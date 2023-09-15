Company seeking to create Solano city releases poll results

California Forever has released the results of a survey they placed in the field last month regarding the future of eastern Solano County, where they have purchased over 52,000 acres of land zoned for agriculture.

The company reports they have conducted over 1,400 surveys and online interviews, 600 of which were taken from the county registered voter list between July 10-16, and 800 of which were conducted between Aug. 20-27. Both polls were weighted to census demographics, and were conducted in both English and Spanish.

Crime and homelessness were listed by residents of the county as the most important issues to them when voting for county officials at 47 percent, followed by housing cost at 26 percent and education at 18 percent.

Fifty nine percent of Solano County residents reported they believe the county needs big changes in order to create more jobs and tax revenue to improve the quality of life in the county, as opposed to 33 percent who said the county does not need to be making big changes, and eight percent who responded that they do not know.

Eighty one percent of those identified by the survey as parents said they believe most kids in Solano county will not be able to afford to live in their current neighborhood when they grow up, while 13 percent said they will and 6 percent said they did not know.

The majority of respondents (39 percent) responded that they think Solano County is headed in a mix of the wrong direction and the right direction. 29 percent said they believe it is headed in the wrong direction, 21 percent said they think it was headed in the right direction, and 11 percent said they do not know.

"In the coming months, we aim to work collaboratively with the people of Solano County on a consensus-minded plan that can deliver a new economic engine for the region." The release said, To do that, we have intentionally assembled a team of experts who are not only world-class, but also local to the Bay Area, with a deep connection to this area and a shared commitment to solving Northern California's most important challenges."

The survey asked respondents about multiple "possibilities" regarding the future of eastern Solano County, and asked them to report how much more or less likely they were to support the project. 66 percent said they were more likely to support the project if it included a new trade school, and 66 percent said they were more likely to support the project if it brought "thousands of permanent, good paying jobs in construction, solar energy, and services."

Other possibilities included planting millions of olive trees and a new oak forest (64 percent more likely), thousands of acres of new ecological habitat (64 percent more likely), reducing traffic congestion by bringing jobs closer to residents (64 percent more likely) and walkable neighborhoods (59 percent more likely).

Respondents were also asked about the possibility of a new performing arts center, the possibility of minor league baseball and soccer teams, the possibility of tens of millions in tax revenue for the county and the possibility that the project would be funded entirely by private sector money.

Respondents that indicated they were no more likely or less likely to support the project hovered around 30 percent to 45 percent combined depending on the issue posed.

The release indicates that California Forever will soon open a local engagement center, and will be sending out a survey to residents.

"This polling is only the beginning of the conversation we are starting with the residents of Solano County and your elected officials," the release said. "It is your voice that counts most and we are excited to start engaging with you."