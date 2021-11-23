Coldwell Banker Realty brings on new Marin County luxury real estate agent

Joshua Deitch has affiliated with the Coldwell Banker Realty in Northern California's Southern Marin office.

Deitch has more than 20 years of real estate experience, most recently affiliated with Compass, according to Coldwell Banker.

In 2020, Deitch closed about $156 million in real estate sales. So far this year, he has closed over $200 million in transactions, the firm stated.

"Joshua provides the highest level of professionalism and expertise for his clients and we are very proud to partner with him. Both Coldwell Banker and Joshua share the same passion for people and for real estate, and we are excited to work together to continue to elevate those offerings for the Mill Valley region," said Noreen Smith, regional vice president of Coldwell Banker Realty in Northern California.

Deitch will be representing the Coldwell Banker Global Luxury program as an elite luxury property specialist, elevating his offerings with access to one of real estate's most robust global networks encompassing 96,000 independent sales associates in approximately 2,900 offices in 40 countries and territories.