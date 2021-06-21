Subscribe

Counting the benefits, costs of California’s eviction bans during the pandemic

SUSAN WOOD, JEFF QUACKENBUSH AND SUSAN WOOD AND JEFF QUACKENBUSH
THE NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
June 21, 2021, 9:44AM

Depending on where properties are located, moratoriums on residential evictions may be coming off soon, hallmarked as a sign things are moving away from the year or more of economic uncertainty caused by the pandemic.

But what’s the outlook for landlords?

Figures show rules keeping renters in place without paying full rent has resulted in millions of dollars in rent due. And while some bankers say they haven’t seen defaults of apartment building mortgages, despite raging sales of homes, sales of multifamily properties are flatlining, signaling a reluctance to buy without a solid rental income revenue stream.

One study shows how much rent has been uncollected during the moratoriums imposed not only by the state but local jurisdictions.

Compiled for the Bay Area Equity Atlas project by Policy Link, an Oakland-based data research firm, the research calculated $40.9 million in rent debt due from 7,885 households in Sonoma County. This numbers crunch, along with Napa County’s 1,841 homes behind on $9.9 million and Marin County’s $27.7 million in back rents among 4,517 dwellings and Solano County’s 6,491 households behind on $31.7 million in rent debt, contributed to astronomical statewide figures.

Policy Link estimated California tenants are behind by $4 billion in rent debt.

“I’m not surprised at all by these numbers,” Sonoma County Emergency Rental Assistance Program administrator Christopher Raschke told the Business Journal regarding Policy Link’s multipronged assessment of debt accumulation. “Even though the state opened up, the need is still there.”

Policy Link said it produced the analysis using the combination of the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey and a University of Southern California’s Economic and Social Research survey. The snapshot view was captured between April 28 and May 10.

When the pandemic hit, shutdowns and restrictions put in place led to layoffs. The state acted to block evictions, imposing a moratorium. Additionally in the North Bay, declarations of emergencies spawned by wildfires continue to hold down rent increases.

Moratoriums on eviction temporarily remove the ability of landlords to go to court to evict tenants who don’t pay rent. The state also provides a program to help pay rent, established under SB 91. Tenants get 20% of the rent forgiven and landlords are eventually paid the remainder, using federal funds. But landlords don’t get the money if tenants don’t apply for the program.

Under the program, local jurisdictions dole out rental relief.

Sonoma County has processed 1,100 ERAP applications from renters requesting assistance in April that lasts for one year with the ability to tack on another three months.

“People are trying to figure out a way to get back to their positions (with their jobs). They have to take care of their kids,” Raschke said.

Sonoma County has tallied $2.6 million in rental assistance to about 1,450 residents, the local government announced June 8. Almost half the applications has come from Santa Rosa; with Rohnert Park’s 12% of its population; with west county and the Petaluma area each splitting the difference with 10% of the requests for a chunk of the $32 million in federal and state aid.

State moratorium ending?

With the state’s June 30 expiration of Senate Bill 91 looming, deadlines vary in the North Bay depending on jurisdiction.

Sonoma County’s has no definitive date at the moment for its eviction moratorium — with a deadline defined as ending 60 days after the county’s emergency ordinance expires. While Mendocino County has no moratorium and defers to the state, Marin County just extended its ban to Sept. 30.

Santa Rosa ends its eviction ban on July 31.

San Anselmo in southern Marin County continued its ban to Dec. 31. In Mendocino County Fort Bragg’s moratorium expired last September. The largest city in rural Mendocino County also set aside a $20,000 fund to help tenants. Two or three applications came in, and $4,000 was used.

Rather than a pandemic as the cause of evictions, Fort Bragg City Manager Tabatha Miller believes evictions are being triggered by an explosive housing market.

“We’re getting calls about people getting evicted when their landlords sell their houses,” she said. “That has turned out to be more of a problem, more detrimental. It’s because the housing market is so hot.”

Solano County has tied its moratorium to the state’s emergency declaration and doesn’t foresee the need for any extension at this time, according to spokesman Matthew Davis.

Solano was allocated $13.3 million in ERAP money, administered by Catholic Charities of Yolo-Solano. So far, 3,064 applications have been received, seeking help totaling about $10 million, but only less than $200,000 has been paid out to 16 applicants, with another $10,000 pending, according to Anne Putney, principal management analyst for the county.

“A number of the applications are awaiting documentation,” Putney said.

Impacts on property owners

The California Apartment Association has garnered about 4,000 letters to legislators in its call to action among rental property owners and managers to oppose a substantial extension of SB 91, as long as the applicants can document the impact of the pandemic on their inability to pay rent.

“We’re saying that the state needs only a month or so to get the money out,” said Debra Carlton, executive vice president for state public affairs, referring to the ERAP program. “State and local governments are extremely behind in getting the money out.”

One letter writer in early June was FPI Management, which oversees more than 130,000 units in 17 states and is the largest rental housing property manager in California, with 89,670 units for about 1,000 client landlords.

FPI said it had at that time about $40 million in delinquent rent, fees and utilities. Just over 4,500 tenants applied for help from state and local portals, seeking $23.2 million in help, but only about 3% had been received, totaling $709,000.

Solano Property Management is still waiting for the outcome of dozens of applications submitted for tenants in arrears to the tune of nearly $100,000 across the 2,000-plus units, mostly residential, the company handles in Solano, Napa and Yolo counties, according to Susie Slankard, who manages the Fairfield office. One Vacaville tenant is $20,000 in arrears.

“We have some tenants who have not applied for assistance. We’re trying to get them to apply,” Slankard said. “Some are not paying at all, and some are paying what they can.”

Keith Becker, general manager of DeeDee’s Rental Property Management, handles over 500 mostly single-family homes and condominiums in Sonoma County for about 400 clients. The number of tenants behind in rent are only 14, or less than 3%. That amounts to about $100,000 in arrears for client property owners, but it comes on top of two other layers of rent restrictions in the past few years, he said.

Among those are the state’s anti-gouging law (enacted as Penal Code 396), which limits escalation of prices of more than 10%. The law comes into play when jurisdictions approve emergency declarations.

That cap came in with the October 2017 Tubbs and other North Bay wildfires has been extended by the 2019 Russian River flood and Kincade Fire, and the 2020 Glass and Walbridge blazes.

And that was before a statewide rent cap and just-cause eviction law (SB 1482) was signed early last year, limiting rent increases to the lesser of 10% annually or 5% plus the local consumer price index until 2030.

“There’s another ugly factor: Long-term tenants do not pay the same amount of rent as new tenants do,” Becker said. “If they were paying low rent before fires, as soon as they hit, PC 396 says you can’t raise rents 10% over already low rent. Some owners in last four years have not caught up.”

When Sonoma County adopted emergency eviction restrictions limiting evictions to public health and safety issues or owners’ exiting the rental market, some property owners started looking for the exit, Becker said.

“We have not seen a massive exit yet,” he said. “I have 19 properties that since the beginning of 2021 that either the owners or family members are moving into them, taking them off the rental market, or they are being sold.”

But one impact of the emergency-related and state rent-control measures is a slowdown in the number of sale transactions for multifamily properties, according to Scott Gerber of Meridian Commercial.

While the pandemic economic relief efforts nationwide pushed down the cost of financing for single-family homes in the past year and led to a flurry of deals and soaring prices, the same hasn’t happened for sales of multifamily rentals, particularly of smaller complexes, he said.

“Prices have not gone down, but they have not gone up,” Gerber said. “Given impediments to the income stream (from rent nonpayment), that is notable that we have not seen prices have gone up. The biggest multifamily lender is still requiring one year of principal and interest to be held in impound as protection against collections related to COVID and tenants’ claiming financial hardship.”

Katherine Higgins, a multifamily property broker with Berkshire Hathaway/Drysdale Properties in San Rafael, said lenders also are requiring up to 50% down for these properties because of rent uncertainty, up from 35% down before the pandemic.

“Most of the owners I work with may have one tenant still affected (by pandemic unemployment), but most are getting full rent,” she said. “In spring 2020 it was dicey, and they had to make agreements on how rents would be paid back. Now, the tenants have either moved or caught up. There’s been quite a lot of turnover of tenants in Marin in the past 14 months.”

Getting down to the housing business

When asked if the loss of rental revenue leads to a devaluation of those properties, Luther Burbank Savings CEO Simone Lagomarsino explained that the California real estate market is so hot it hasn’t shown signs of undermining these properties, which for the bank are located primarily in the suburbs.

She said early on in the pandemic, the institution began modifying mortgage loans, deferring principal and interest payments for three to six months. The 94 loans amounting to $163 million that needed modification in the bank’s $4 billion portfolio managing 2,600 loans were extended.

By allowing the borrowers to get over the temporary hump, no loans needed write offs or forgiveness, Lagomarsino pointed out. As of March 31, all of the multifamily dwelling borrowers resumed to full payments. Granted, some in the list of almost 100 were already paid off.

First Federal of San Rafael has also run a tight ship on its loan business for income properties.

“The short answer to that is ‘no’ and ‘not yet,’” First Federal CEO Paul Simmons said of whether the bank’s borrowers are struggling financially in great numbers. “Real estate is a long-term investment, and our loans are with people, not with buildings.”

Simmons agreed with Luther Burbank Savings’ assessment that the extraordinary housing market is propping up whatever financial stresses the pandemic may have caused.

“We haven’t seen any red flags raised. The vacancy rate is so low for Sonoma and Marin counties, we’ve got people standing in line to rent apartments,” he said.

In San Anselmo, which recently extended its eviction moratorium to Dec. 31 to coincide with a temporary rent freeze, Councilman Steve Purdo believes property owners will bounce back from whatever setbacks they experienced in this past year as officials reflect on “the year like no other.”

“With income asset values, landlords will certainly experience a loss of income, and many have had some loss of income. But it’s about keeping people in place. I don’t think there’s a devaluation of property. People are paying for top-notch school districts here,” Purdo said.

To specifically help property owners, Marin County Planning Director Leelee Thomas told the Business Journal the local government is batting around the idea of a funding source designed for them.

“Our overriding goal is to not create homelessness, but one fact the board (of supervisors) is considering is to create funding available to property managers,” Thomas said.

Its aid to tenants has resulted in $4.1 million in renter assistance paid to 286 households. A large proportion of these requests fall on low-income residents, to the tune of $3.5 million.

Thomas insists that helping renters stay put and not evicting them benefits the property owners and managers because creating vacancies dries up their funding sources.

“We believe the support offered really benefits everybody by preventing evictions,” she said. “Many people are living paycheck to paycheck. It’s a hard hole to dig out of. The deep impact of this pandemic will be felt for many years.”

Opening the door to the courts

If the moratoriums and other pandemic fallout shows up anywhere in the North Bay, it could involve eviction disputes in the courts once moratoriums come off.

“The justice system is ready for this to happen,” Napa County Superior Court CEO Bob Fleshman said. “That’s the reasonable conclusion for any court.”

GVM Napa Attorney Valerie Kraml is convinced the landlords in her region will work on recouping their losses once eviction moratoriums are lifted and if tenants decline to pay back rents.

“There’s abuse on both ends. In respect to COVID moratoriums, I feel the law has been more tenant friendly,” she said, citing the flurry of consumer-based laws hitting the books that have assisted people like tenants. “It’s a tough frame in such a way for small mom and pop landlords.”

The legal fallout may be just one of those outcomes the pandemic has inspired.

“The courts are going to be dealing with this for years,” Kraml said.

Susan Wood covers law, cannabis, production, energy, transportation, agriculture as well as banking and finance. For 25 years, Susan has worked for a variety of publications including the North County Times, now a part of the Union Tribune in San Diego County, along with the Tahoe Daily Tribune and Lake Tahoe News. She graduated from Fullerton College. Reach her at 530-545-8662 or susan.wood@busjrnl.com

Jeff Quackenbush covers wine, construction and real estate. Before the Business Journal, he wrote for Bay City News Service in San Francisco. He has a degree from Walla Walla University. Reach him at jquackenbush@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4256.

