprofit industry to face than for other industries since we do not have all the necessary resources for adequate preparation. Some of these issues include the following:

Talent: Finding and retaining top talent, particularly in a competitive job market, will be a significant challenge for nonprofit organizations.

Job automation: The increasing use of advanced robotics and artificial intelligence has the potential to cause significant displacement of workers and widen the gap between high- and low-income workers. Nonprofits will need to provide more support and services to help low-income workers adjust to the changing job market and find new opportunities.

Cybersecurity: As cyberattacks continue to grow and become more sophisticated, nonprofit organizations will need to make compromises in other areas to allocate sufficient funds and staff time to cybersecurity.

Poverty: The problems facing low-income communities have been exacerbated by the pandemic and have become more complex to solve. This has put a lot of pressure on nonprofit organizations as solving complex problems requires more time and resources, and at the same time, the demand for their services continues to grow.

Economic downturn: While the economic downturn affects everyone, it's worth noting that when nonprofits experience reductions in donations or other forms of funding, they may be forced to make difficult decisions, such as cutting staff or eliminating crucial programs, to stay afloat.

To meet the challenges of the next five years, nonprofits will need to collaborate more with other organizations and stay proactive and creative. In addition to providing services to their communities, nonprofit organizations must also intentionally participate in public policy and advocacy efforts.

Nonprofit organizations can be influential advocates for change, as they often have a deep understanding of the issues facing their communities and can provide valuable information and perspectives.

What are the benefits and drawbacks to being located in the North Bay?

There was a time when being located in the North Bay would have put us at a distinct disadvantage when it came to seeking foundation and government funding.

As you point out, Marin is one of the most affluent counties in the state and it has a small population. A lot of philanthropic dollars go to more urban areas such as Oakland, San Francisco, or San Jose.

We’ve worked very hard to raise visibility of the inequities faced by the Latino immigrant community in Marin, and of the profile of our organization and the families we serve so that this community is not overlooked with regard to funding and opportunities.

Again, because the pandemic exposed long-standing systemic inequities and as we are in the midst of national reckoning with racial injustice, we are seeing a genuine willingness to work on these issues collectively and not just in the big cities, but in smaller communities like ours.

The benefits of living in the North Bay far outweigh the cons. We are very fortunate to have a network of loyal and generous donors and the leadership of the Marin Community Foundation, which ensures that there are resources for local priorities. We also have strong partnerships with Marin County, the city of San Rafael and the state for funding and for partnerships and collaborations to solve the seemingly intractable issues faces by the community we serve.

How does your background as a CPA, business consultant and entrepreneur in Ecuador translate to your current job?

Because I have a solid understanding of accounting and business principles, I was able to help Canal Alliance develop budgeting and financial planning strategies that ensure the organization's long-term financial stability.

My business experience is also extremely helpful for improving systems and processes throughout the organization to operate more efficiently and effectively.

The spirit of entrepreneurship I gained in the business sector also contributes to my ability to quickly shift and adapt in a rapidly changing environment. As an example, before the pandemic, Canal Alliance was a multi-service agency, but we were not in the arena of public health until the COVID-19 crisis.

Now we have a health services department that includes a COVID-19 assistance center that provides free testing, health information and assists with vaccination appointments in Spanish. Our health program also includes an expanded behavioral health services unit built in response to a 300% increase in requests for these services during the pandemic.

What led you to migrate to the United States in 2002?

In 1999, Ecuador faced the worst financial crisis in the country's history. The banks failed to maintain liquidity and the government's response was to freeze people's accounts to save the private banks. This created a very unstable economic and political environment. Millions were forced to leave the country to find a better future for themselves and their families.

At the time, I had a consulting company that provided support services to small businesses. I tried to continue operating, but it was very difficult because people did not have access to cash. With my family, we made the decision that it was time to leave the country in search of a better future. I was lucky that my wife is from Marin, which allowed us to do the immigration paperwork to move my family and dog to the U.S.

What lesson did you learn early in your career that you now recognize as an important one?

I learned that effective communication is crucial to building relationships, resolving conflict, and achieving shared goals. I also learned that finding common ground with others, while staying true to my own values, is the best way forward.

Combining these two lessons has helped me a lot, especially in situations where I had different beliefs or viewpoints from others, as it allowed me to find ways to move forward and collaborate despite differences.

What is your approach to making tough and important business decisions?

First, I always keep the client and business purpose front and center. This helps me keep the organization focused on our mission and priorities, even in the face of unexpected challenges.

Second, my goal is to build an organizational culture of adaptability. This helps me to create an environment and build a team that is flexible and responsive to change.

And third, transparency is a personal value and business strategy that allows me to keep stakeholders informed about challenges and decision-making processes and creates a more open and trustworthy work environment.

How do you motivate people?

Providing clarity and aligning the team on goals and allowing staff to be creative and have autonomy are important factors in fostering motivation and focus among staff at all levels. When people understand what is expected of them and feel that their input and creativity are valued, they are more likely to be motivated and engaged in their work.

What would you redo in your career and why?

Having work experience in both the for-profit and nonprofit sectors has been very rewarding. I would do it again.

Working in the for-profit sector gave me experience in a business environment and helped me develop skills such as financial and business management, marketing, and sales.

Working in the nonprofit sector has given me the opportunity to make a positive impact in my community and work on issues that I am passionate about. The experience in both sectors has given me a unique perspective and skill set that have been invaluable in my career. It made me a more well-rounded, adaptable, and versatile employee and leader.

What was your first job? What was your first career job?

My first job was in a private tennis and golf club in the city of Quito. I was assigned to multiple jobs including tennis ball boy and data entry for golf tournaments. My first career job was at Mitsubishi in Quito. They hired me as an accounting assistant. Accounting has helped me a lot in my career, but I prefer business management.

What from your childhood was a clear sign you would be in the C-suite?

Honestly, I never thought or planned to be in a C-suite position leading one of the most important organizations in Marin.

The only thing that comes to mind is that since I was a child, while I never looked for leadership positions at school or at home, when opportunities presented themselves to me, I never refused them. I have a long history of stepping up and taking responsibility when I am called upon to do so. My natural tendency to help and support others has been with me my entire life.

How do you spend your time outside of work?

I spend my spare time with my family and playing soccer. I also spend my time volunteering to support the access and love of soccer in Marin.

I am the board president for the Marin coed Soccer League, an amazing organization whose mission is to build community through soccer. I am also a member of the Canal FC Advisory Board, which is a new soccer club that gives low-income youth equal access to competitive sports.

What advice would you give someone just starting a career in your industry?

Nonprofit work can be very rewarding as it allows people to contribute to important causes and make a positive difference in the community. However, it can also present challenges, such as limited resources and capacity to effectively respond to internal and external needs.

My advice to someone starting their career or thinking about it is to match the cause of the organization with their personal passions. This will keep people going even when the going gets tough.

