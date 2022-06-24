Co-owner of Traditional Medicinals wins North Bay Influential Women Awards

Nioma Narissa Sadler is a 2022 winner of North Bay Business Journal’s Influential Women Awards. Here’s her story.

I am the founder of WomenServe, co-owner of the wellness tea giant Traditional Medicinals Inc. and co-founder of the Traditional Medicinals Foundation.

I have traveled the world leveraging my extensive expertise for all causes related to women — a cause I have held near and dear to my heart since childhood.

As a child, I was denied a formal education by nontraditional parents who believed in the wisdom of nature. But my heart and mind longed for formal academic education.

Public libraries became my refuge and classroom. I became obsessed with the stories and biographies of women and girls,and it was these stories that forged my lifelong commitment to storytelling as an authentic means of advocacy.

In 2006, my dedication to social change and responsibility led me on a journey into Traditional Medicinal’s herb sourcing communities in Western Rajasthan, India.

While listening to the stories of women and girls in these communities, I began to document their hardships through film making in an effort to raise awareness,leading to the establishment of WomenServe.

What is a personal achievement you are most proud of and why?

In 2019 I arrived in India to learn from a village health care worker that my foundation supports that twin girls had been born in the back of a taxi in the middle of the Thar Desert- they and their mother were gravely ill.

Our team mobilized resources; emotional and medical support to come to the woman’s desert home in a small rural village to provide care and support- as a result the girls ( insert names) are now four years old and they and their mother are alive and well.

What advice would you give to a young woman entering your profession or the work world today?

Trust your inner voice, and follow it. As Sheryl Sandberg says, “We’ve got to get women to sit at the table.” Sit at the table, don’t leave the table. Don’t give up, keep pushing to be heard. Trust that inner voice - and I know it's hard because fear can sometimes mask itself as your inner voice.

What were the biggest obstacles you faced in your career and how did you overcome them?

My most recent obstacle was starting two different organizations in two different time zones. I didn’t think through how challenging it would be to have start ups in the U.S. and India at the same time. But it's been a great lesson in perseverance!