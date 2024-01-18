City of Napa mulls adding sales tax measure to November ballot

Napa could raise its sales tax to 8.75%. Here’s what sales taxes are in other North Bay cities:

The city of Napa is considering placing a general sales tax measure on the November ballot as a means of boosting revenue and avoiding a projected structural budget deficit in future years.

On Tuesday night, the Napa City Council heard a presentation about city revenue and September 2023 polling carried out to assess how successful a 1% sales tax measure — projected to raise $21 million annually — would be.

The polling data — collected through email, phone calls and text messaging — indicated the city has a strong starting point of voter support for such a measure to pass, with more than half of the 588 respondents signaling support.

If passed, the city’s new sales tax rate would be 8.75%.

A council decision on whether to move forward on the measure is scheduled for June. In the meantime, the city plans to communicate with stakeholders, along with gathering feedback and updating the polling in the spring, according to Julie Lucido, the city’s public works director.

Napa City Manager Steve Potter said Tuesday he wanted to put the city on stable financial footing into the future, and a sales tax measure would be a way of doing so.

Currently, he said, financial projections show the city’s going to see a revenue slowdown while costs continue to increase, creating a structural budget deficit.

“For us to be able to get to where our needs are as a city, our needs are for the community, and to really try to move things forward and stabilize the financial situation, this is the right route to take,” Potter said.

About 83% of the city’s general fund revenues — anticipated to reach about $122 million in the current year — come from property tax, transient occupancy tax and sales tax, Assistant City Manager Liz Habkirk said.

Napa’s current 7.75% sales tax is among the lowest in the Bay Area, Lucido said.

Barry Barnes of Orinda-based consulting firm Team CivX, which helped conduct polling on the potential tax with Godbe Research, said having 50% of respondents approve a measure was a good starting point.

That support hovered above 50% with negative messaging about the measure, he said, and increased to over 60% with positive messaging.

Napa City Council members said they wanted the city to explore the possibility of a measure, as a tax would help diversify the city’s revenue streams, but said more public outreach was needed.

Council member Mary Luros said she thought many people would be surprised how low Napa’s sales tax is compared to the rest of the Bay Area. Though the city of Napa’s sales tax rate is on par with all the county’s other cites except St. Helena, it’s behind the city rates in the surrounding Solano, Marin and Sonoma counties. Sales tax rates in those counties generally reach over 8%. Petaluma, for example, has a 9.5% sales tax rate, and Vallejo has a rate of 9.25%.

“When times are tough, as we’ve seen in the last few years, and people stop traveling, it kills us,” Luros said. “I think being able to have that flexibility and safety of being able to rely on another form of revenue that’s not so elastic would be really helpful for us.”

You can reach Staff Writer Edward Booth at 707-521-5281 or edward.booth@pressdemocrat.com.