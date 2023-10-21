Corte Madera to allow short-term rentals

The Corte Madera Town Council has voted unanimously to legalize short-term rentals, with requirements such as hosts registering their homes.

The ordinance is set to take effect on Jan 1. The council approved it on Monday.

"What we've really tried to do here with this ordinance is thread the needle by allowing homeowners to have a limited opportunity to use their property to rent their homes on a short-term basis while mitigating potential negative impacts on the town's neighborhoods that I think we've heard are fears of some of our community members," said Town Manager Adam Wolff.

The ordinance only applies to single-family residences. It precludes short-term rentals of deed-restricted homes, accessory dwelling units or homes created through urban lot splits under Senate Bill 9. It also limits homes to being used as short-term rentals to a maximum of 75 days a year.

The proposal sets a maximum occupancy of two people per bedroom plus two people for a common area. Guests would have to observe a curfew. The proposal requires local contact information to be made available to the town.

The permits will be issued for one year. The town will also hire a third-party monitoring service and staff contact person to coordinate the town registry of verified short-term rental homes. The town will have an audit of 10% of the licensed homes to verify compliance.

The program will to generate an estimated $40,000 to $60,000 in revenue from the Transient Occupancy Tax. The cost will be approximately $3,500 to $5,000 for the third-party monitoring service. Staff time will be paid for by the license applications, which will be $500 for the initial registration and $400 for the annual renewal.

The town started considering short-term rentals as far back as 2016, when the Airbnb and VRBO services were booming across the state.

Robert Brown, the town's planning consultant, said the Planning Commission held hearings on the ordinance on Aug. 8 and Sept. 26. The commission, in a 3-2 vote, recommended the town approve the ordinance. The dissenting members raised concerns about decreasing the housing stock, conflicts with the housing element, enforcement issues and effects on neighborhood characters.

Fairfax, San Rafael, Mill Valley, Novato and the county have adopted short-term rental programs with the help of a third-party company called Host Compliance to track and regulate operators. The jurisdictions require short-term rental operators to register and pay fees and taxes.

San Anselmo allows the rentals with a business license, but it does not charge a tax. Ross has left them unregulated. Tiburon and Sausalito have adopted bans. In Larkspur and Corte Madera, short-term rentals are illegal because they are not a permitted use in the city's zoning code.

Although Corte Madera's zoning code does not allow short-term rentals currently, the town has an average of about 30 listings that it does not regulate. The town has said it would initiate code enforcement in response to complaints, though complaints have been rare.

"We will continue to monitor how the situation evolves," said Vice Mayor Eli Beckman. "I think this is a really good starting point."