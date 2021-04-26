Chief operating officer of the Sonoma County Fairgrounds wins North Bay Forty Under 40 award

Responsibilities with your company: Supervise and manage the Interim Events Department including sales, production, operation, parking, security, food & beverage, and RV park.

Supervise and oversee the Publicity/Marketing Department and be property CIO. Supervise and manage Sonoma County Fair Operations including operations, security, publicity, special events, vendors and sponsorship. Supervise and manage the Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building for the County of Sonoma.

In 25 words or less, how do you exemplify the spirit of being a top Forty under 40 professional?

I am enthusiastic, dedicated, passionate about serving my community, and proud to serve at a historic community organization.

Years with company: 3

Length of time in current position: 3

Number of companywide employees: 7

Number who that report to you: 3

Greatest professional accomplishment: I would say my greatest professional accomplishment is becoming the COO/deputy manager at a major fairgrounds.

Also, a recent accomplishment is that I created a mentorship program for our regional fair industry association.

Greatest professional challenge: My greatest professional challenges have been having to work and lead through three wildfires when the fairgrounds were activated as disaster sites.

Best advice received: Do not sweat the small stuff. Pause to verify the facts. Do not lead with NO.

Single most important event in your professional life in the last 12 months: When we had to cancel the 2020 Sonoma County Fair.

It was not be best moment but it was the most important event in my professional life because it was the first time that I have ever seen a fair be canceled. It was a historic day, and it made us have to pivot and get creative.

What’s the biggest change COVID-19, the restrictions and the economic impact has had on your work and personal life?

At work COVID has caused a huge disruption to our daily business and finances. We had to cancel the Sonoma County Fair, and over 80% of our interim events had to cancel.

The fairgrounds has had to lay off staff, and cut expenses. The fairgrounds has had to constantly pivot with new restrictions as they come out and work to reinvent the property.

In my personal life, my husband and I are extremely grateful to both still have our jobs. The biggest impact is that we have not been able to go see family, and there are nieces and nephews we have not met yet.

And what’s the biggest lesson you’ve taken from that experience?

Try not to stress about the small things, as it does not matter in the grand scheme of things.

What steps is your company taking to sustain your organization and morale in the current economy?

The fairgrounds works hard to be clear and transparent with our team, and do little things every day to make each other feel supported in our roles.

Next professional goal: Create new operational policies and operational handbook for the Fairgrounds.

Education: Juris doctorate from Whittier Law School Bachelor of Arts degree in classical studies from Santa Clara University Bachelor of Science degree in political science from Santa Clara University.

Hometown: Anaheim

Community/nonprofit activities: Board member for TLC Child & Family Services

Mentor/admired businessperson: Ethan Hirsch from Wilson Events Inc.; Rick Pickering from the California State Fair

What is your most disliked industry buzzword?

Carnie

Typical day at the office: Check in and get settled at my desk. Write out my daily “To Do: List and go through my emails.

Work through projects till lunch time. At lunch time I do breaks for any staff that needs it. After lunch finish working on projects and attend afternoon meetings.

In a business sense, what is the greatest thing about being under 40; and then what is the worst?

The greatest thing about being under 40 is feeling innovative, open to things, and not be completely bound by tradition.

The worst part is that people may not take you seriously or think that you have enough experience to be listened to.

Best place to work outside of your office: My couch

Hobbies: Reading and book clubs. Cooking with my husband.

What you wanted to be when you grew up: I wanted to be just like my mother who was the CEO of the Orange County Fairgrounds. I grew up in the fair industry and loved every bit of it!

#1 thing you want to accomplish by the time you turn 40: Become a mother

First job: Working in a concession stand in the Kiddie Carnival at the Orange County Fair

Social media you most use: Facebook

Favorite book: ”The Simple Faith of Mister Rogers” by Amy Hollingsworth; “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle; ”Becoming” by Michelle Obama

Favorite movie: “Pride and Prejudice”; “Invictus”

Favorite App: You Tube and Wikipedia

Favorite after-work drink: White wine

Last vacation: My husband and I did a road trip visiting nine National Parks all over California, Nevada, Utah and Colorado

What does your mom or dad brag most about you?

My fair career.