Co-founder of Sonoma County cannabis dispensary Solful wins North Bay Forty Under 40 award

Eli Melrod’s early on adoption of the idea that cannabis can be more than a recreational escape came in 2006 when his father was battling pancreatic cancer and, “discovered the power of cannabis to help him manage his health.”

In 2014, he left school to pursue his passion.

“I had to decide between staying in school to pursue my degree or going after my dreams of being in the cannabis industry. The advice I got from a few folks to pursue my passion/dreams was spot on. I’m so glad I made that choice!”

In 2017, Melrod and his co-founder launched Solful, a destination cannabis retail brand in Sonoma County.

In a business sense, what is the greatest thing about being under 40; and then what is the worst?

“The greatest thing about being under 40 is that so many folks are excited and energized to mentor/help me since I’m so early in my professional career. I’ve found that if I express a genuine interest in learning from more experienced professionals, they are usually open to sharing their knowledge and skills with me. This has been an incredible blessing as I’ve been able to learn from so many accomplished individuals in their respective fields/careers at such an early age.

“The hardest part about being under 40 is not knowing what I don’t know. Even though I have an incredible team and have been fortunate to surround myself with many individuals with more experience than me, I am still learning a lot along the way.”