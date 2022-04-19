CEO of Sonoma County’s Circuit Rider Community Services wins North Bay Forty Under 40 award

He describes himself as a “generational rancher” with ties to the Bodega on the Sonoma County coast to a ranch settled by his great-great-great-great grandfather in 1850. Casul also admits one of his greatest professional challenges remains, “Saying no to volunteerism opportunities!”

Casul started working in public service in 2008 managing dual diagnosis rehabilitation housing for troubled youth. In 2013 he received his MPA with a focus in nonprofit management and went on to manage vocational programs for the most severe and persistently mentally ill for seven years and then turned to managing programs for the local chapter of Habitat for Humanity for four.

Most recently, Casul has led Circuit Rider Community Services whose main programs consist of juvenile justice programming and hands on paid vocational rehabilitation programs for at risk youth. In four years, it has become “a vibrant vocational program for at-risk youth with revenue ballooning 10 times what we started with four years ago.”

That is in addition to his post on the Sonoma County Coast Municipal Advisory Council, the Board of Safer West County, the Board of New Ways To Work and his role a wildland firefighter volunteer with Fire Forward, all the while maintaining his family’s livestock and vineyard infrastructure.

In a business sense, what is the greatest thing about being under 40; and then what is the worst?

Having the energy to push yourself to your limits, (and) having the energy to push yourself to your limits.