Deciding when to meet

“I’ve been attending meetings in person for the past several months. I find people are genuinely pleased to see everyone in person, to make direct eye contact, to share a personal smile. It is a different feeling than it is on Zoom,” said Rick Wells, CEO of Marin Builders Association.

His group, which has members from about 570 firms in Marin County or those which do work there, is all over the board with its gatherings. Some are remote, some hybrid, some outdoors, some indoors. The latter are limited in capacity and have the space for people to spread out.

The 1,200-member California Society of Association Executives was supposed to meet in Sonoma County in April 2020. That got scrapped, but is back on the books.

“We’ll be having our annual conference next year at the Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country in Santa Rosa,” said Jim Anderson, president and CEO of CalSAE. “I’m confident we’ll have great attendance there. This will be our first conference in Wine Country, and we were on track in 2020 to set record attendance.”

While COVID protocols still exist at some locations or are mandated by individual entities, one group that is hyper-aware of what is going on with the potentially deadly virus is the Sonoma-Mendocino-Lake Medical Association, a trade group for physicians.

“It is so volatile still. I can’t rely on planning an in person event yet,” Wendy Davies, executive director of the medical group, said of the pandemic in early May as cases were starting to surge again in the greater Bay Area.

An event scheduled in early June in Sonoma County has gone from in person to being virtual. An appreciation dinner for doctors to recognize their efforts these last two years is set for June 9 in Healdsburg. It’s outside at a winery.

“I’m hopeful, but I feel the rug can be pulled out at any time,” Davies said. “I’m not sure the doctors will want to be outside and socialize.”

For a company like Empowerly that only has remote workers, meeting in person earlier this year was a big deal because many had never seen each except on a computer screen.

“A lot has happened since the pandemic hit. The company has grown like tenfold. We had some meetings, but the purpose was really just to bond,” Marketing Manager Angie Suich said of the multi-day retreat at the Meritage Resort and Spa in Napa. “There was a lot of team building to forge deeper and new relationships.”

A Michelin star chef hosted a cooking class, people could participate in a guided painting session, with many shared meals provided.

About 35 employees of the 4-year-old San Francisco-based company that helps people get admitted to college attended the retreat. Everyone had to be vaccinated. In January the hotel still required masks as did other businesses the group visited.

Venues staying busy

While in previous years weddings accounted for 80% of business at Triple S Ranch Napa in Calistoga, it’s possible this year it will be evenly split between nuptials and corporate retreats.

The property, able to host 250 people and sleep 60, started seeing corporate business pick up in late 2021, with the phone now ringing off the hook. Triple S recently hosted a startup with 30 people and a division of Google with 150 people, according to owner Derek Webb.

“We have had so many conversations where I’m talking to the CEO of the company and he has never met any of his employees except on Zoom, so gathering has become huge for them,” Webb said. “It is not the way we think of corporate retreats in the past where it was a perk. It has become a necessity if everyone is at home. If they only meet one, two, three, four times a year, it is huge.”

Clients at the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn and Spa in Sonoma are a mix of new companies and repeat groups. Gatherings are often smaller in size today than they were in 2019. And some groups are using a hybrid model where employees are onsite, while others participate virtually.

“Prepandemic our mix was 60% corporate, 40% leisure transient. During the pandemic it was almost 100% leisure transient. Now we are seeing that move back to prepandemic percentages,” Michelle Heston, spokeswoman for the property, told the Business Journal.

She admits the return of these business travelers has been “exceptionally fast”; attributing it to pent up demand.

People also want to be outside. Heston said the outdoor spaces have never been used to this extent before. The Fairmont sits on 13 acres. Companies are staging breakout groups, meetings, receptions, and meals outside instead of relying on the 13,000-square-feet of indoor meeting space.

Where companies are traveling from has also changed a bit.

“Prepandemic we fed off what I say is all the NFL cities,” Heston said. “We are definitely seeing right now the mix of regional business is greater than from the East Coast or the West. That drive market has been very important to us throughout the pandemic.”

The Yin Ranch in Vacaville was affected by COVID as well as fire in 2020. It’s main meeting space was reduced to ashes after a wildfire raced through the property.

The pavilion designed to hold 550 people should be completed this fall, and bookings are on the upswing. In addition to replacing the structure destroyed in the fire, Yin Ranch is constructing another venue with an occupancy of 200.

The privately-held 40-acre site with seven houses began hosting events in 2018.

“If we still had our building that could host indoor events, I would have hoped we would have been doing more groups,” Jennifer Maloney, director of events, said.

For now, companies are satisfied with outdoor events or using large tents. Hybrid events are also possible. Groups are ranging in size from 20 to 100 people. Clients are coming from the Bay Area, Sacramento and as far away as Asia.

“(In early May) we had 10 employees where they wanted their own offsite meeting. They grabbed their laptops and the Adirondack chairs and had a meeting by our lake,” Maloney said.

Repeat business is filling the coffers at Casa Madrona Hotel and Spa in Sausalito. The Marin County boutique hotel has 64 guest rooms with 8,000-square-feet of meeting space.

“March 2022 historically was the best month ever in this hotel as a whole. The second quarter is pacing as well if not better than Q1,” Alex Stolle, director of sales at Casa Madrona, told the Business Journal.

“Because we are such a small hotel we can offer personalized experiences,” Stolle said. “I think because people have worked virtually over the past couple of years there is a sense of wanting to have a more collaborative experience rather than sit in a board room for an extended period over four days.”