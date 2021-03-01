Challenges of delayed jury trials: Sonoma, Marin push back in-person hearings while Napa resumes

With jury trials stalled in North Bay courts including Sonoma County’s, law firms and judges have learned to make do with conducting legal business.

Santa Rosa attorney Scott Lewis has witnessed firsthand serious flaws in remotely trying to build a case. One example: Lewis said he saw a wife coaching her husband away from the camera’s view during virtual testimony, which would not happen in a courtroom.

“When the husband was testifying, I could see the wife’s shadow. Then, I could see the husband watching the shadow,” said Lewis of Perry, Johnson, Anderson, Miller & Moskowitz. “Weird things happen (with virtual hearings), and you don’t get the full effect.”

Nearly a year after pandemic restrictions began, jury trials in many California county courts have not returned in jurisdictions throughout the state.

After suspending jury trials at the end of November, Sonoma County intended to begin the hearings Jan. 31, but a continued outbreak of COVID-19 cases stymied that goal.

“This pandemic has dominated this past year,” Sonoma County Superior Court CEO Arlene Junior told the Business Journal.

The county plans to bring back criminal jury trials March 1, but no date has been established for civil cases.

“This is so fluid. There’s been no cookie-cutter approach,” she said.

Indeed, Sonoma County’s easterly neighbor resumed jury trials for criminal and civil cases starting Feb. 8, after a two-month hiatus, Napa County Superior Court CEO Bob Fleshman reported.

When parties do appear, the hearings require all parties to mask up. Holding trials that way has drawbacks, like lawyers and judges trying to get a read on facial expressions.

“You can’t see if someone is smiling or frowning,” said Santa Rosa attorney Greg Spaulding, a partner in Spaulding, McCullough & Tansil.

And with legal jurisdictions all over the map in terms of acceptable practices, Marin County Superior Court is holding no jury trials of any kind and has refrained from scheduling any at this point.

“Bench” trials, proceedings heard only by a judge, are being held.

“Things are always changing,” Marin courts administrator Cathi Larson said.

All in all, Marin joins Sonoma, Napa, Lake, Mendocino, and Solano in relying on remote appearances to carry the caseload.

“The big question is, what’s going to happen once the courts reopen. How big will the backlog be, and how long will it take to catch up?” Farella, Braun + Martel litigation partner Richard Van Duzer asked.

The St. Helena law firm anticipates a flood of cases due to landlords suing tenants, a practice that’s prohibited now because of government eviction moratoriums. But once they’re lifted, many are expected to hit court calendars, perhaps creating a bottleneck.

Still, Van Duzer thinks when proceedings go back to a sense of normalcy, some restrictions may exist. He recommends people pack their patience.

When the pandemic first hit the legal scene, the profession was placed in a “holding pattern” of sorts, the litigator pointed out.

California Chief Justice Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye initially issued a statewide order in mid-March to shut down the halls of justice amid the COVID-19 crisis. After the temporary order was lifted, county courts were left to decide on their own reopenings.

Law firms, court reporters and judges adjusted.

“No one knew how bad it was going to be. Hearings were postponed. People thought: ‘We’ll just wait this out,’” Van Duzer said. “(Virtual hearings) made things more efficient, but some things were lost in translation.”

Susan Wood covers law, cannabis, production, agriculture, energy and transportation as well as banking and finance. For 25 years, Susan has worked for a variety of publications including the North County Times in San Diego County, Tahoe Daily Tribune and Lake Tahoe News. She graduated from Fullerton College. Reach her at 530-545-8662 or susan.wood@busjrnl.com