County of Sonoma spokesperson wins North Bay Forty Under 40 award

“I have worked in public service for most of my career, primarily focused on communications, outreach, and engagement,” says Keith Roberts.

And it was during one of Sonoma County’s greatest natural disasters that Roberts says that challenge to communicate clearly when it counted came into play.

“During and following the Sonoma Complex Fires, I served as a public information officer in the City of Santa Rosa’s Emergency Operations Center to assist with emergency and recovery communications. It included 7-day weeks of 12-hour shifts, pressure of sending out urgent evacuation notices, and a period during which I was evacuated from my home,” he recalls.

When he is not helping the public know the latest at critical times, he’s open to working in that community.

“I’m very community-minded and enjoy being involved with the community in a variety of ways, including boards/committees, volunteering, and leadership programs – these activities make my life more fulfilling. I love staying busy with game nights, concerts, sporting events, and comedy shows, as well as staying active via hiking and other outdoor activities.”

In a business sense, what is the greatest thing about being under 40; and then what is the worst?

“With young leaders being the future of government, business, and beyond, it’s great when they are able and willing to use their time and energy to make a difference in our community – which in turn helps prepare themselves to lead.

“In some settings I see young professionals not taken seriously because of their age.”