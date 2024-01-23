Charlie Palmer’s Dry Creek Kitchen in Healdsburg gets new wine director

Celebrity chef Charlie Palmer has picked a new wine director for the recently upgraded Sonoma County-focused cellar at his company’s acclaimed Dry Creek Kitchen.

Jon Macklem comes to the Healdsburg restaurant from his role as assistant beverage director of Flagstaff House, a Boulder, Colorado, restaurant with a cellar list that won Wine Spectator’s Grand Award, according to Charlie Palmer Collective.

Dry Creek Kitchen said it maintains a wine cellar with over 700 selections of Sonoma County wines as part of the restaurant’s focus on locally inspired cuisine. The cellar was relocated to a new, more prominent glass-walled location in the restaurant as part of renovations completed last fall.

"Jon's passion for wine and dedication to excellence align seamlessly with Dry Creek Kitchen's standards, promising to enhance our guests' dining experience through his insightful vision and expertise,” Palmer said in the announcement.

Macklem began his hospitality industry career at notable restaurants in Iowa and Colorado while in college, the news release said. Before Flagstaff House and while working in the kitchen of a James Beard award-winning chef at Matsuhisa in Denver, he discovered his love for the beverage via two mentors in wine service.