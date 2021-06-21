Counting the benefits, costs of California’s eviction bans during the pandemic

Methodology: The share of households behind on rent comes from the U.S. Census Household Pulse survey from April 28 to May 10, along with the median contract rent paid by households from the American Community Survey. Both are broken down by income bracket to determine the total amount of monthly rent owned by households behind on rent. Those figures are then multiplied by the average number of months that households are in arrears based on the USC Understanding Coronavirus in America survey to estimate total rent debt.

Depending on where properties are located, moratoriums on residential evictions may be coming off soon, hallmarked as a sign things are moving away from the year or more of economic uncertainty caused by the pandemic.

But what’s the outlook for landlords?

Figures show rules keeping renters in place without paying full rent has resulted in millions of dollars in rent due. And while some bankers say they haven’t seen defaults of apartment building mortgages, despite raging sales of homes, sales of multifamily properties are flatlining, signaling a reluctance to buy without a solid rental income revenue stream.

One study shows how much rent has been uncollected during the moratoriums imposed not only by the state but local jurisdictions.

Compiled for the Bay Area Equity Atlas project by Policy Link, an Oakland-based data research firm, the research calculated $40.9 million in rent debt due from 7,885 households in Sonoma County. This numbers crunch, along with Napa County’s 1,841 homes behind on $9.9 million and Marin County’s $27.7 million in back rents among 4,517 dwellings and Solano County’s 6,491 households behind on $31.7 million in rent debt, contributed to astronomical statewide figures.

Policy Link estimated California tenants are behind by $4 billion in rent debt.

“I’m not surprised at all by these numbers,” Sonoma County Emergency Rental Assistance Program administrator Christopher Raschke told the Business Journal regarding Policy Link’s multipronged assessment of debt accumulation. “Even though the state opened up, the need is still there.”

Policy Link said it produced the analysis using the combination of the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey and a University of Southern California’s Economic and Social Research survey. The snapshot view was captured between April 28 and May 10.

When the pandemic hit, shutdowns and restrictions put in place led to layoffs. The state acted to block evictions, imposing a moratorium. Additionally in the North Bay, declarations of emergencies spawned by wildfires continue to hold down rent increases.

Moratoriums on eviction temporarily remove the ability of landlords to go to court to evict tenants who don’t pay rent. The state also provides a program to help pay rent, established under SB 91. Tenants get 20% of the rent forgiven and landlords are eventually paid the remainder, using federal funds. But landlords don’t get the money if tenants don’t apply for the program.

Under the program, local jurisdictions dole out rental relief.

Sonoma County has processed 1,100 ERAP applications from renters requesting assistance in April that lasts for one year with the ability to tack on another three months.

“People are trying to figure out a way to get back to their positions (with their jobs). They have to take care of their kids,” Raschke said.

Sonoma County has tallied $2.6 million in rental assistance to about 1,450 residents, the local government announced June 8. Almost half the applications has come from Santa Rosa; with Rohnert Park’s 12% of its population; with west county and the Petaluma area each splitting the difference with 10% of the requests for a chunk of the $32 million in federal and state aid.

State moratorium ending?

With the state’s June 30 expiration of Senate Bill 91 looming, deadlines vary in the North Bay depending on jurisdiction.

Sonoma County’s has no definitive date at the moment for its eviction moratorium — with a deadline defined as ending 60 days after the county’s emergency ordinance expires. While Mendocino County has no moratorium and defers to the state, Marin County just extended its ban to Sept. 30.

Santa Rosa ends its eviction ban on July 31.

San Anselmo in southern Marin County continued its ban to Dec. 31. In Mendocino County Fort Bragg’s moratorium expired last September. The largest city in rural Mendocino County also set aside a $20,000 fund to help tenants. Two or three applications came in, and $4,000 was used.

Rather than a pandemic as the cause of evictions, Fort Bragg City Manager Tabatha Miller believes evictions are being triggered by an explosive housing market.

“We’re getting calls about people getting evicted when their landlords sell their houses,” she said. “That has turned out to be more of a problem, more detrimental. It’s because the housing market is so hot.”

Solano County has tied its moratorium to the state’s emergency declaration and doesn’t foresee the need for any extension at this time, according to spokesman Matthew Davis.