Contract scrapped after ‘troubling’ communication on Schocken Hill homes

JASON WALSH
INDEX-TRIBUNE SENIOR REPORTER
September 23, 2021, 7:08PM
The Sonoma City Council rejected a contract with an environmental consulting firm this week after city officials learned the firm had partaken in “inappropriate” communication with the property developer whose application it would have been hired to review.

On Sept. 20 the council was set to consider a $74,000 contract with the firm Dudek to conduct environmental review of a proposal to build three homes at the end of Fourth Street East on Schocken Hill, upon property owned by Sonoma resident Bill Jasper.

It was then that city staff apprised the council of newly revealed communications between an official from Dudek and Fourth Street East Project applicant Jasper and his development consultant, Ed Routhier. Sonoma City Attorney Jeff Walter on Monday described the communications as “troubling.”

“(Our knowledge of the communication) strongly implied that Mr. Jasper was attempting to influence the (Dudek) consultant in terms of what the consultant should be looking for in terms of the level of environmental analysis that should be conducted for the three homes that are subject to (the Fourth Street East Project) application,” said Walter.

The so-called Fourth Street East Project – the city’s collective name for the applications to build homes at 149 Fourth St. E. and 227 and 228 Brazil St. – was initially approved by the Sonoma Planning Commission in 2017. But a neighborhood group argued the size of the homes was a violation of the city’s development code, which limits the size of development on hillsides. The group appealed the approval to the City Council, which upheld the appeal in a 3-2 vote.

A lawsuit contesting the decision, filed on behalf of Jasper, quietly came to a settlement between Jasper and the City of Sonoma in early 2021. As part of the settlement, Jasper agreed to suspend litigation while he submits revised applications to develop the three parcels. In anticipation of the revised applications, the City of Sonoma last spring issued two requests for proposal (RFPs) from consulting firms to conduct environmental review of the project.

The City Council on Monday was expected to consider a contract with Dudek, a decision continued from the council’s Sept. 8 meeting, when council members requested additional information about the two RFP processes. City Council members said they were particularly concerned that an earlier proposal from environmental consultants AECOM was rescinded after the firm had been contacted by the applicant.

Councilmember Kelso Barnett said at the time he had doubts about whether the process was being treated with “the transparency and respect it deserves.”

But on Sept. 16, after notice of the council’s meeting to consider the Dudek contract had been posted publicly, city staff received an email from Dudek officials, saying they too had been in communication with the applicants. Katherine Waugh, of Dudek, said she had conducted a Zoom meeting with Jasper and Routhier in late May after the first RFP went out. And, said Waugh, another meeting took place in July after Dudek had submitted a proposal in response to the second RFP.

“We discussed the general project components, the environmental analysis that the City had completed, and the key issues/concerns from community members and decision makers,” Waugh, wrote regarding the May Zoom meeting. She said they also discussed how the project related to the various levels of state environmental review.

Regarding the July meeting, Waugh said she discussed with the applicants circumstances in which a project may receive a “categorical exemption,” or a finding that a project does not have potential impacts upon the environment.

On Monday, Sonoma Planning Director David Storer characterized Jasper’s series of “conversations, emails and meetings” with Dudek as “inappropriate conduct during the selection of an impartial consultant.”

“Typically, when an environmental firm has been attained, contact between the applicant and the firm is allowed, but it’s pre-approved by the City and normally city staff attends these meetings,” Storer said.

City Attorney Jeff Walter told the council that he contacted Jasper’s attorney, Ryan Patterson, about the Dudek email and the two had a “rather spirited discussion” about it.

“I informed (Patterson) that I thought what his client did was inappropriate and showed an attempt to bias the process,” said Walter. “And that (city) staff was unlikely to recommend entering into the agreement with Dudek because of that.”

Instead, staff was now recommending the city seek a “sole-source,” or non-competitive contract with a firm that has had no prior contact with the project applicant. “It will probably take between 60 to 120 days, assuming there are still competent firms available,” said Storer.

On Sept. 20, Patterson sent a letter to Walter saying that if the City rejected Dudek’s proposal it would be in breach of its settlement agreement with Jasper, which required the City to contract with an environmental consultant within 45 days of the agreement. He also said there was nothing inappropriate about the applicants’ contact with Dudek.

“We are aware of no City rules or standards prohibiting it, and the City made no effort (prior to the applicants’ communications) to share any such rules or directives with the applicants,” wrote Patterson. “The applicants remain agnostic as to which reputable consultant is used and are primarily concerned about time and cost.”

Patterson proposed that if the City rejected the contract with Dudek, it should adhere to three conditions: to obtain a sole-source contract within 14 days using the second RFP to define the contract’s scope; that the Sonoma City Council will vote on the contract at its next meeting thereafter; and that the City would pay for any consultants fees that exceed Dudek’s original $74,000 proposal.

Walter said the council shouldn’t be concerned with Patterson’s letter.

“This result is all the making of his own client… these are all self-inflicted wounds,” said Walter, adding that he believes the applicants likely tried to contact other consultants as well. “I’m hoping the well has not been poisoned too much here.”

In a response to a request for comment, Patterson referred the Index-Tribune to the Sept. 20 he sent to the city attorney.

Both the letter from Patterson and the email to the city from Waugh can be viewed at sonomacity.civicweb.net.

In the end, the City Council voted 4-0 to reject the contract with Dudek, directing city staff to seek a sole-source contract with a consultant who hadn’t been in contact with the applicants.

In casting his vote, Barnett said that being a small city with limited resources amid pending litigation “puts us in a difficult situation.”

“But I also think it would be equally difficult to be in a situation where people didn’t respect our development code,” said Barnett about the City’s oversight of the Fourth Street East Project application.

Vice Mayor Jack Ding agreed: “To be compliant with the code is our goal. It’s simple.”

Email Jason Walsh at Jason.walsh@sonomanews.com.

