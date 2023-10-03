Consumers reach for more craft beer in cans. Here’s what California North Coast brewers are doing

The maximum weight of a truck load should not exceed 45,000 pounds. That results in almost 21 pallets of bottles or 20 pallets of cans per truck. So transportation of cans is approximately 50% more efficient than of bottles.

By volume, one full pallet of cans holds 60% more beer than a pallet of bottles.

Those of a certain age remember when the only beer that came in a can was cheap and watery. A generation or two later and the opposite is true. Today, craft beer is almost exclusively in cans.

This transition has been gradual over the last several years, with the pandemic accelerating the transition from bottles to cans.

“If you go back a decade, it was hard to find craft beer in cans. The share of cans continues to grow,” said Bart Watson, chief economist with the Brewers Association, a trade group for independent craft brewers. “It’s driven by a bunch of different reasons. Economics is one. Cans are lighter, so it’s cheaper to ship.”

He also points to the shift in consumer expectations.

“Cans were perceived as lower quality. But we’ve seen a shift and that has gone away,” Watson said.

“Most breweries don’t do both. They have to make a choice. If they are starting a packaging line, they are putting in a canning line.”

This is true for Solano Brewing Company in Vacaville, which canned its first beers the last week of August. A mobile canner set up in the parking lot where the brewery’s top three beers were packaged in the inaugural canning.

“It’s a test run to see how it goes,” explained Mark Shaw, head brewer of the 4-year-old brewery. “Right now the trend is for cans. There is less chance of oxidation, it stays fresher longer. You can put a lot more artwork on the can; making for more cool marketing that way.”

The company tries to distinguish itself on the shelves by using a metallic element on the can “so it will shine a little bit to help catch your eye and give it depth.”

Solano Brewing is starting with 50 cases of each of the three beers.

In 2022, more than 65% of independent craft brewers in the United States used cans, according to Circana, which studies consumer behaviors.

Reluctant to change

Lagunitas Brewing Company, one of the oldest craft breweries in the North Bay, was resistant to jumping into the canning frenzy.

“If you look at the entire history of Lagunitas, everything was in a bottle. It was about holding the paper label in your hand and reading the story on there,” brewmaster Jeremy Marshall said. “There was a lot of reluctance to put Lagunitas IPA into cans. A lot was due to the tactile sensation of our label. It has vertical groovy lines and this papery feel that (founder) Tony (Magee) said was an inspiration from Maker’s Mark (bourbon). A can would take away that label.”

Today their flagship IPA is available in cans and bottles.

Magee started Lagunitas on a kitchen stove in Marin County in 1993 at a time when breweries were rare in the North Bay. Now based in Petaluma, the brewery has been fully owned by Heineken since 2017.

“Tony was vocal he would be the last large brewery to put beer in a can,” Marshall said, who has been with the brewery since 2003.

Sales of beer in cans The percentage of beer sold in cans by independent craft brewers in the U.S.: 2018: 42.7% 2019: 50.6% 2020: 57.0% 2021: 61.4% 2022: 65.3% 2023 (through mid-August): 69.2% * *2023 may not be 100% comparable because sales of bottles and cans have some seasonality. Source: Circana

That day came in 2016 with 12th of Never, a tropical pale ale, being packaged in a hard to miss purple can. Showing a bit of rebelliousness, a beer cap is part of the graphics to remind people of bottles.

“12th of Never instantly became a resounding success. This was when craft seemed unstoppable. I pinpoint it as roughly the same time cans were gaining acceptance,” Marshall said. “Cans were helping fuel the meteoric rise in craft’s popularity.”

Even with the can trend not letting up, Lagunitas plans to continue to package its beer in glass and aluminum.

“The can format continues to rise in popularity because of its versatility to multiple occasions that are a prominent part of the younger consumers lives. Particularly during the summer months when hiking, boating, beach visits and pool side chilling are some of the preferred activities to engage in — a can offers a convenient way to crack open and enjoy your favorite beverage,” Lagunitas’ interim CMO Hannah Dray said. “We can all agree that cans are now dominating the beer industry, but with that said we continue see a role for and have bottle loyalists, therefore we’ll always be listening to that consumer and doing our best to deliver the right formats for the right and range of occasions that our consumers demand."

In a four-year period, Lagunitas has shifted from 70% bottles and 30% cans to 46% bottles and 52% cans.

Nationally, according to market research firm Nielsen, in this same time period all craft beer has gone from 49% bottles and 51% cans to today being 32% bottles and 68% cans.