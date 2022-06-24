CEO of Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds wins North Bay Influential Women Awards

Kristie A. Hubacker is a 2022 winner of North Bay Business Journal’s Influential Women Awards. Here’s her story.

My professional journey started young with several odd jobs. I quickly grew into management roles and by 19 I was managing kitchens and working as a pastry chef.

Always carrying multiple jobs, I was eager to learn the ins and outs of every industry I participated in. I went on to work as a hatchery technician at the United Anglers of Casa Grande and managed a pet boarding kennel where I learned dog handling and pet grooming.

I first ventured into the beer industry through Lagunitas as a security guard. My passion for the beer industry grew tremendously and I worked my way up to be the assistant manager of the gift shop. From there I took on sales role with HenHouse Brewing Company....

Although I loved the beer industry I saw a need in our community for leadership at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds and so I stepped into the roll to manage the grounds and welcome back the community to a full in person fair!

Through my position at the fairground I am hopeful I can help better our community and build a bright future with the Fourth District Agricultural Association.

What have you learned about your leadership and how will it change the way you lead going forward?

I have learned it is okay to be a collaborative leader. The best way to inspire others to do a job well is to show that you are also genuinely invested in their success. When one of succeeds we all collaboratively succeed. As a leader I need ask for help when I need it so my team knows it is okay for them to lean on each other as well.

What are you most proud of regarding the achievements of your organization, your work and/or your community activities?

I am proud to be a part of the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds; there are so many wonderful people in this agriculture and fair industry who give their time to provide the community opportunities to come together. This is similar to why I am proud to be a coach; people need to connect with each other and build friendships, share knowledge and grow. Fairgrounds are so much more than just a fair they are a community gathering place and I am honored to be a part of that much needed resource.

What advice would you give to a young woman entering your profession or the work world today?

This will sound cliché but believe you can do it whatever “it” is. Don’t compare yourself to others around you and don’t assume you have to have everything figured out. The best way to become good at something is through experience and repetition. So although a task seems daunting take it one step at a time and you will grow for the future.