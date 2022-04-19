CEO of Marin County’s Eventful Events wins North Bay Forty Under 40 award

As much as the last two years have forced her to creatively keep her events business going, the future is perhaps a greater opportunity for Hurd.

“We’ve been away from in person events for over two years now, but I am confident I can bring them back safely all while engaging guests in a meaningful way. Virtual events were needed and filled a void, but there’s nothing like sipping a drink or breaking bread with your community.”

Beyond that, she continues to focus on supporting the foster care system, as president for three years of the of Marin Foster Care Association. She and her husband have been foster parents for six years, welcoming eight children into their home, she says. “Fostering is hard work, but with a lot of support, it’s doable. I have led a board of 10 community members and have encouraged them to expand our reach into Sonoma County where we have been able to reach even more foster families and kids they care for.”

In a business sense, what is the greatest thing about being under 40; and then what is the worst?

“The best thing about being under 40 is having the time to grow my business and continue making an impact on the world around me through the many amazing nonprofits I get to work with.

“The worst part about being under 40 is that at some point I won’t be!”