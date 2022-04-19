Chief visionary of Napa County radio firm Wine Down Media wins North Bay Forty Under 40 award

Work-life balance.

All executives seek it. Julissa Marcencia says she and her husband, Will, both working to establish a media beachhead in Spanish and English radio in the Napa Valley, have a possible answer.

“As a business owner who is deeply involved in the daily operations of my company, along with my community service and my marriage, I believe in the phrase: ‘Work hard, play hard.’ My husband and I have DD-Days: ‘Digital Detox Days’ where we tell our closest people that we will be ‘offline’ and we do not use any technology for a few days at a time, with the exception of electricity and the refrigerator (not even cars). A long vacation is always motivating to keep giving it my all as well.”

Her 15-year media career includes Viacom Media Networks’ Music & Entertainment Group (MTV, VH1, Comedy Central), Nickelodeon Group (Nickelodeon, Nick Jr.), PRISA Radio, the world’s largest Spanish-language Radio Group and Univision Communications, Inc. (UCI) where she and Will met. They also resigned together, starting Wine Down Media - Music & Entertainment KVYN 99.3 FM “The Vine” and recently-rebranded all-Spanish KVON 1440 AM/96.9 FM “MegaMix.”

In a business sense, what is the greatest thing about being under 40; and then what is the worst?

“The greatest thing about being under 40 is the sole reality that I am still under 40 and the worst is that I am almost 40. Joking aside, the greatest thing is that I feel energized to put in 300% into my company and it doesn’t seem overbearing.

“The worst thing about being under 40 is that I am not taken seriously at meetings sometimes because of my age.”