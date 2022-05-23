CEO of Solano County’s First Northern Bank retiring; successor named

Louise Walker, CEO of Dixon-based First Northern Bank and First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCQB: FNRN), has formally announced her retirement, effective Dec. 31.

Jeremiah Smith (Scott Clark Photography)

The boards of both organizations unanimously elected Jeremiah Smith, currently senior executive vice president and chief operating officer, to be promoted to president and CEO of the company and bank, effective Jan. 1, 2023, the May 20 announcement said.

Walker will remain on the boards of the company and the bank, headquartered in northern Solano County. Upon his succession, Smith will join both Boards as a director.

“It has been an absolute privilege and honor to serve First Northern Bank’s customers, employees, and community members for over 43 years,” Walker said in the announcement. “After 12 years as CEO, navigating some of the most challenging times during my career, it seems about as right as it can be to make this transition. I am proud to have had the opportunity to uphold First Northern Bank’s purpose of building long-lasting relationships by addressing specific financial needs on a personalized basis, providing opportunities for our employees, and being committed and passionate about making a difference in our communities.”

Smith has been at the bank for 19 years.

“Jeremiah has demonstrated over the years that his leadership abilities during crisis and steady state are exceptional,” Walker said. “Community banking is a people business, and he cares deeply about our employees. He is an incredible community banker who is committed to our customers and understands how important the Bank’s role is to the communities it serves.”

Mr. Smith commented, “I am honored and humbled by this opportunity. Louise has done an outstanding job of leading First Northern over the past 12 years.

“I am fortunate to have Louise as a mentor, and I look forward to carrying on the great work she has done for our shareholders and the communities we serve.”

Smith earned his Bachelor of Science degree in finance from Sacramento State University. Smith received a graduate certificate from the Pacific Coast Banking School at the University of Washington.

He currently is a board member on the Greater Sacramento Economic Council, Western Bankers, West Sacramento Chamber of Commerce and West Sacramento Rotary, and serves on various policy committees for American Bankers Association and California Bankers Association. He is also a senior fellow of the American Leadership Forum.

First Northern board Chairman Richard Martinez noted the bank’s growth “in scope and strength” during Walker’s tenure.

“She has been deeply committed to leading First Northern Bank to be one of the premier community banks in our region. The Board also looks forward to working with a transformational and charismatic leader like Jeremiah. The Bank could not be in better hands for the next chapter,” Martinez stated.

Walker currently is treasurer of the American Bankers Association, past chair of California Bankers Association and a board member of Western Bankers and a director of the Pacific Coast Bankers Bank. She sits on local boards such as Valley Vision, Yolo Food Bank, Solano Economic Development Corporation, Lambda Alpha International of Sacramento, Rotary and Soroptimist International of Dixon.

First Northern Bank started in 1910 and serves all of Solano, Yolo, Sacramento, Placer and Contra Costa counties plus the west slope of El Dorado County. It has 11 branch offices and a commercial lending center in Walnut Creek.