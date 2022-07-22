Cost of gas shows up in Sonoma County restaurant, retail business costs

This is part of a series of reports on the impacts of rising prices on the local economy. Each is a summary of presentations by industry leaders during the July meeting of business advocacy group Sonoma County Alliance.

“Rising gas prices have had a direct impact on food and retail costs,” said Kris Wilson, executive director of the Historic Railroad Square Association, an organization committed to promoting this Santa Rosa district as a shopping (for furniture, antiques, etc.), dining and entertainment hub with hotels and a SMART station.

“Many vendors have increased delivery charges and businesses that once offered free home delivery have faced price increases from factories and truckers almost weekly. When confronted with increasing costs of goods and freight fuel surcharges, they have increased charges to cover their own drivers and fuel.”

She said restaurant and retail employees are asking for raises to offset rising inflation (mostly related to gas prices) meaning labor costs have significantly increased.

“The bottom line is no matter what business you’re in, costs are going to be passed on to consumers. Retail has also seen a slowdown in foot traffic as well as small sales since the holiday rush.”

Turning to the home kitchen appliances sector, larger sales continue to thrive and grow. Teevax Home Appliances, located in the historic district, is seeing an increase of demand for higher end products even though trade publications say lower-end products sales are up, according to Wilson.

During the second half of 2022, appliance sales and repair volumes are expected to increase because of market demand, and businesses are on track for a 10% increase in volume over 2021.

When it comes to furnishings, business is softening somewhat as people become cautious about spending and are making frugal choices for day-to-day purchases, Wilson added.

She said restaurants may expect to experience supply shortages for some products, such as to-go cups and containers, meaning a restaurant cannot do to-go orders or find other ways to accommodate customers. Unlike car parts that cannot be produced locally or easily replaced, restaurants can often substitute some food products for others. Concerns persist about increasing COVID numbers and gatherings in public places.

On a positive note, there has been an increase in independent business license applications among those with the mindset about making more money on their own. There has also been an increase among those in older demographics, including retirees, going back to work and filling vacancies in several business sectors.