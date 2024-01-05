Champs Sports is leaving Santa Rosa Plaza

Athletic apparel and footwear shop Champs Sports is leaving Santa Rosa Plaza at the end of the month, the latest major national chain to leave the downtown Santa Rosa mall.

Forever 21 is also leaving Santa Rosa Plaza at the end of January, though a specific day was not given. No official closing date was given for the Champs store, either.

Danielle Nelson, general manager at Santa Rosa Plaza said despite the retailer leaving, leasing activity continues to remain strong and that it’s too early to speculate on what could replace it.

Representatives from Foot Locker, the company that operates Champs Sports, could not be reached for further comment.

Foot Locker announced plans earlier this year to close 400 low-performing stores by 2026 and 125 of its Champs Sports locations throughout 2023, according to reporting from Axios.

The popular sneaker retailer said it has plans to open hundreds of new concept stores by 2026, Foot Locker senior vice president of store development Tony Aversa told Axios.

CEO and president Mary Dillon added that the company is revitalizing its partnership with Nike, focusing growth plans on areas like basketball, kids and sneaker culture.

