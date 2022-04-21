CEO of Napa’s Modavi Sisters’ Collection joins film festival board

Alycia Mondavi, CEO and co-founder of Mondavi Sisters’ Collection in the Napa Valley, has joined the board of directors of the Napa Valley Film Festival, set for July 15-24.

“We have been fortunate to build an exceptional board of directors over the years, now numbering 27 vintners and community leaders,” said board chairman Robin Baggett, proprietor of Alpha Omega, Tolosa and Perinet wineries, in the announcement. “We are thrilled to welcome Alycia to this group of dedicated individuals who have a passion for overseeing Festival Napa Valley’s mission of enriching the community through innovative performances and inspiring educational programs.”

After graduating from the University of San Diego and then working as a marketing consultant for ultra-premium Napa Valley wine labels, Mondavi joined with her sisters to launch the Mondavi Sisters’ Collection, which now includes Aloft and Dark Matter wines.

Presented by Napa Valley Festival Association, the festival is expected to include 200 artists, wineries, resorts, theaters, restaurants, chefs and vintners.