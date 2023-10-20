Charting the future with Sonoma community development director Jennifer Gates

New community development director Jennifer Gates is threading the needle between mapping the future of Sonoma and preserving its past as one of Sonoma County’s oldest cities.

In her newly created position, Gates will oversee the building and planning departments as one entity to expedite development, particularly as the city prepares to redraw its general plan, a principal planning document for California cities.

“It’s a dream come true. It combines all of my education and experience and interests in combining planning and historic preservation,” Gates said. “I see the value in having one department that includes both because they work so closely together.”

Gates joined the city of Sonoma on June 22 and will receive an annual salary of $162,076.

She moved to Sonoma last year while she still worked for Marin County as a strategic projects manager. At her home in Boyes Hot Springs, the photographs that decorate her walls show architecture as opposed to selfies.

“All of my pictures are of buildings and streetscapes and signs,” Gates said about photos from her vacations. “It’s not a picture of me, it’s people experiencing a space.”

As the head of two city departments, Gates is tasked with leading the update of the city’s general plan, streamlining permit approval and implementing the city’s newly approved housing element.

A history in mind

Gates has worked in numerous historical cities through her 18-year career, feeding her appreciation for historical architecture and the histories behind it. In the California cities where she was formerly employed, including Encinitas, Laguna Beach and San Clemente, each one thrived off tourism like Sonoma.

“In California, the cities that I've worked for have all been beach communities,” Gates said. “But as a beach community, they're also a tourist industry. And so that is very similar to Sonoma.”

Outside of the Golden State, she also worked as a planner in Oklahoma City and the historic city of Tulsa, Oklahoma, where she grew up.

“In Tulsa, where I served as the interim preservation planner, I was very active with their nonprofit, the Tulsa Foundation for Architecture, and helped put together history tours in my own time,” Gates said. “I enjoy historic preservation, and I enjoy educating the community on history... and I want to share that story.”

Gates has found a similar respect for Sonoma’s small town history, one that traverses hundreds of years with dueling groups, from the Indigenous People of Californiato Sonoma vintners of today.

“The idea behind historic preservation is there's not just one story,” Gates said. “It's not just Vallejo. There were Native Americans here first. We do have a lot of tribal history here, then it's Vallejo and then it's the Bear Flag (Revolt). It's all an interesting story.”

Sonoma is known for its historic resources and viticulture which has helped propel the small 2.7-square-mile city to be an international destination. Thought this history is precious, Gates must also prepare for the future of Sonoma, which is facing an affordable housing shortage and lofty goals to be carbon neutral by 2030.

“That’s part of the goal of this general plan process,” Gates said of matching policy with the aspirations of the general plan. “How do we envision ourselves in 20 years?”

Future thinking

Gates was initially interested in becoming an architect. But as her interest in planning policy grew, the two disciplines sparked curiosity in how built design influences community.

“Planning is not just policy, but it's actually how does that policy then extrude into the built form... So having an understanding of architecture and design principles, it helps me share with others,” Gates said. ”I think it just helps me be more well rounded, I'm not just one thing or another.“

This curiosity follows her on her vacations where she looks to other cities’ designs, whether it be for communal spaces like plazas or for transportation solutions.

“I travel all the time. As a planner, when you travel, you look at things differently than maybe somebody else,” Gates said. “If a city I'm working in has a certain issue, I go and look to other cities that may have had similar issues.”

The city’s challenges for better transportation and reduced emissions reminded Gates of a town just east of Laguna Beach where there are dedicated golf cart lane on streets for the 55+ community.

City leaders are concerned that Sonoma could become a retirement community, too, without an influx of more young people who can afford the high cost-of-living in the area. Whether that golf cart strategy is utilized for an older Sonoma will be discussed in city’s general plan process.

“I enjoy challenges,” Gates said. “it's always an interest to me to work in a small town like this.”

