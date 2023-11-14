Ceres Community Project details plans for new Santa Rosa headquarters

The nonprofit Ceres Community Project revealed further details into the construction of its new 19,000 square foot headquarters in southwest Santa Rosa.

Ceres prepares fresh meals tailored to the medical needs of its patients, particularly those with health-related issues who can’t cook or shop for themselves, in Sonoma and Marin Counties.

Because of an increase in demand, Ceres has reached capacity in its three current kitchens, but can’t renovate or modify those spaces because two of the kitchens are in buildings being leased.

The nonprofit officially purchased the land for its new headquarters in July.

The facility’s construction is expected to cost about $21 million and will include a meal production kitchen, client resource center, teaching kitchen, community spaces and offices, along with on-site herb gardens.

The project will break ground in 2024 with a potential move-in date the following year.

Ceres Community Project CEO Cathryn Couch said the nonprofit has scaled from 80,000 meals a year to over 200,000. She said the new facility will allow the nonprofit to scale up to 800,000 meals over the next decade.

“None of our (current) sites have adequate refrigeration to store the volume of meals we’re producing, so we made the decision to centralize and build that next level headquarter facility,” she told The Press Democrat back in February.

Ceres reveals further headquarter plans

The nonprofit held an update over Zoom Thursday to reveal further details on the design for the new headquarters.

Couch said the idea for the headquarters started back in 2021 when the nonprofit was reaching capacity at its three kitchens due to increased demand following the pandemic. Ceres began looking for real estate that could be remodeled to fit its needs.

But the buildings available at the time did not fit its needs.

“We kept coming back to this 1 1/2-acre parcel which is in southwest Santa Rosa,” Couch said. The headquarters will be near the Kaiser Permanente Mercury Way location

The parcel meets all of Ceres’ needs in that it’s in a relatively central location for meal delivery and would allow the existing volunteer base to move with the nonprofit to the headquarter facility.

Couch said there are also six high schools within a 15 minute drive of the location, many of which have the highest proportion of underserved youth in that vicinity.

“Our youth program is a core value and is at the very center of what we do, so we kept coming back to this location,” she said.

About 80% of the first floor will be taken up by the commercial kitchen space where the meals will be prepared by volunteers. The nonprofit will also have about 2,600 square feet of refrigeration space, up from the current refrigeration space of about 600 square feet.

There will be a separate room where each meal will be assembled and packaged along with plenty of meal preparation space, dry storage space and professional kitchen equipment geared for the level of production for the nonprofit’s size.

A client resource center will allow Ceres to hold small group education classes with student volunteers along with a large community room.

The second floor will house administrative offices, a staff break room and a smaller meeting room.

Project receives PG&E grant for microgrid

Ceres Community Project is set to receive $1.21 million in grant money from PG&E to put toward a microgrid for the new facility.

The grant comes from PG&E’s Self-Generation Incentive Program, or SGIP. The microgrid will allow the Center to rely less on the main energy grid during peak use hours and will provide a backup should the facility lose power.

The news release said Ceres walk-in refrigerators and freezers store around $100,000 worth of perishable food and a power outage could jeopardize the food safety of the medically-tailored meals.

“We don’t want to be in a situation where we’ve got a bunch of loss because we don’t have power,” Couch said.

The Center for Food Youth & Community will be fully electric, with 60% of the power coming from on site solar panels. The full battery microgrid will serve as a battery backup system and provide up to 300 hours, or 12 1/2 days, of full operating power.

A news release from the nonprofit said the microgrid and on-site solar power will reduce Ceres’ energy use per meal by 65% and the per meal carbon footprint by 81%.

Vital Energy Sollutions works as the solar photovoltaic and battery microgrid partner for Ceres and helped prepare and submit an application for the grant to PG&E.

You can reach Staff Writer Sara Edwards at 707-521-5487 or sara.edwards@pressdemocrat. com. On Twitter @sedwards380.