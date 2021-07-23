Could North Bay alleys help our housing crisis?

Chris D. Craiker, AIA, NCARB, has been designing affordable and sustainable housing for almost 50 years. Reach him at 707-224-5060 or chris@craiker.com.

We love walking the extraordinary neighborhoods of the North Bay counties.

Marin, Sonoma and Napa counties have wonderfully walkable old communities, filled with historic — and want-to-be historic — homes hearkening back to California’s constant search for an architectural identity.

On any Saturday or Sunday morning, you’ll find us walking up and down, back and forth on these historic streets, Googling the architecture, colors, landscape and texture of each town.

Narrow classic Victorians next to superb Craftsman mansions, mixed with tiny 19th century cottages in chaotic but wonderful combinations. It’s a delight and feast for the eyes. I call them, “gifts to the street.”

What are often missed and less visible are the small narrow alleyways that make our North Bay old towns unique. Not too many of them, but they serve a purpose. To walk them is to see another part of our communities not easily recognized.

Could they help solve North Bay’s housing shortage?

Alleys are kind of an American invention. European cities grew Piggly wiggly and small narrow streets were common. Courtyards and mews were communal for the horses and carriages.

As American cities grew, subdividing land with standardized narrow lot sizes became popular with the middle class, but they wouldn’t leave the horse and cart out front. Rear accessed alleyways with horse sheds and barns were created for the buggy trade.

As the automobile gained popularity, the sheds became garages. Orderly laid out streets with rear accessed alleys became a very American design tool.

The mid to late 20th century saw alleys nearly eliminated. They took up valuable property, and having a garage in front accessible to the main residential street became the norm.

The suburban style of garage in front, house behind became the main planning model across America and as densities increased for economic profits, lots became narrower, until today a drive through many subdivisions is often ruled by garages facades.

In the 21st century, Americans are once again embracing the benefits of urban life, including walkable streets and compact mixed-use communities.

Along with this “new urbanism,” we also find ourselves once again embracing the alley as playing a critical role in the function of our cities and community development. Alleys returning as a common feature in the planning of our new communities.

However, they can’t hold a candle to our North Bay’s classic alleyways.

From Sausalito north to Santa Rosa and from Petaluma east to Napa, these mini streets are accessible and available to help provide some housing relief without disrupting the historic fabric of the community.

We should think about our alleys as providing much-needed housing.

We should think more about our alleyways as a secondary means of providing much needed additional housing. Walking these alleyways is not like walking an urban alley, which can be harbors of trash and disease.

Instead, North Bay alleys are alive and capable of supporting more housing while maintaining the classic street frontage of historic and lively homes without those annoying frontal driveways loaded with cars and SUVs.

Increased housing along these alleys would be consistent with state and local current accessory dwelling unit ordinances that allows additional granny flats — accessory dwelling units, or ADUs — of up to 1,200 square feet and junior ADUs of up to 500 square feet. Both state and local ordinances do not require additional parking if the structures are within a half mile walking distance to a transportation line.

While alleys are often relegated to trash collection and deliveries, it’s possible to make them function as an active part of our communities. Here’s where our cities should step up and make them an integral part of the community fabric, and not an afterthought.

Repaving and even considering permeable pavers could improve the quality and quantity of storm water runoff for the entire community. Bio-retention, tree wells and planters could both enhance and improve storm water management.

In some cities, these residential alleys have been converted to pedestrian-only access while encouraging access to the rear housing units from the main frontage street. To make these alleyways safe and secure, each city should consider providing decent downward directed non-glare lighting for pedestrian access and sanctuary. Make them a solace, not a blight.

Not only can these alleys provide housing, they can reinforce historic neighborhood values for both locals and visitors. Converting them from litter laden backstreets to community assets with much needed housing would be the greatest achievement our cities could do to celebrate our historic communities.

